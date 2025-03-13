These towels in The White Company's mid-season sale are cheaper than Sainsbury's — upgrade yours before the sale ends

Fresh towels for spring - nothing is better

The white company towels on pink background
(Image credit: Future/The White Company)
The White Company makes the Ideal Home best bath towels line-up again and again, favoured for their high-end, spa-like feel that makes every bathroom experience feel like a real treat.

However, their luxury quality often comes with a luxury price tag. So I was delighted to spot that their classic bath towels in the mid-season sale are now more affordable than Sainsbury's.

The White Company deals are always my first port of call when it comes to buying new pieces of homeware without going over budget. In the mid-season sale I've got my eye on some great bargains on beautiful bedding, candles and some of the best bath towels.

I've done the math - the classic bath towels are now more affordable than these egyptian cotton towels from Sainsbury's, and they have a much more luxe-feeling. At under £20 for a bath sheet (the ultimate upgrade from a smaller towel), it's the perfect justifiable treat-yourself buy.

The White Company bath towels
Classic Double Border Bath Sheet

With a timeless border style, these bath sheets are the perfect way to spruce up your en-suite or kit out a hotel-esque guest bathroom.

Sales are the ideal opportunity to upgrade household essentials that have maybe seen better days or that you didn't have the budget to invest in when you first bought them. It's safe to say my bath towels fit both of those categories and have become too crusty to hand over to guests without shame.

I've already added these double-border towels to my basket. The bath sheets are a particularly good deal and add to a spa-like feel at home.

The White Company white towels

(Image credit: The White Company)

While my bath towels are more than due a refresh, other members of the Ideal Home team are using the mid-season sale as the prime opportunity to invest in homeware that will last.

'I'm a huge fan of all things The White Company, and a set of towels from them has been on my wishlist for a while. I'm jumping on this deal to buy a new set for my new flat,' says Rebecca Knight, Deputy Editor of Ideal Home.

'So my partner and I don't get our towels muddled in the bathroom, I'll be buying one set in white and the other in oatmeal to complement our new colour scheme and give us that hotel-style bathroom feel at home.'

Alternatives

There are several different towel collections with 30% off - a few more of our favourites include the Classic Hydrocotton Towels that have a slightly more modern look, while the Waffle Edge Spa Towels will add to a relaxing retreat aesthetic.

Grey towels

White towels in a folded stack
White/Pebble Stripe Border Bath Towel

White towels in a folded stack
Ultra Soft Bath Towel

Investing a bit more in your bath towels is a cost that pays off - I've been buying The White Company towels and bath robes for years, and they've washed well and stood the test of time. And considering they're currently more affordable than basic supermarket towels, it's the best time to hit 'buy'.

Is there anything else from The White Company mid-season sale that has caught your eye?

Holly Cockburn
Holly Cockburn
Content Editor

After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).

