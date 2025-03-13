These towels in The White Company's mid-season sale are cheaper than Sainsbury's — upgrade yours before the sale ends
Fresh towels for spring - nothing is better
The White Company makes the Ideal Home best bath towels line-up again and again, favoured for their high-end, spa-like feel that makes every bathroom experience feel like a real treat.
However, their luxury quality often comes with a luxury price tag. So I was delighted to spot that their classic bath towels in the mid-season sale are now more affordable than Sainsbury's.
The White Company deals are always my first port of call when it comes to buying new pieces of homeware without going over budget. In the mid-season sale I've got my eye on some great bargains on beautiful bedding, candles and some of the best bath towels.
I've done the math - the classic bath towels are now more affordable than these egyptian cotton towels from Sainsbury's, and they have a much more luxe-feeling. At under £20 for a bath sheet (the ultimate upgrade from a smaller towel), it's the perfect justifiable treat-yourself buy.
With a timeless border style, these bath sheets are the perfect way to spruce up your en-suite or kit out a hotel-esque guest bathroom.
Sales are the ideal opportunity to upgrade household essentials that have maybe seen better days or that you didn't have the budget to invest in when you first bought them. It's safe to say my bath towels fit both of those categories and have become too crusty to hand over to guests without shame.
I've already added these double-border towels to my basket. The bath sheets are a particularly good deal and add to a spa-like feel at home.
While my bath towels are more than due a refresh, other members of the Ideal Home team are using the mid-season sale as the prime opportunity to invest in homeware that will last.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'I'm a huge fan of all things The White Company, and a set of towels from them has been on my wishlist for a while. I'm jumping on this deal to buy a new set for my new flat,' says Rebecca Knight, Deputy Editor of Ideal Home.
'So my partner and I don't get our towels muddled in the bathroom, I'll be buying one set in white and the other in oatmeal to complement our new colour scheme and give us that hotel-style bathroom feel at home.'
Alternatives
There are several different towel collections with 30% off - a few more of our favourites include the Classic Hydrocotton Towels that have a slightly more modern look, while the Waffle Edge Spa Towels will add to a relaxing retreat aesthetic.
Investing a bit more in your bath towels is a cost that pays off - I've been buying The White Company towels and bath robes for years, and they've washed well and stood the test of time. And considering they're currently more affordable than basic supermarket towels, it's the best time to hit 'buy'.
Is there anything else from The White Company mid-season sale that has caught your eye?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Kelly Hoppen's 'no rules' approach to tablescaping has left interiors experts divided – but is it the secret to an effortlessly chic table display?
Are you prepared to put the rule book to the side for your spring tablescape?
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to paint wooden furniture like a pro — decorating experts share their 5 simple steps for a flawless finish every time
Top tips to give your wooden furniture a refresh
By Lauren Bradbury
-
When to level a lawn — 4 tell-tale signs experts say indicate this lawncare task is overdue
All the indicators you need to know it's time to get started
By Sophie King
-
6 questions I wish I'd asked before starting my bathroom renovation - tips for minimising mistakes from an interiors pro
From double checking my budget to choosing more exciting taps these are my top tips to avoid costly mistakes when it comes to a bathroom reno
By Holly Walsh
-
Fluffy toilet seat covers are back! Toiletscaping is going viral but bathroom experts warn against this ‘unhygienic’ trend
Yep, people really are decorating their loos
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Jewel box bathrooms are the anti-neutral colour trend you'll want to know about in 2025
The more-is-more trend you'll want to jump head first into...
By Holly Cockburn
-
How do I turn my small bathroom into a spa? 10 ways to create a relaxing retreat in a tiny space
From aromatherapy to keeping clutter under control, the experts share their top tips
By Ellis Cochrane
-
How to make a bathroom smell like a spa – 8 ways to create your own at-home oasis
Get that spa vibe at home
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Wabi-sabi bathrooms – 10 ways to embrace this serene and 'imperfect' style
Where imperfection meets earthy elements – this is how to create a wabi-sabi bathroom in your home
By Sophie Warren-Smith
-
This one change will elevate your bathroom for 2025 - how updating your hardware can add a luxury flourish to your space
2025 is the year for warm gold-toned metallics.
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to prevent condensation from forming on your toilet cistern - 5 ways to get rid of your sweaty toilet
It's not just unsightly - condensation on your cistern can cause big problems in your bathroom
By Kezia Reynolds