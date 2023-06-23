Dunelm is selling a dupe for La Redoute's beautiful petal cane headboard – but £300 cheaper

Dunelm is selling a petal cane headboard at an unbeatable £300 discount compared to a similar one from La Redoute. If you're an avid follower of the latest bedroom trends, trust us when we say you don't want to miss out on this dreamy deal.

Given how much time we spend in our bedrooms, there'll come a time when we want to take a little extra care to transform it into our ideal sleep sanctuary – and if your preference in a bedroom colour scheme leans more towards a boho bedroom vibe, we think we've found just the thing for you in Dunelm's summer sale.

Dunelm's petal cane headboard (Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm petal cane headboard

The Petal Cane Headboard is currently up for grabs in the Dunelm sale, with prices starting from £99.50 instead of its usual retail price which starts from £199. The headboard is available in three different sizes to fit a single, double, or king-sized mattress.

Petal Cane Headboard | was from £199 now from £99.50 at Dunelm Boasting a beautifully crafted rattan design, this headboard is ideal for adding a natural and rustic feel to your bedroom. The headboard is fully assembled for your ease and is stylish, durable, and easy to wipe clean.

The single is £99.50, the double is £129.50, and the king size is £149.50. If you've been looking to get stuck into a room makeover, nabbing this eye-catching staple will likely be a budget bedroom idea you won't regret.

As we mentioned earlier, we think this headboard is a fantastic dupe for La Redoute's Paoni Floral Rattan Headboard, with prices starting at a much spennier £425 for a double and £475 for a king size.

La Redoute's petal cane headboard (Image credit: La Redoute)

We have to admit, we do love the La Redoute version (one of our editors even had her eye on it as an addition to a guest bedroom idea), however, who are we to resist a more purse-friendly option? Even without the discount, Dunelm's version is already a steal.

Regardless of whichever petal cane headboard suits your fancy, there's no denying that it'll be an eye-catching addition to any bedroom – not to mention the 'organic modern' vibes it's giving, which by the way, we're so here for.

This natural boho-chic look is a bedroom theme that'll never die out, so you may as well have some fun and enjoy the pieces you opt for, especially if they'll save you from breaking the bank.