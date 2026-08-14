Aldi's sellout autumn candles are back – forget the heatwave, here's what everyone's buying this summerween
These viral autumn candles will be flying off the shelves fast
There's nothing that screams autumn more than a warm, spicy candle. And whether you already have a collection that's getting dusty somewhere (it adds to the spookiness!), or you've been online shopping for some pumpkin-spiced scents but don't want to spend a fortune, all you really need to do is head to your local Aldi.
Yes, the summerween stock has started littering itself across the shelves. And I'm totally here for it. Aldi's autumn-scented candles landed in store this week and they are returning sellout Specialbuys that went viral last year, so act fast if you want to get your hands on one. They're nice and affordable — so perfect for your Boo Basket. We're just thinking ahead here.
As we know with all Aldi Specialbuys, when they're OOS, they're gone. So don't miss your chance to smell (and inevitably snap up) a spicy candle from just £2.69. And as someone who used to test home fragrances for a living, I just know that these beauties will turn Aldi's middle aisle into a ghost town.
Not only are they all pretty, but this candle range comes in several scent choices, so there's something for everyone. Whether you love a warm scent or prefer to go for something subtle, it's all here.
I'll be sure to grab a few of these for everyday lighting come October, but as far as my special autumn candles go (you know, the ones you only light when guests are coming over), I've got a few skeletons hiding in my (candle) closet.
I absolutely love The White Company's Fireside Candle, which is perfectly woody and will also last you into the Christmas season. I'm also a big fan of Nest New York Fragrances, and their orange Pumpkin Chai candle, available on Cult Beautywon't disappoint even the fussiest of noses.
It's safe to say that I'm excited for autumn!
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Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners.