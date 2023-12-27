Bensons for Beds discount – enjoy an exclusive extra 6% off your dream bed
Brilliant savings on everything from mattresses to beds and furniture
With over 170 stores nationwide, Bensons for Beds has been a British retail favourite for more than 70 years. Offering an impressive range of beds, mattresses, and furniture to suit any style or budget, Bensons for Beds really is a one-stop-shop when it comes to creating your dream bedroom.
We all know the value of a great night's sleep, and the products you choose to enable it are key. From the perfect mattress to suit your comfort needs, to quality beds that will last the test of time, and designer-style furniture to put together a bedroom scheme whatever look you want to achieve, you can get everything you need at Bensons for Beds.
As well as beds and mattresses, there's an impressive range of products to maximise your sleep experience, from the best bedding to storage must-haves such as wardrobes and ottoman storage boxes. There's also a super-stylish collection of sofa beds, with a range of designs that are perfect for maximising even the smallest of homes.
If giving your bedroom a makeover is on your interiors to do list, you can enjoy an extra, exclusive 6% off any order at Bensons for Beds by adding the code MVCNY6 when you checkout online. Be inspired by our edit of the most-loved products on our radar, or browse the website and discover more Bensons for Beds discounts.
What to buy from Bensons for Beds
This great value divan set includes a mattress with several layers, combining springs and memory foam for maximum comfort. The open coil spring unit is what ensures even weight distribution, then the memory foam layer on top perfectly contours to your body for excellent support. Available in two colours – Cool Grey and Dune Beige – the frame is quilted with soft-touch knitted fabric & polyester fibres, made from recycled materials.
If you're on the hunt for a new mattress to improve your sleep experience, the Eve Hybrid Duo should be high on your wishlist. This rolled 'mattress in a box' hybrid mattress ticks the box for quick and easy delivery and set up, and won't let you down on comfort. The mattress has 1900 dual layer pocket springs, covered by a luxury quilted soft-touch, stretch knit cover. An extra bonus? The Eve Hybrid Duo comes with a 40 night comfort guarantee so you can see if it’s right for you.
We love the glamour of a winged headboard, and the Orianna doesn't disappoint. Team that with on-trend pink velvet (the bed also comes in Oyster and Pewter), and a deep buttoned design and the Orianna scores top points for style. Plus there's a huge amount of hidden storage in the lift-up ottoman base, so you can keep the whole room streamlined and clutter free.
If space is at a premium in your home, then a sofa bed is a brilliant, hard-working piece to add to your living room or spare bedroom. When it comes to versatility, the Duet 2-in-1 sofa bed has it nailed, with the option to use it as two reclining chairs or as a comfortable pillow top sofa. Then the frame easily folds out to turn it into a small double bed when you need it. Available in three colours – Light Grey, Dark Grey and Denim Blue – the Duet has a smart Scandi-inspired design that will work in any room or style of home.
Watching TV in bed is such a treat, and the Rhea ottoman TV bed from Bensons for Beds makes it super easy. The contemporary upholstered bed frame includes an integrated Sharp 32” HD ready smart TV so you can enjoy an at-home cinema experience without leaving your bed. All you have to do is press a button on the bed remote to activate the automatic TV lift mechanism and see your TV rise into view. The sprung-slatted mattress base and the cushioned and buttoned headboard provide support and comfort for a movie marathon session.
The epitome of gaming luxury, the Recharge bed offers an immersive gaming experience, with a USB port and a USB-C port on either side of the headboard, ensuring your devices are powered up and ready to go at all times, as well as a handy AUX port. Stash your console in the ventilated storage compartment, and keep things organised with dedicated headset hooks on each side of the headboard, plus storage in the side lifting ottoman compartment. The Recharge Bed includes a Bensons exclusive, Sharp 43’’ 4K UHD Dolby Atmos compatible TV, that can be set to 'Gaming Mode'.
