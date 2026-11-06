Kate Lawler’s bedroom storage has transformed her space into a cosy and calming sanctuary – how to get the look, according to interior design experts

There’s something about well-thought-out bedroom storage that instantly calms the mind, and if you’re in need of inspiration, presenter Kate Lawler’s is worth a look.

Kate, who first shot to fame after becoming the first female winner of Big Brother back in 2002, frequently shares glimpses of her life on her Instagram account, and it was here I spotted how her bedroom storage ideas help create a cosy, relaxing bedroom that’s perfect for winter.

So, in order to achieve the same style in my own room, I asked interior design experts how good bedroom storage can make our bedrooms more comfortable , calming spaces. This is what they said.

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Who doesn’t love a pretty storage example? And celebrity Instagram accounts happen to be one of the best places to find it. Clodagh McKenna’s mirror and built-in storage even manage to make her bedroom look bigger!

‘I love this kind of wall-to-wall storage, because it’s instantly part of the furniture - quite literally! It fits perfectly into a room, doesn’t stick out at an awkward angle, and looks chic. It’s the perfect way to utilise all the space you have for a wardrobe and make it look part of the room. The Scandi-inspired design comes through with its functionality and minimalism, but it’s not cold and sterile like some minimalist wardrobes, thanks to the warm, green-toned beige. It ticks my boxes for wall-to-wall storage,’ says Laura Rich, interior designer at Furniturebox .

‘There’s nothing more calming than a bedroom where everything has a place to go, and wall-to-wall storage like this hides away all the clutter, so you’re not lying in bed staring at a pile of clothes on a chair. The flat, seamless doors keep the look clean and uninterrupted, which prevents overwhelming visual clutter, and the slim brass handles add a touch of warmth.’

Kate’s use of beige, while not the most popular colour trend, also contributes to making the bedroom look cosy.

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‘It's warm and neutral without being cold or clinical, and the brown undertones give it a bit of depth. It also lets everything else in the room do the talking - the soft carpet, the upholstered bed, her accessories - so the room still has plenty of personality. It shows you don't need a complicated colour scheme to make a space feel layered and welcoming,’ says Rob Cash, Showroom Owner at Kutchenhaus .

‘People are moving away from the cool greys and bright whites we saw so much of and going for warmer, earthier neutrals instead. Shades like stone, sand and light brown feel modern, but they're also comforting, and they won't date in a few years.’

How to achieve a calm, cosy bedroom

If you want to try decorating with neutrals or trying built-in storage, Kate’s bedroom is a good source of inspiration because it’s evidence that tidy equals relaxing and is relatively easy to achieve.

All you need to do is opt for integrated storage and warm colour tones. However, if you don’t have the capacity to rip out your current storage, here are a few other ways you can make your bedroom cosy, tidy and relaxing.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

‘Layering is everything - especially as we move even more towards tactile materials inspired by nature. Mix up your textures with linen bedding, a wool or bouclé throw, velvet cushions, and a soft rug underfoot, especially if you have hard floors,’ says Laura.

‘Lighting is a big one too; ditch the ‘big light’ in the evenings and go for bedside lamps, wall lights, or even a dimmer switch for a warm, gentle glow. Live plants are a lovely way to bring life and calm into the room, as Kate’s shown.

‘Keep surfaces as clear as possible, though, because a tidy room genuinely makes for a tidier mind, but a large plant like a monster is a great statement without introducing visual clutter. Consider personal touches in a bedroom, like a favourite print, a candle, or a stack of books by the bed, so it feels like yours and not a hotel room!’

Shop the look

If you want a cosy and relaxing bedroom, remember a clutter-free space paired with warm, neutral colours does wonders.