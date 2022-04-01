10 modern bathroom tile ideas to inspire your next project

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to modern bathroom tile ideas. Not only do tiles come in every shape, pattern and colour under the sun. There’s also on-trend laying patterns and the latest tile materials to consider too.

Whilst monochrome schemes always have contemporary appeal, bathroom tile ideas don’t need to be limited to a pared-back colour palette. Some of the best ideas take inspiration from the catwalk. On-trend pastel shades, bold geometrics and heavy floral designs can really give your bathroom the wow factor.

And you don’t have to stop at colour and pattern! Nowadays the choice of material has become even greater. Ceramic and porcelain have been accompanied by modern alternatives like terrazzo, concrete, resin and encaustic.

Modern Bathroom tile ideas

Whether you’re updating your existing bathroom suite or starting from scratch, there’s plenty of ways to add contemporary style to your look. Our top ten modern bathroom tile ideas will get you started…

1. Arrange tiles in a chevron formation

‘Metro tiles are a timeless choice for bathrooms, but if you’re looking to add a modern twist to this classic look, consider is the layout of the tiles. Rather than the standard brick layout, why not try the trendy herringbone design?’ says Louisa Swannell, Head of Creative Design at Walls and Floors.

In this modern monochrome bathroom, the chevron splashback adds a focal point to the room and a ‘floating’ style basin gives the illusion of more space.

2. Create a spa scheme with marble

A luxury spa bathroom might not be a new idea, but a modern way to get the look is with stone-effect tiles and matt black sanitaryware.

‘Marble effect tiles work particularly well for spa style bathrooms especially when installed on both the floor and walls.’ says Colin Lincoln-Evans, Buyer at Tile Mountain. ‘They offer a timeless air of natural glamour without being overpowering. And they’re generally available in a choice of gloss, polished and matt finishes to suit personal choice.’

There are lots of tiles now on the market that replicate natural materials, such as marble, whilst also being less costly and needing far less maintenance than the real thing.

3. Go for a tonal look

Metro tiles aren’t a new modern bathroom idea – in fact, they’ve been around for years. But give them a smart, modern twist by opting for tiles, furniture and accessories all in the same colour, such as chic grey.

This creates a look that wins points for feeling both modern and timeless all at once. It’s also really versatile. Change up bathroom accessories or replace the knobs on the vanity unit to give the bathroom a whole new feel.

4. Create a focal point with square tiles

Square format tiles don’t need to be boring! Arrange different coloured ones in your very own pattern for a unique and modern result. Make sure to practice first by drawing out the design on paper before deciding on your final layout to avoid any expensive mistakes.

‘While stone-effect, large-format tiles are still popular, we’re also seeing a number of installations that feature square, glossy glazed field tiles in muted, pastel tones’ says Emma Hughes, Studio Manager at Original Style. ‘Pair with simple fixtures and natural tones for a chic and contemporary look.’

5. Use brickwork for an industrial twist

A gorgeous copper standalone bath, geometric floor tiles and exposed brick all work together here to create a modern, industrial style bathroom. And the best news is that you don’t need original brick walls in place, or even build new walls to get the look. Brick slips- tiles made to look like bricks – achieve the style with barely any of the fuss or expense.

Adding geometric tiles on the floor gives the whole space a contemporary edge. The pattern adds an extra level of interest and the smooth finish contrasts with the rough bricks.

6. Opt for modern terrazzo

We’re smitten with the terrazzo trend. It’s perfect for adding modern pattern, colour and texture to a bathroom. But take note! The real material can be expensive, slippery and requires sealing so it’s worth considering a terrazzo-effect tile as an alternative.

Simple square format tiles are easy to install yourself. But if you’re not a confident DIYer and prefer to get someone in, make sure to factor the extra cost of tiling into your budget.

7. Zone an area with tiles

In this dark and dramatic bathroom, contrast is key. The room has been painted black to match the star-print floor tiles and large Carrara marble tiles have created an inviting and luxurious walk-in shower area.

Shower tile ideas aren’t limited to marble though, modern mosaics or brightly coloured designs would create a focal point, too.

8. Add super stripes

Make a real statement by running bold vertical stripes from the top to bottom of your room. Using tiles in this way is perfect for wet rooms or small bathrooms as it can create the illusion of more space.

9. Add modern mint

Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles

Mint might not seem like an obvious colour for your modern bathroom, but it’s actually very on-trend right now. It’s easy to see why as the colour creates a warm yet fresh look.

It’s also a great option for bringing a sense of the outdoors inside – perfect for a fresh feeling room.

10. Mix and match patterns

Geometric prints are bang on trend right now, and if you opt for a simple colour palette – like this grey and black scheme – you can combine different patterns that still work together harmoniously.

Adding pattern to floors, rather than walls, gives the illusion of a bigger room as they appear to ‘stretch’ the space. Keep the rest of the bathroom neutral to allow the floor tiles to be the focus.

What are the latest bathroom tiles?

‘This year, we’re seeing homeowners embrace the nature-nostalgia tile trend in their bathroom interiors’ says Emma Hughes, Studio Manager at Original Style. ‘This trend embraces a simpler lifestyle that is harmonious with nature but with a contemporary edge through the use of gentle, pastel hues.’ Other bathroom tile trends that are hot right now include chequerboard designs and hexagon shapes.

How can you update bathroom tiles without replacing them?

Video Of The Week

Coloured grout lines can give white bathroom tiles a brand new, modern look without too much hard work. And there’s even grout pens too, which simply draw over existing lines for instant results. If your tiles themselves look dated, you could change their colour with tile paint or add pattern with vinyl tile stickers.

How do you update a bathroom with beige tiles?

Give a beige bathroom a dramatic refresh by teaming it with deep green or smokey aubergine shades. Add your accent colour by painting woodwork, a feature wall or the ceiling. Or keep it even simpler with a set of new towels. Brass or mirrored accessories will give this smart colour scheme a glam finish.