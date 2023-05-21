Everyone is talking about the 'organic modern' interior trend – and I'm all for it

Are you looking for a way to make your home feel warm and inviting without compromising on the classic contemporary look? There's a new decor trend we predict could potentially replace all your favourite styles, and instead mesh them into one: organic modern.

When we think of living room trends – or trends for any room for that matter, minimalist contemporary is definitely a popular one that springs to mind. Not to mention the rise of the Scandi kitchen ideas, vanilla girl aesthetic, and Japandi styles that are extremely favourable among many homeowners looking to decorate.

Now imagine bringing all those elements together...

Organic modern trend

The organic modern design style is a mixité of minimalism, midcentury modern, and boho flair. Think the basics of modern interior style, but instead of its sleek lines that can sometimes come across as unwelcoming and almost cold, it embraces organic shapes and textures.

'In an increasingly technology-filled world, shoppers are looking to get closer to nature and embracing interiors that celebrate organic forms, but with a modern twist,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, a trend expert for Etsy.

'This nature-centric style is all about taking inspiration from natural forms to create a relaxed and functional space, with an emphasis on minimalist design,' explains Dayna.

I have to admit I'm partial to a more minimal look in my own space but don't want to let go of that warm, inviting element either that makes a home, well... actually feel like a home. So when I heard about organic modern, I was all ears.

3 elements that contribute to the 'organic modern' interior style

Interior designer, Lisa Holt, discussed the organic modern trend in a recent YouTube video of hers, revealing the insider secrets of what elements contribute to organic modern design in a home.

Lisa says to think of organic modern as 'international style meets zen' but with a palette shift and texture play that's both rich and inviting.

1. Neutral colour palette

A natural palette is what truly makes the organic modern interior style sing. Prioritise warm neutral or monochromatic tones.

Although traditional contemporary styles also boast neutral colour palettes, like neutral living room ideas, Lisa Holt emphasises that in organic modern design, 'the cast to it is warm as opposed to cool greys'.

2. Textural stories

When you consider living room sofa ideas, it's important to think about investing in the best sofa for that organic look – and especially in materials and colours you won't regret. Lisa Holt says that sofas done in a 'warm and yummy' tone make it look like you could curl up in them and read a book.

The key is to make your upholstery and furnishings look approachable and to not be afraid to play with texture, like boucle furniture, for example – or on a smaller scale, such as the ball cushion trend.

3. Natural materials and forms

Organic modern caters toward preserving the natural wood finish in furnishings. Whether it's the base elements of a space, from its ceiling to flooring, or adding them in through a coffee table, living room shelving, or other various home decor pieces.

When you think of 'natural' there's no one shape or form that comes to mind because nature all differs greatly. Hone into curves and irregularities that scream natural.

Etsy's Dayna Isom recommends 'starting with a neutral colour palette and layering in natural materials – like a jute rug, live edge wood shelves, or earthy ceramics. Adding green plants throughout will also help add character and liven up the space.'

Organic modern is an interior trend that we definitely think is here to stay and will eventually be noted as a classic and timeless style for years to come. We'll be keeping it on our radar as the new formidable opponent to some of the classics as far as interior trends go – so watch this space.