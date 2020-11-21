We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all fancy a freebie, but wellbeing brand Neom are simply spoiling us this Black Friday with their fantastic deal.

Neom is treating us to a free body and hand wash, plus a body and hand lotion, worth a whopping £40.

These could make great stocking fillers, presents for the in-laws or would look perfect in your bathroom. All you have to do is spend £45 and enter code WISH in the ‘Black Friday’ gift section in your basket to select the wash and lotions of your choice.

When you get to the checkout, you have a couple of great items to choose from.

You can select the Great Day hand wash and lotion duo. They’re both fragranced with 100% natural fresh and zesty essential oils of wild mint & mandarin. It also includes six other essential oils. And they both come in a bigger bottle. Originally they were 250ml in size – now they’re 300ml, so you get plenty more from the pretty pump-action bottle.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, you can choose the Tranquility hand wash and lotion duo. They contain seaweed and pomegranate to gently cleanse, soothing aloe vera to soften skin. Coupled with a Neom scent of English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine, these items are designed to help you on your way to a peaceful night’s sleep.

These freebies are included on all orders over £45. Let’s take a look at some of the things you can buy which will nab you the hand wash and lotion.

Neom Scent to De-Stress Range: Christmas Wish Pod Starter Pack – was £110, now £100



Fill your home with a festive freshness this Christmas. The Wellbeing Pod features a low energy LED light, a timer and humidifies the air around you. It will also fill the air with ‘Christmas Wish’, a soothing and traditional natural fragrance. It’s blended with mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean, as well as 10 other essential oils to help you relax and unwind. View Deal

Neom Scent To Sleep Range: Sweet Dreams –

currently £50



Neom describes Sweet Dreams as ‘the ultimate perfect night’s sleep prep’. It contains two of Neom’s most popular products; their Magnesium Body Butter and Pillow Mist. They’re both gift-ready as they come in beautiful sparkling festive limited edition packaging. View Deal

Neom Scent to Make You Happy Range: The Gift of Happiness – currently £45



This duo is perfect for those looking to lift their mood. The Great day fragrance contains wild mint and mandarin. While the Magnesium Body Butter can help with acne and any hormonal imbalances in the body. View Deal

