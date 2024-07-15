I'm a sleep editor and hot sleeper - these are the 6 cooling bedding buys I'd recommend adding to your Amazon basket ready for Prime day

I'm a hot sleeper, so it doesn't usually take much to get me kicking off the sheets or turning my pillow over in search of the cool side, whether it's summer or winter.

However, when I became Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, all that changed. That's because I finally discovered the key to a cooler night's sleep, and it's all about your bedding.

That's why I'm sharing the six products I've tested that have made the biggest difference to my overnight temperature, and *might* be included in the Amazon Prime Day sale tomorrow so you can snap them up for less.

1. Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet

(Image credit: Woolroom)

It's probably a bit dramatic to say my life changed once I added wool bedding to my bed, but it's effect on my tendency to overheat really was game-changing.

I discovered that the synthetic duvets I had previously slept under are made from materials derived from petrochemicals, which means that the filling shares many properties with a plastic bag! Instead, wool is naturally breathable. That means that body heat and humidity can dissipate through the fibres.

This Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet may look a little utilitarian at first, but it's a staple on my bed that keeps me cool during the summer and warm during the winter. I think it's one of the best duvets for a hot sleeper, and I wouldn't be without it.

Amazon Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet £151.99 at Amazon Keep your eyes peeled over the next few days for a deal on this brilliant duvet on Amazon Woolroom Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet £103.99 at The Wool Room UK The good news is that Woolroom has its own mid-season sale happening right now if you don't have prime membership

2. The Linen Yard Hebden Duvet Set

(Image credit: The Linen Yard)

I used to choose my bed linen based solely on looks, but when I started learning more about what makes for a good night's sleep, that soon changed.

If you want to avoid getting too hot and sticky in bed, you need to ditch the polyester bedlinen and opt for natural materials instead. I'd generally recommend linen bedlinen for the coolest and most breathable sleep, but it tends to be very expensive. A cotton duvet set, like this one from The Linen Yard, is a more affordable option that will still allow air to circulate for a cooler sleep compared to synthetic bed linen.

The Linen Yard Hebden Duvet Set View at Amazon This cotton bedlinen set may be an even better buy on Amazon Prime Day which runs from the 16th to 17th of July.

3. Silentnight Cooling Gel Pillow Pad

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Whether you're struggling with menopausal hot flushes, or you want to prepare for the next heatwave, this cooling gel pillow pad is one of my top recommendations for cooling down fast in bed.

It's designed to fit over a pillow – although I've also used it tucked under a bedsheet to cool down my torso when the mercury has soared – and features two compartments containing cooling gel.

This gel is designed to absorb body heat to help you sleep cooler, and it really works.

Silentnight Cooling Gel Pillow Pad View at Amazon Already great value at £15, this cooling gel pad could be reduced on Amazon Prime Day.

4. Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper

(Image credit: Woolroom)

There's a reason so many of us are searching for the best cooling mattress topper, and that's because synthetic and memory foam mattresses are prone to sleeping very warm.

Again, this is because the petrochemical-based materials synthetic mattresses are made from lack breathability. Adding a breathable mattress topper to your bed can act as a 'breaker layer' that allows for some air circulation between our bodies and the mattress.

A wool-filled mattress topper is a great choice as it's highly breathable which results in better overnight temperature regulation. Our Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper review rated this option 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper £135.99 at Amazon

5. Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress

(Image credit: Simba)

If you want the best mattresses to help keep cool in bed I would thoroughly recommend opting for a pocket spring mattress with padding made from natural materials for optimum breathability.

However, natural mattresses tend to be very expensive compared to synthetic options, and what's more many of us love the cushioning that a memory foam mattress provides, even if memory foam's dense structure can be prone to making sleeper's overheat.

Luckily, there is a way to get the best of both worlds, as long as you opt for a memory foam mattress that features open cell memory foam (that means there's more space between the viscoelastic fibres for air to circulate). The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is one of the best mattresses we've tested in this regard featuring a hybrid pocket spring and open cell memory foam construction, that's infused with graphite for a cooler sleep.

You may well find it reduced on Amazon Prime Day, or Simba's own sale could deliver the best prices.

Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress £978.99 at Amazon

6. Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Mattress Protector

(Image credit: Woolroom)

There's no point opting for a breathable mattress and then covering it with a non-breathable mattress protector.

You might not think a layer this thin could make a big difference to overheating, but when I slept on a memory foam mattress that regularly lead to my waking up hot and sticky in the middle of the night, I couldn't believe the difference made by adding this mattress protector to my bed.

Another Woolroom pick, this mattress protector is made from unbleached organic cotton quilted with washable 100% traceable British wool. It's not cheap compared to synthetic mattress protectors, but I do think it's one of the best mattress protectors you can buy if you're looking for a cooler sleep.

Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Mattress Protector £127.99 at Amazon Available at Amazon

So that's it, my top six buys if you're looking to upgrade your sleep set-up for a cooler sleep!

There's no guarantee that there will be bedding deals or mattress deals on any of these products this Amazon Prime Day, but previous years do seem to have thrown up plenty of bedding discounts, so it's well worth adding any items on your wishlist to your basket now. That way you should get alerts during Prime Day on the 16th and 17th of July if prices do drop. Happy snoozing!