The Christmas light-up house trend is a VBD this year, and here's why

It's official: the Christmas light-up house trend is major this year. And so, whether you're ready to start decking the halls and making good on all your Christmas decor ideas or not, it's a good idea to at least be aware of 2023's festive star.

Honestly, you've likely seen these Scandi chic treasures all over the place and not really realised it. They're all over the high street, for starters, and proudly displayed in most garden centres' Christmas mantel decor ideas, too.

You've likely, too, spied them glowing prettily on the odd windowsill or two around your local neighbourhood. You know, in those homes that follow in Stacey Solomon's footsteps when it comes to decorating early for Christmas...

The Christmas light-up house trend

So, how did the Christmas light-up house trend become such a VBD? And how can we achieve the same look for ourselves at home?

'The light-up houses trend is really an evolution of "doorstep-scaping", as people increasingly look to create a cosy glow as they arrive home,' explains Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley.

Laura Ashley Pre-Lit LED Ceramic Christmas House £26 at Next

'Windowsills are often overlooked, but dressing with a few decorative items, like light-up houses, makes the home feel inviting, especially over the festive period,' continues Helen.

'The warm hue celebrates the beauty of the season, and it’s timeless appeal makes it a Christmas decoration staple for every home.'

Helen adds that she has seen 'sales for the Laura Ashley Pre-Lit LED Ceramic Christmas House soar as consumers invest in classic decorative pieces that they can use every year'.

And, if you're wondering where to buy Christmas decorations that will help you tap into this gorgeous trend, don't worry: we've got you covered.

Shop the Christmas light-up house trend:

Rebecca Knight, Ideal Home's deputy editor, is a big fan of the Christmas light-up house trend – so much so that she has begun to invest in her own Scandi winter wonderland.

As well as the more traditional light-up house, she has also 'bought one that doubles up as an incense burner,' she says.

'This means that, when you burn incense inside it, smoke billows prettily out of the chimney. I can't wait to create a little festive village on my mantelpiece.'

And just like that, we have extreme festive FOMO. If you need us, we'll be shopping the Christmas light-up house trend and transforming our own windowsill into a scene straight out of a Christmas card...