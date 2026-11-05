Aldi’s £10 Christmas tree train set adds instant magic to your festive decor – it’s perfect for bringing some Christmas whimsy into your home

This year, nostalgic Christmas decorations are all the rage, and there is one magical train-inspired design I’m seeing more and more. And Aldi, it seems, is the cheapest place to get your hands on a Christmas tree train set.

‘Nostalgia’ and ‘whimsy’ are two words you can’t escape when describing this year’s Christmas decor trends . And what captures that essence more than a model train and tracks adorning the branches of your best artificial Christmas tree ?

Now available at Aldi stores, the LED Christmas Tree Train Animation (£9.99) is an affordable way to add extra festive magic to your Christmas decorating ideas .

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Suspended mid-tree, the train tracks of this model loop around the branches, allowing the train to travel this festive route. It’s a fun, whimsical way to create a magical focal point among your decorations. Aldi’s train set is battery-operated and attaches to your tree via a clamp mechanism.

The tradition of putting a train around your tree was popularised in the early 20th century in America, and since evolved to being suspended around your tree as well as in place of a tree skirt .

I personally feel Aldi’s model is reflective of the Home Alone Christmas trend we saw a couple of years ago, where people were opting for nostalgic, mismatched decorations, lots of colour and a range of materials like felt and wood. Think of it as festive maximalism. A tree train is just the quirky addition that fits into this aesthetic.

(Image credit: Aldi)

As well as Aldi, I’ve also spotted tree trains on sale at retailers such as Argos, whose Christmas Train Set with Tree Attachment (£25.99) features even more detail than Aldi’s. Not only do you get a festive train, but this locomotive is also pulling Santa’s sleigh, a snowman and a fir tree.

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John Lewis is also offering the Lumineo LED Christmas Tree Train Set (£60) , which is softly illuminated for a warm white LED which adds an extra magical glow to your seasonal decor.

Aldi’s train set is already in store, and I think it has strong potential to sell out. So, I’ve rounded up a few more alternatives in case your local store runs out.

If you want to add a little extra festive magic to your home, a Christmas tree train set can certainly achieve that.