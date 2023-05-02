Ideal Home Bathroom Award Winners 2023 – celebrating the best in bathrooms this year

Often the smallest room in the house, our bathroom is often one of the most hard-working, which is why it deserves celebrating. To showcase our love of great bathroom design, this year we launched our first ever Ideal Home Bathroom Awards to join our portfolio of awards, including the Ideal Home Kitchen Awards.

A wealth of fantastic entries from some of the UK's leading bathroom brands was judged by Ideal Home's team of expert editors, each with experience and knowledge of different aspects of bathroom design. The judging panel enjoyed looking through every entry in 11 categories, ranging from best tiles to the highly-sought-after Bathroom of the Year award.

The Ideal Home Bathroom Award Winners 2023

The expert judging panel of expert editors selected the deserving winners from across the bathroom world, covering all aspect of bathroom design from the best surfaces, genius innovation and the One Small Step sustainability award.

The Judges

Heather Young Editor in Chief, Ideal Home Heather Young has worked for the UK's leading homes magazines for over 20 years. Starting out as a houses and makeovers editor, Heather tracked down the very best bathroom makeovers to feature in the pages of magazines, sourcing them and styling them on photo shoots. A serial renovator, Heather has also completed her own bathroom renovations, from family bathrooms to downstairs WCs. She moved into her current home two and half years ago, and is currently busy planning how to update the dated bathroom.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor, Ideal Home magazine Ginevra Benedetti has worked for the majority of the UK's homes magazines over the last two decades, and - among others - as been writing for Ideal Home for over 11 years. She has written about bathrooms of all shapes and sizes, from makeovers to tiles, bathroom suites and the rest. She has edited three bathroom supplements, as well as Ideal Home's Bathroom Handbook and is always keen to celebrate new innovation and sustainability in bathroom design.

Thea Babington-Stitt Assistant Editor, Ideal Home Thea joined the Ideal Home team in 2021 and started her current role as Assistant Editor in 2022. She has interests across every area of homes - from kitchens and bathrooms to technology and colour schemes. Over the past couple of years she has interviewed some of the most renowned names in interior design and is passionate about talking to people to discover new ideas, theories and ways of looking at design.

Ali Lovett Houses Editor, Ideal Home Ali Lovett is a London-based freelance stylist and writer, as well as Ideal Home's Houses Editor. Each month, she sources, commissions, edits (and sometimes styles) four reader homes and three room makeovers for the magazine - one of which is a bathroom - seeing into the homes of readers up and down the country in the process.

Ideal Home's Bathroom of the Year Winner: Wickes

(Image credit: Wickes)

The Green Park bathroom (opens in new tab) from Wickes is a smart bathroom solution at a great value price. ‘Every inch of this range looks like it’s high end rather than high street,’ says Heather Young, Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief. ‘The Green Park range is the perfect example of luxe for less.’

Highly commended: Utopia Roseberry (opens in new tab) bathroom

Best Tiles Winner: Tile Mountain

(Image credit: Tile Mountain)

The Onyx marble effect polished porcelain tiles (opens in new tab) were a worthy winner when it came to the best bathroom tile ideas. ‘These large format tiles guarantee minimal grout lines, while the marble look exudes spa-style luxe,’ says Thea Babington-Stitt, Ideal Home’s Assistant Editor.

Best Storage Solution Winner: Keuco

(Image credit: Keuco)

We all know that bathroom storage ideas are a must when planning the perfect space. There’s no point creating your dream bathroom if it’s going to be stuffed full of clutter, and the judges loved the clean lines of Keuco’s Stageline range (opens in new tab). ‘This sleek range features clever integrated lighting that will create a bathroom feature as well as add a gentle glow at night-time,’ says Ideal Home’s Deputy Editor Ginevra Benedetti.

Best Surface Winner: Showerwall

(Image credit: Showerwall)

‘This look-at-me wall panelling collection (opens in new tab) from Showerwall is such a brilliant way to add bathroom colour ideas and pattern to your space. There are so many designs to choose from, from florals to marble, wood to tile-effect,’ says Heather.

Highly commended: Mermaid Elite range in Scafell Slate (opens in new tab)

Best Tap Winner: JTP

(Image credit: JTO)

The right brassware will offer the perfect finish touch for any bathroom, and JTP's EVO collection (opens in new tab) in Brushed Bronze ticked all the style and performance boxes for the judges. ‘With lots of continuity across the range, this on-trend finish looks like it would wear well,’ says Ali Lovett, Ideal Home’s Houses Editor. ‘It’s perfect for a dark coloured bathroom,' she adds.

Best Modern Bathroom Winner: Crosswater

(Image credit: Crosswater)

Modern bathroom ideas are always popular, and this category celebrates the very best of modern design. ‘We love the inclusion of the wood-effect panelling in the Limit bathroom range (opens in new tab) from Crosswater,’ say Heather Young. ‘It feels so of the moment and has an instant calming effect.’ This range is ideal for helping you to create a bathroom retreat at home with its neutral tones, clean lines, and natural wood-effect finishes.

Highly commended: RAK Ceramics Valet bathroom (opens in new tab)

Best Showerhead Winner: Kelda Showers

(Image credit: Kelda Showers)

With walk-in shower ideas and spa-style spaces leading the way in bathroom trends this year, the best showerhead is a must for that full wellness experience. Kelda Showers’ BubbleSpa shower (opens in new tab) features the brand's unique BubbleRain spray, which forms very large droplets filled with air that fall softly on the body for a luxurious shower feel. ‘A shower that rains bubbles? What’s not to love?’ says judge Ginevra Benedetti. ‘It’s also a big energy and water saver, too.’

Highly commended: Methven AIO S (opens in new tab)

Best Innovation Winner: Bathroom Mountain

(Image credit: Bathroom Mountain)

We love genius solutions that make life easier or our spaces work harder. Bathroom Mountain’s Munich range (opens in new tab) of framed glass walk-in shower enclosures and wet room panels give you the tools to create a spa-style space without the stress of a wet room. ‘Available in a clear panel or a grid look, the ingenious pivotal section makes access far easier for all ages,’ says Thea Babington-Stitt.

'One Small Step for Sustainability' Winner: Kaldewei

(Image credit: Kaldewei)

The subject of green homes is high on our agenda here at Ideal Home, and this category gives a shout out to the companies that are working hard on sustainable bathroom products. Kaldewei’s Oyo Duo bath (opens in new tab) is a worthy winner. ‘Made from recyclable material, this eco bath is a top performer,’ says Ginevra.

Highly commended: Grohe Cradle to Cradle (opens in new tab) certified products; Multipanel’s tile collection

Best Use of Colour Winner: BC Designs

(Image credit: BC Designs)

It can be tricky to find bathroom colour ideas that feel contemporary and fresh, but BC Designs Cian collection (opens in new tab) has nailed it. ‘Available in a choice of eight stunning colourways, this is the ultimate statement bath,’ says Ali Lovett.

Highly commended: Bespoke by Burlington (opens in new tab)

Best Classic Bathroom Winner: Victoria Plum

(Image credit: Victoria Plum)

If you’re looking for a timeless design that will work for traditional or modern homes, Victoria Plum’s Orchard Bathroom Dulwich collection (opens in new tab) should be top of your list (it was with the judges!). ‘There are so many options and add-ons to help you create your dream bathroom,’ says Heather Young. ‘We love the updated navy colourway, too.’

Highly commended: Burlington Riviera (opens in new tab)