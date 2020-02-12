We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A freshly scented home is a happy home in our book. Because in addition to looking good, we like our homes to smell good, too, to make the right first impression. And one way to do this, with minimal effort is with a divinely scented reed diffuser. We’ve rounded up the best reed diffusers to do the job.

From illustrative ceramic bottles to chic glass bottles, the packaging can also add a welcome decorative touch to a space. Whether proudly on display or tucked away from view, reed diffusers offer any room a fragrant scent.

With reed diffusers you simply immerse the reeds in the fragrance, and let them do the job of dispersing the scent for months to come. A good quality reed diffuser will typically last between 2-6 months.

Reed diffusers are ideal for all rooms especially bathrooms, hallways and living rooms.

The joy of choosing a diffuser over a scented candle or a plug-in is the safety factor. There’s no need for naked flames or over-heating plugs with a simple reed diffuser.

More recent studies have also ‘suggested’ that paraffin wax candles can be detrimental to health.

We’ve rounded up our favourite new fragrances of the season…