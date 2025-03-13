These towels in The White Company's mid-season sale are cheaper than Sainsbury's — upgrade yours before the sale ends

The White Company makes the Ideal Home best bath towels line-up again and again, favoured for their high-end, spa-like feel that makes every bathroom experience feel like a real treat.

However, their luxury quality often comes with a luxury price tag. So I was delighted to spot that their classic bath towels in the mid-season sale are now more affordable than Sainsbury's.

The White Company deals are always my first port of call when it comes to buying new pieces of homeware without going over budget. In the mid-season sale I've got my eye on some great bargains on beautiful bedding, candles and some of the best bath towels.

I've done the math - the classic bath towels are now more affordable than these egyptian cotton towels from Sainsbury's, and they have a much more luxe-feeling. At under £20 for a bath sheet (the ultimate upgrade from a smaller towel), it's the perfect justifiable treat-yourself buy.

Classic Double Border Bath Sheet Was £28, Now £19.20 at The White Company With a timeless border style, these bath sheets are the perfect way to spruce up your en-suite or kit out a hotel-esque guest bathroom.

Sales are the ideal opportunity to upgrade household essentials that have maybe seen better days or that you didn't have the budget to invest in when you first bought them. It's safe to say my bath towels fit both of those categories and have become too crusty to hand over to guests without shame.

I've already added these double-border towels to my basket. The bath sheets are a particularly good deal and add to a spa-like feel at home.

While my bath towels are more than due a refresh, other members of the Ideal Home team are using the mid-season sale as the prime opportunity to invest in homeware that will last.

'I'm a huge fan of all things The White Company, and a set of towels from them has been on my wishlist for a while. I'm jumping on this deal to buy a new set for my new flat,' says Rebecca Knight, Deputy Editor of Ideal Home.

'So my partner and I don't get our towels muddled in the bathroom, I'll be buying one set in white and the other in oatmeal to complement our new colour scheme and give us that hotel-style bathroom feel at home.'

Alternatives

There are several different towel collections with 30% off - a few more of our favourites include the Classic Hydrocotton Towels that have a slightly more modern look, while the Waffle Edge Spa Towels will add to a relaxing retreat aesthetic.

Investing a bit more in your bath towels is a cost that pays off - I've been buying The White Company towels and bath robes for years, and they've washed well and stood the test of time. And considering they're currently more affordable than basic supermarket towels, it's the best time to hit 'buy'.

Is there anything else from The White Company mid-season sale that has caught your eye?