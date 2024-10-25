The 8 places interior designers and stylists buy bedroom lighting – steal their insider knowledge

When it comes to sourcing bedroom lighting, interior designers and stylists have a knack for sniffing out pieces that create the perfect ambiance while adding character to a room. Whether it’s a sculptural bedside lamp or a kick-ass chandelier you’re after, you can bet designers and stylists know exactly where to head – hunting down the original and unusual is a huge part of their job.

With countless lighting retailers available – mainly online but there are still a few showrooms around and about – knowing where the pros go can give you a head start on creating a beautifully lit bedroom.

We picked the brains (and sourcebooks) of some of our favourite interior insiders to discover their hottest destinations for bedroom lighting. Whether it’s modern and funky, vintage classics or something completely unique that you are seeking, these destinations are where the experts go to find the best lighting solutions for bedrooms.

Where to buy bedroom lighting - the quick list

8 of the best places to buy bedroom lighting

While the rest of us mere mortals are being bored half to death by the same generic lighting styles that seem to crop up everywhere we click, those canny professionals know exactly where to head when they are planning bedroom lighting.

Ready to transform your bedroom with lighting that looks good and illuminates beautifully? Check out the favourite lighting haunts of some of the best interior designers and stylists in the business.

1. Abigail Ahern

(Image credit: Abigail Ahern)

If it’s fun colours, unusual shapes and a touch of eccentricity you’re seeking, interior stylist Fi Cooper heartily recommends checking out Abigail Ahern’s lighting range. Known for her daring, eclectic style, Ahern’s lighting collection is as moody, dramatic and glamorous as you’d expect. It is the place to go for outsized chandeliers, glorious textures and interesting shapes.

The prices aren’t crazy, but they’re not bargain basement either – sign up to the newsletter for access to sales and discount codes and keep an eye on Abigail’s socials for inspiration, too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘You’ll always find lighting that stands out, and will create a really cool focal point, and there’s lots of fun rechargeable lights, too – perfect for brightening up a gloomy corner in your bedroom when there’s no spare socket to hand,’ says Fi.

Fi Cooper Social Links Navigation Interior/creative stylish With a degree in textiles from Manchester, Fi worked as an assistant stylist for the Sanderson Design Group before setting up on her own specialising in interior shoots and set design. Now she helps brands bring their vision to life and has an impressive sourcebook and bank of contacts to ensure captivating results.

2. Graham and Green

(Image credit: Graham & Green)

If you haven’t explored Graham and Green’s lighting collections yet, you’re missing out! Interior stylist Sally Cullen keeps a close eye on the new season launches, snapping up the most exciting pieces for her interior shoots.

‘Graham & Green has really got its finger on the pulse and is often the first to reveal lighting in the latest new finishes and shapes. I’d say their style is young, modern and fun but I can always find a more sophisticated moment if I’m looking for grown-up glamour,’ says Sally. ‘The animal lamps are perfect for children’s bedrooms, and I love the simple elegance of their Miko pendants, too.’

The brand's focus on craftsmanship and quality materials ensures that their lighting not only looks great but will stand the test of time, a key consideration for professionals aiming to balance style and durability. While we’d say they are a mid-market brand, Graham & Green’s lighting is priced fairly and it’s worth signing up for the newsletter to get first dibs on the sales.

Sally Cullen Social Links Navigation Interior & events stylist Previously a brilliant magazine stylist for interiors glossies, Sally is now a hugely successful and sought-after stylist for interior shoots and events, and is skilled in every aspect of styling, from planning photo shoots to sourcing set designers, models and photographers. You may have spotted Sally’s smiley face on TV – she has styled for and appeared on programmes such as This Morning and Kirstie Allsopp’s Fill Your House for Free.

3. Heathfield & Co

(Image credit: Raspberry Interiors/Anna Stathaki)

Shopping for bedroom lighting at Heathfield & Co is going to put a dent in your wallet but you’ll be investing in British craftsmanship at its very best – and your home deserves beautiful things!

If you’re struggling to find the perfect fitting, Heathfield offers a selection of bespoke options, and all its fittings come with a 10-year guarantee against defects.

‘When I am searching for bedroom lights, I think of what is going to look the nicest in our scheme and what is practical. Both of these considerations are equally important, but Heathfield & Co is definitely my top go-to when I need something really special,' says Tracey Hatch, Founder of Raspberry Interiors. 'I love this UK company, their lighting designs focus on beautiful, timeless luxury. Yes, they are in the higher price range but such good quality,’

Tracey Hatch Social Links Navigation Founder of Raspberry Interiors Tracey has been in the interior design business for nearly 30 years, and seriously knows her stuff. Having worked through various trends and seeing how things date, she has always kept her work fresh, but with a strong classic-meets-contemporary style, to ensure her clients will still love their home interiors for decades to come.

4. Industville

(Image credit: Industville)

Industville is the professional’s go-to for industrial-inspired lighting designs that offer a timeless yet modern aesthetic. ‘I can always find lighting with interesting design details and tactile finishes at Industville, but it’s also timeless, and won’t disrupt the balance of a calm, relaxing bedroom,’ says interior stylist and author, Pippa Jameson.

Many Industville light fittings suitable for bedroom use combine vintage charm with an industrial edge, making them gender-neutral, which is often the desired look in shared bedrooms. Whether you’re after exposed bulbs, cage pendants, metal finishes, or glass details, Industville delivers well-made fittings with its signature industrial edge.

Pippa Jameson Interior stylist, author and founder of The Sensory Home® Pippa Jameson is the bestselling author of The Sensory Home, a leading designer and creative director. She is dedicated to enhancing well-being through building awareness of sensory design.

5. Lights & Lamps

(Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

For original lighting designs you won’t find anywhere else, follow the professional’s lead and head to Lights & Lamps. ‘I am obsessed with their range,’ says interior stylist Fi. ‘It has the expensive designer look that will elevate any bedroom, but with a more affordable price tag that will help your decorating budget go further.’

Lights & Lamps’ curated collection of lighting fixtures is designed in-house, ensuring exclusivity. The company focuses on contemporary designs in on-trend materials, like rattan, marble and brass, and are especially good at statement pendants with really striking silhouettes.

Look out for the brand’s seasonal new product drops, which are always feature fashion-forward materials, shapes and finishes that somehow look timeless and trendy at the same time – never disappoints.

6. Pooky

(Image credit: Pooky)

No bedroom lighting shopping trip, virtual or IRL, is complete without hitting up Pooky. Renowned for their eclectic mix of designs, Pooky offers everything from elegant table lamps to statement pendant lights, as well as shades in every conceivable colour and pattern.

Unlike many lighting brands, it’s possible to see (and gently touch) Pooky lighting in the flesh – there are showroom displays in Leeds, Chelsea and Gloucester – which makes it far easier to appreciate the shape and scale of different fittings as well as the quality on offer. Pooky’s online experience is very stress free and intuitive, too.

'I love that you can choose the size, finish and shade for many of the fittings,' says stylist Emma Morton-Turner, founder of Inside Stylists. 'It’s a bit like a bespoke service, but quicker, and makes it really easy to coordinate lighting choices with the rest of your bedroom scheme. Their rechargeable table lamps are a real fave, especially for creating cosy settings in dark corners.'

Emma Morton-Turner Social Links Navigation Interior stylish and founder of Inside Stylists Formerly the Home Editor for Woman & Homes, Emma has been a successful interior stylist and writer for more than two decades, and her services are in hot demand. She also writes blogs and records podcasts for Inside Stylists, an online community and resource she founded to support stylists and writers.

7. Spark & Bell

(Image credit: Spark & Bell)

Brighton-based Spark & Bell also gets Tracey Hatch’s vote. This small but mighty firm was established in 2015 and its range of modern but classic designs has proved a huge hit with professional designers and interior influencers alike.

With a genuine emphasis on sustainable materials and ethical production, you can almost feel the founders’ passion for good, affordable, customisable lighting shine through when you browse the online store.

‘I do love this company,’ confirms Tracey. ‘Their lighting is British made, reasonably priced and if they say things are in stock, they really are! I’m a particular fan of their Aureole wall light, which is perfect over a bedside table if there’s no space on the surface for a lamp.’

8. The Soho Lighting Company

(Image credit: The Soho Lighting Company)

Another firm favourite with stylists and interior designers alike, The Soho Lighting Company has an impressive menu of unique and unusual vintage, industrial and retro-style lighting designs, alongside sockets and switches in matching finishes.

Pippa Jameson often turns to The Soho Lighting Company when seeking bedroom lighting for period properties, where its nod to heritage can feel more authentic than anything overtly contemporary.

‘Offering a wide range of designs crafted from natural materials, their pieces provide a tactile quality that adds warmth and ambience, enriching the sensory experience of your sleeping space,’ she adds.

Designed in London and handmade in Cornwall, this family-owned brand takes sustainability very seriously and is working towards B Corp accreditation, so you can turn off you lights and sleep with a clear conscience.

FAQs

What is the best time of year to buy bedroom lighting?

The best time of year to buy bedroom lighting is during seasonal sales, especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, where many lighting retailers offer impressive discounts to get in on the spending spree action. January sales can also be worth holding out for, as many brands have a big clear-out of excess stock after Christmas. Mid-summer sales that make way for the arrival of Autumn collections tend to be a little less bargainous but you may well snag a steal.

How much should you spend on bedroom lighting?

Without being patronising, the amount you spend on bedroom lighting depends very much on your budget but, as with most things in the home, you should absolutely aim for the best within your price-range. As a loose guide, aim to allocate around 10-15% of the room’s total budget to lighting.

Basic bedroom lamps can cost as little as £15-£30 if you shop at places like Home Bargains and TK Maxx. If you’re really strapped for cash, or fancy something unique, you could try making your own lamp using a kit and a lovely vintage glass bottle.

Mid-range bedroom lighting is usually pitched at around £150-£400 for a seriously stylish ceiling pendant, with design-led lamps coming in at around the £100-£150 mark. If you do have some cash to splash, it’s easy enough to drop £500-£1,000 on handmade, customised or designer lighting.

Well, there you have it. These are the best lighting brands according to the pros - so which one will you choose?