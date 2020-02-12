We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
A freshly scented home is a happy home in our book. Because in addition to looking good, we like our homes to smell good, too, to make the right first impression. And one way to do this, with minimal effort is with a divinely scented reed diffuser. We’ve rounded up the best reed diffusers to do the job.
From illustrative ceramic bottles to chic glass bottles, the packaging can also add a welcome decorative touch to a space. Whether proudly on display or tucked away from view, reed diffusers offer any room a fragrant scent.
With reed diffusers you simply immerse the reeds in the fragrance, and let them do the job of dispersing the scent for months to come. A good quality reed diffuser will typically last between 2-6 months.
Reed diffusers are ideal for all rooms especially bathrooms, hallways and living rooms.
The joy of choosing a diffuser over a scented candle or a plug-in is the safety factor. There’s no need for naked flames or over-heating plugs with a simple reed diffuser.
More recent studies have also ‘suggested’ that paraffin wax candles can be detrimental to health.
Lime, Basil & Mandarin Reed Diffuser, Aldi – best on a budget
Aldi have become one of the most unlikely go-tos for fine fragrances to fill homes. Ever since they first launched the Hotel Collection range of Jo Malone-rivalling home fragrances a few years ago, they've been unstoppable at producing sensational scents at even more sensational prices.
The Lime, Basil & Mandarin scent is one of the best sellers of the rivalling scents. Thanks to its aroma of peppery basil fused with zesty lime and aromatic white thyme. Overall it offers a fresh but not overpowering scent for any space. You won't get more fragrance for your money than you will at Aldi.
Capacity 100ml
Hotel Collection Lime, Basil & Mandarin Reed Diffuser, £3.49, Aldi
Apothecary Uplift Diffuser, Marks & Spencer – best for lifting mood
Invigorate your senses with this aromatic fragrance. The Uplift reed diffuser is a revitalising scent forming part of the new Apothecary collection.
The uplifting element is thanks to the blend of lemon, eucalyptus, lavender and rosemary essential oils – widely recognised by aroma therapists for their refreshingly uplifting properties. These properties make it ideal for a bathroom, to create a home spa ambience.
Capacity 100ml
Apothecary Uplift Reed Diffuser, £15, Marks & Spencer
Spring Diffuser, The White Company – best for fresh fragrance
Welcome the scent of spring indoors with this new season scent. The fresh and fragrant scent conjures visions of a glorious spring day, making it a powerful emotive scent to fill homes at this time of year especially.
Light and floral scents of honeysuckle, rose, jasmine and lilac combine with the earthy aroma of freshly mown grass to provide the seasonal scent of ’spring’.
This lovely scent diffuser not only smells devine, it looks highly decorative thanks to a ribbed glass vessel. Complete with two delicate flower topped rattan reeds, to add further flare to the design. The White Company predicts the 100ml fragrance to last approximately 2 months.
Capacity 100ml
Spring Diffuser, £27, The White Company
Yankee Candle Fluffy Towels Reed Diffuser, Candles Direct – best for bathrooms
Perfect for bathrooms, the Yankee Candle Fluffy Towel scent is a new addition to the legendary range. As the name suggests, it emulates the sweet scent of freshly washed towels.
The aroma of clean, warm towels straight from the dryer is combined with notes of lemon, apple, lavender and lily. Deliciously invigorating for any room in the house.
Pop the Scandi-looking bottle on the bathroom shelf to fill the room with long-lasting fragrance – even after the towels have lost their newly washed scent. The new Yankee Candle reed diffusers offer the same long-lasting, true-to-life fragrance of the much-loved candles.
Capacity 120ml
Yankee Candle Fluffy Towels Reed Diffuser, £18.99, Candles Direct
The Chateau By Angel Strawbridge Diffuser, Sainsbury’s – best decorative diffuser
It's the reed diffuser with a difference, as the reeds are in fact delicate ceramic petals. They work in exactly the same way as the traditional wooden reeds, offering a more decorative touch. The flower diffuser will absorb and diffuse the scented oil naturally.
It's designed by much-admired Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge. As a fan of all things vintage it's no surprise Angel has made every effort to make the diffuser as charmingly attractive as it is practical.
The Sweet Pea fragrance has a sweet lemon and orange fragrance inspired by the wildflowers found growing around her grand 45-bedroom French chateau.
Capacity 100ml
The Chateau By Angel Strawbridge Diffuser Delicate Sweet Pea, £10
Ashley & Co Blossom & Gilt Reed Diffuser, John Lewis & Partners – best for floral fragrance
This diffuser offers a statement scent of heady and instantly recognisable scent of Jasmine, fused with Ylang Ylang and Plump Tuberose. All complemented by Lime and Bergamot top notes to help create a warm and enthusiastic floral fragrance.
By its own admission the Ashley & Co design offers a 'modern reed diffuser' thanks to it's brooding coloured class bottle an monochrome label. The stylised bottle, with its chic black reeds helps to add effortless decoration to a modern decor.
Capacity 250ml
Ashley & Co Blossom & Gilt Reed Diffuser, £50, John Lewis & Partners
La Perla Velvet Sea Reed Diffuser, Amara – best for luxury
The luxury lingerie brand La Perla brings us home fragrance, and it smells pretty lush. Fill your home with the delectable fragrance inspired by the elements of the sea – although we feel it's more like a delicious fabric softener fragrance. The fresh fragrance is an aromatic blend of Peach, Jasmine, Sandalwood and Vanilla. Uplifting in scent but not too overpowering for the senses.
This design will look equally as chic in the boudoir or bathroom in a sophisticated heavy-duty taupe bottle, with striking gold label and contrasting black reeds. The bottle comes complete with an added value stopper - to use between the two 150ml refill scents.
Capacity 300ml
La Perla Velvet Sea Reed Diffuser, £65, Amara