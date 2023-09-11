Everyone adores Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion, so we tracked it down for you

Dopamine decor fans, prepare to be obsessed

Fearne Cotton attends the talk about her book "Bigger Than Us" at Cadogan Hall on January 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Kayleigh Dray
By Kayleigh Dray
published

Fearne Cotton has always been a style icon, so it's little wonder her home (specifically, the LOVE cushion inside her home) has captured social media's attention in a very big way.

It started off as a snapshot of a cat on a hot summer's day. Many, many, many Instagram likes later, however, and that very same photo of Simon (yes, the cat) has since become a source of inspiration for bedroom ideas left, right, and centre.

Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion


Of course, Fearne Cotton's £150 throw caught plenty of people's eyes – but it's that oh-so-joyful LOVE cushion that hits all of the right dopamine decor/villain era home decor notes for us. 

Check it out:

'THE CUSHION!' reads one of the comments underneath Fearne Cotton's Instagram post.

'Obsessed,' reads another simply.

With that in mind, then, let's get a closer look at that candyfloss-soft and dusty pink slogan cushion, shall we?

Plush Pink Velvet Love Cushion, as seen in Fearne Cotton's bedroom, from Circus Signs

Nat Wall – whose gorgeous Instagram account is dedicated to all things disco and decor – is one of those who is absolutely besotted with Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion.

Natalie Wall, interior style consultant
Nat Wall

A digital content creator, interiors explorer and colour lover, Nat Wall's Instagram is filled to the brim with dopamine decor inspiration. 

'With the pink velvet, navy fringing and decadent gold embroidery, it ticks a lot of maximalist boxes, reflecting Fearne’s rock ‘n’ roll interior style,' says Nat.

Shop Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion

Fearne Cotton
Plush Pink Velvet LOVE Cushion

Available in two different colourways, you can buy the exact same LOVE cushion as Fearne Cotton for just £38 at Circus Signs.


However, Nat notes that there's far more to our fascination with the stylish cushion than aesthetics alone: it's also about how it makes us feel.

Colourful bedroom with light blue panelled wall, hanging artwork

Describing Fearne Cotton's LOVE cushion as 'a giant, squishy affirmation card,' Nat points out that 'you can’t help but smile while looking at it' – a hallmark of dopamine decor done well.

'Look for fun colour combinations and touchy-feely trimmings,' the former fashion hun turned interiors expert advises to those hoping to recreate the vibe in their own small bedrooms at home.

'Take Fearne’s lead and start with small accessories or try scouring charity shops and second-hand marketplaces for fun little trinkets, and always ask yourself, does this piece bring me joy?'

Fearne Cotton attends the Visionary Arts Awards 2023 at Ham Yard Hotel on March 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage)

Of course, if you're hoping to snap up the exact same cushion owned by Fearne Cotton, you'll need to be quick: unsurprisingly, it's already a bestseller.

'This one has become a firm favourite from my small cushion collection,' says Martha Nimmo, director of Circus Signs. And, while the design is also available in a rainbow colourway, Martha adds that 'everyone loves a bit of pink'.

'Paired with the rich navy and gold yarns, it creates an elegant addition to any room in the house,' she says.

Colourful living room, red sofa and cushions, pink pouffe

Not sure that the LOVE cushion works with your aesthetic? Don't worry; you can still make dopamine decor trend work for you.

'As Fearne Cotton knows, your surroundings have a huge impact on your sense of well-being, so it’s important to create a space that’s a true reflection of you,' says Nat, noting that 'joyful doesn’t have to mean bright colours if you’re not a fan.'

'Decorate your home with things you that delight your eye – and as Fearne’s cushion reminds us, with things you love – and you can’t go wrong.'

And on that reassuring note, we're off to embrace the maximalist bedroom trend in earnest...

Love this trend? Shop these cushions

A velvet cushion with LOVE embroidered on it in multi-coloured threads
Love Blue Velvet Cushion Cover

Each coloured letter has been embroidered onto this velvet cushion cover (each in its own jewel tone hue, no less!), with four tassel details and a contrasting border.

A rectangular cushion in red and white stripes, emblazoned with the word LOVE in green
Tufted Love Cushion

The pink and white stripes will add a pop of colour to your home, while that tufted green 'LOVE' is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face.

A rectangular cushion in soft pastel hues, the word LOVE embroidered across it in white
LOVE Cut Velvet Cushion

Bold colours? Check! Positive affirmation? Check? Colourful charm in spades? Check, check, and check! We're very into this LOVE cushion from Next, quite frankly.

Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray
Acting Content Editor

Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.  

