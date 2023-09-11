Everyone adores Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion, so we tracked it down for you

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fearne Cotton has always been a style icon, so it's little wonder her home (specifically, the LOVE cushion inside her home) has captured social media's attention in a very big way.

It started off as a snapshot of a cat on a hot summer's day. Many, many, many Instagram likes later, however, and that very same photo of Simon (yes, the cat) has since become a source of inspiration for bedroom ideas left, right, and centre.

Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion



Of course, Fearne Cotton's £150 throw caught plenty of people's eyes – but it's that oh-so-joyful LOVE cushion that hits all of the right dopamine decor/villain era home decor notes for us.

Check it out:

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

'THE CUSHION!' reads one of the comments underneath Fearne Cotton's Instagram post.

'Obsessed,' reads another simply.

With that in mind, then, let's get a closer look at that candyfloss-soft and dusty pink slogan cushion, shall we?

(Image credit: Circus Signs)

Nat Wall – whose gorgeous Instagram account is dedicated to all things disco and decor – is one of those who is absolutely besotted with Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion.

Nat Wall Social Links Navigation Interior style consultant A digital content creator, interiors explorer and colour lover, Nat Wall's Instagram is filled to the brim with dopamine decor inspiration.

'With the pink velvet, navy fringing and decadent gold embroidery, it ticks a lot of maximalist boxes, reflecting Fearne’s rock ‘n’ roll interior style,' says Nat.

Shop Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion

Plush Pink Velvet LOVE Cushion £38, Circus Signs Available in two different colourways, you can buy the exact same LOVE cushion as Fearne Cotton for just £38 at Circus Signs.



However, Nat notes that there's far more to our fascination with the stylish cushion than aesthetics alone: it's also about how it makes us feel.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Describing Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion as 'a giant, squishy affirmation card,' Nat points out that 'you can’t help but smile while looking at it' – a hallmark of dopamine decor done well.

'Look for fun colour combinations and touchy-feely trimmings,' the former fashion hun turned interiors expert advises to those hoping to recreate the vibe in their own small bedrooms at home.

'Take Fearne’s lead and start with small accessories or try scouring charity shops and second-hand marketplaces for fun little trinkets, and always ask yourself, does this piece bring me joy?'

(Image credit: Getty)

Of course, if you're hoping to snap up the exact same cushion owned by Fearne Cotton, you'll need to be quick: unsurprisingly, it's already a bestseller.

'This one has become a firm favourite from my small cushion collection,' says Martha Nimmo, director of Circus Signs. And, while the design is also available in a rainbow colourway, Martha adds that 'everyone loves a bit of pink'.

'Paired with the rich navy and gold yarns, it creates an elegant addition to any room in the house,' she says.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Not sure that the LOVE cushion works with your aesthetic? Don't worry; you can still make dopamine decor trend work for you.

'As Fearne Cotton knows, your surroundings have a huge impact on your sense of well-being, so it’s important to create a space that’s a true reflection of you,' says Nat, noting that 'joyful doesn’t have to mean bright colours if you’re not a fan.'

'Decorate your home with things you that delight your eye – and as Fearne’s cushion reminds us, with things you love – and you can’t go wrong.'

And on that reassuring note, we're off to embrace the maximalist bedroom trend in earnest...

