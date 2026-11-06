Tom Daley reveals the scent he swears by to make his home smell gorgeous and nostalgic during festive season – ‘it takes me back to my childhood’

When you think about Christmas, how many of your favourite memories are attached to scent? Well, that’s exactly what Tom Daley has had me thinking about after he revealed in an interview with Ideal Home that his go-to festive scent was inspired by memories of past Christmases.

Tom Daley has recently joined scent brand Airwick as an ambassador and, with this, has unveiled five new autumn and winter fragrances. If you’re looking for the best scents to welcome in the festive season, Air Wick’s new range is proving to be both affordable and beautifully scented.

Recently, I sat down with Tom to discuss his recent Air Wick collaboration as well as his family traditions surrounding Christmas and autumn. He revealed that the new Warm Mulled Wine scent (£10, Amazon) is his new go-to for Christmas.

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Airwick Air Wick Warm Mulled Wine 24/7 Active Fresh Kit 228ml £8 at Amazon UK You can't beat the festive scent of mulled wine? So why not add this sweet yet spiced fragrance into your home to mark the start of Christmas?

As someone who’s gone to the effort to scentscape her home (my go-to is the White Company’s Santorini scent ), I’m always one to beat the drum of filling your home with fragrances that remind you of happier times. For me, my Santorini scent reminds me of a previous holiday, while Tom’s choice of Air Wick’s Warm Mulled Wine goes back to his Christmas memories.

‘I always think the first thing that you notice when you walk into someone's home is how it smells,’ Tom told me.

‘I know it's a little bit early for the Warm Mulled Wine, but that one is my favourite, and it always will be because Christmas is like my all-time favourite season. Although my boys love the Pumpkin Ginger Chai one because they love Halloween.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

As Tom mentioned, Pumpkin Ginger Chai is one of the four new scents in his Air Wick Collaboration. The other three are Warm Mulled Wine, Cosy Rose Tea and Velvet Vanilla Latte. While he says each serves a purpose in his home (for example, Cosy Rose Tea is used to scent his office), Warm Mulled Wine has become one of his Christmas decorating ideas in its own right.

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‘It's because it takes me back to my childhood, and I have so many amazing memories around Christmas. Whenever I get transported to anything Christmassy, it makes me so excited and gets me right into that feeling of being excited about Christmas,’ Tom said of the Warm Mulled Wine scent.

‘I know this year is going to be super exciting when it comes to Christmas because Robbie's [Tom’s son] eight, so I feel like this is like on the tail end of all things exciting for Christmas, but for Phoenix [Tom’s son] he's three and a half, so it's going to be the exciting side of Christmas for him. I also want to make sure that we make the most of all of it.’

Shop the Tom Daley x Air Wick collaboration

Airwick Air Wick Velvet Vanilla Latte Electrical Plug in Twin Refill 2x19ml £7 at Amazon UK Silky latte meets sweet coconut and vanilla, this fragrance is perfect for those who like gourmand scents. Airwick Air Wick Smooth Pumpkin Ginger Chai Electrical Plug in Twin Refill 2x19ml £7 at Amazon UK Who doesn't like pumpkin in fragrance? In this scent, cinnamon and spicy ginger swirl with sweet cream. Airwick Air Wick Cosy Rose Tea Electrical Plug in Twin Refill 2x19ml £6.50 at Amazon UK This wintery scent is a blend of delicate red wine, sweet clementine, cinnamon and cloves.

The Air Wick x Tom Dale collaboration is available to shop at online retailers like Amazon, as well as in stores such as Sainsbury's and Waitrose.