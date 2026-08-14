Aldi's sellout autumn candles are back – forget the heatwave, here's what everyone's buying this summerween

There's nothing that screams autumn more than a warm, spicy candle. And whether you already have a collection that's getting dusty somewhere (it adds to the spookiness!), or you've been online shopping for some pumpkin-spiced scents but don't want to spend a fortune, all you really need to do is head to your local Aldi.

Yes, the summerween stock has started littering itself across the shelves. And I'm totally here for it. Aldi's autumn-scented candles landed in store this week and they are returning sellout Specialbuys that went viral last year, so act fast if you want to get your hands on one. They're nice and affordable — so perfect for your Boo Basket. We're just thinking ahead here.

As we know with all Aldi Specialbuys, when they're OOS, they're gone. So don't miss your chance to smell (and inevitably snap up) a spicy candle from just £2.69. And as someone who used to test home fragrances for a living, I just know that these beauties will turn Aldi's middle aisle into a ghost town.

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Hotel Collection Decorative Pumpkin Candle £6.99 at Aldi Choose from 3 scents — fallen leaves, pumpkin spice or vanilla spice. These cute candles come in a white, purple or orange coloured glass-shaped pumpkin that you can reuse to hold bits and bobs around the house. Hotel Collection Autumn Icon Candle £3.99 at Aldi At £3.99 each, if you're not fussed about the pumpkin container, these candles are a steal. You can choose from the same scents as the last candle, but this one is 230g — plus there are matching reed diffusers available, too. Hotel Collection Fall Icon Candle £5.99 at Aldi How cute is the waffle-knit effect pumpkin vessel? It is available in 2 scents: Apple Orchard Farm and Pecan and Cinnamon Waffle, in both a white or orange vessel. After use? Wash it and use it for decor purposes! Hotel Collection Autumn Hurricane Candle £19.99 at Aldi Make a statement with this giant, 2.1kg candle that comes in two scent choices. Fallen leaves or spiced pumpkin are your choices, each with 4 wicks! Hotel Collection Autumn Wood Lid Candle £3.99 at Aldi Adorned with a wooden lid, this is a pretty gift for a candle-loving friend. It comes in your choice of pecan & cinnamon waffle, pumpkin spice or fallen leaves. Hotel Collection Autumn Jar Candle £2.69 at Aldi Perhaps the biggest bargain of all at just £2.69, there are 3 stunning scents to choose from, all warm and seasonal.

Not only are they all pretty, but this candle range comes in several scent choices, so there's something for everyone. Whether you love a warm scent or prefer to go for something subtle, it's all here.

I'll be sure to grab a few of these for everyday lighting come October, but as far as my special autumn candles go (you know, the ones you only light when guests are coming over), I've got a few skeletons hiding in my (candle) closet.

I absolutely love The White Company's Fireside Candle, which is perfectly woody and will also last you into the Christmas season. I'm also a big fan of Nest New York Fragrances, and their orange Pumpkin Chai candle, available on Cult Beautywon't disappoint even the fussiest of noses.

It's safe to say that I'm excited for autumn!