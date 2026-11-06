Tom Daley reveals the scent he swears by to make his home smell gorgeous and nostalgic during festive season – ‘it takes me back to my childhood’
The affordable fragrance is perfect for scenting your home this Christmas
When you think about Christmas, how many of your favourite memories are attached to scent? Well, that’s exactly what Tom Daley has had me thinking about after he revealed in an interview with Ideal Home that his go-to festive scent was inspired by memories of past Christmases.
Tom Daley has recently joined scent brand Airwick as an ambassador and, with this, has unveiled five new autumn and winter fragrances. If you’re looking for the best scents to welcome in the festive season, Air Wick’s new range is proving to be both affordable and beautifully scented.
Recently, I sat down with Tom to discuss his recent Air Wick collaboration as well as his family traditions surrounding Christmas and autumn. He revealed that the new Warm Mulled Wine scent (£10, Amazon) is his new go-to for Christmas.
As someone who’s gone to the effort to scentscape her home (my go-to is the White Company’s Santorini scent), I’m always one to beat the drum of filling your home with fragrances that remind you of happier times. For me, my Santorini scent reminds me of a previous holiday, while Tom’s choice of Air Wick’s Warm Mulled Wine goes back to his Christmas memories.
‘I always think the first thing that you notice when you walk into someone's home is how it smells,’ Tom told me.
‘I know it's a little bit early for the Warm Mulled Wine, but that one is my favourite, and it always will be because Christmas is like my all-time favourite season. Although my boys love the Pumpkin Ginger Chai one because they love Halloween.’
As Tom mentioned, Pumpkin Ginger Chai is one of the four new scents in his Air Wick Collaboration. The other three are Warm Mulled Wine, Cosy Rose Tea and Velvet Vanilla Latte. While he says each serves a purpose in his home (for example, Cosy Rose Tea is used to scent his office), Warm Mulled Wine has become one of his Christmas decorating ideas in its own right.
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‘It's because it takes me back to my childhood, and I have so many amazing memories around Christmas. Whenever I get transported to anything Christmassy, it makes me so excited and gets me right into that feeling of being excited about Christmas,’ Tom said of the Warm Mulled Wine scent.
‘I know this year is going to be super exciting when it comes to Christmas because Robbie's [Tom’s son] eight, so I feel like this is like on the tail end of all things exciting for Christmas, but for Phoenix [Tom’s son] he's three and a half, so it's going to be the exciting side of Christmas for him. I also want to make sure that we make the most of all of it.’
Shop the Tom Daley x Air Wick collaboration
The Air Wick x Tom Dale collaboration is available to shop at online retailers like Amazon, as well as in stores such as Sainsbury's and Waitrose.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!