Shoppers are raving over this self-heating mattress topper that costs nothing to run

Shoppers nationwide are raving over this self-heating mattress topper from Silentnight that doesn't even cost a penny to run.

There's nothing we love more than a good night's sleep, even if it takes bringing out our best mattress toppers and electric blankets. With temperatures expected to plummet again, many are searching for ways to keep their house warm in winter – especially during the hours of slumber.

Getting well-deserved shuteye is important but rather difficult to do if we're spending the night shivering. That's why this mattress topper appears to solve that problem, without the need to use energy.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Seth Caplan)

Silentnight Heat Genie self-heating mattress topper

We're all about staying warm for less, and the Silentnight Heat Genie Self-Heating Mattress Topper (opens in new tab) surely did not disappoint shoppers. The mattress topper is dubbed to 'keep your bed warm and cosy without the need for electricity' and customers are raving about this genius find to keep the chill of the cold weather out.

Silentnight claims that the self-heating mattress topper features a unique heat-reflecting foil combined with a thermal lining and deeply filled quilted top layer to add up to 7.5 tog of extra warmth to your bed.

It's 'self-heating' in the regard that the foil lining reflects body heat back to the sleeper, retaining warmth. Even presenter, Alice Beer, vouches for the use of mattress toppers as her simple trick for staying warm in bed.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

The self-heating mattress topper has received glowing five-star reviews across the board, with shoppers heavily praising this night-time essential for exceeding their expectations and dubbing it as 'a must buy.'

One reviewer said, 'This has made such a difference, the topper starts to heat up as soon as you lay down, I have not woken up once in the night because of being cold since I started using the mattress topper.' If you struggle to find the ideal bedroom temperature to help you sleep better, this could be something to consider.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

The self-heating mattress topper is available to purchase at multiple retailers, such as Very (opens in new tab), starting from £25 and Amazon (opens in new tab) from £28.99 – but the cheapest we've found it for is at Tesco (opens in new tab), where Clubcard members can nab the single size for only £20, which we think is a steal.

Will you be picking one up for yourself this winter?