Ditch your irons because Dunelm just released the perfect non-iron bedding set

As we’ve recently learnt, most of us are abandoning the good old iron according to the Lakeland trend report for 2023. Even the best irons are getting left behind as we embrace the creases, partake in flat hanging our laundry or turn to clothes steamers instead. Which is why anything that doesn’t need ironing is very welcome in our books. Enter the Dunelm Billie Duvet Cover and Pillowcase set, a bedding set that requires zero ironing.

With over 620 five-star customer reviews, this set has also made it to many a TikTok video where content creators rave about the product. And in a true Dunelm fashion, it’s extremely affordable, starting at £32 for a single size and ending at £52 for super kingsize. Meet your new duvet set go-to.

Dunelm releases a non-iron bedding set

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The Billie duvet set is available in two colourways - brilliant white and grey. But we are big fans of the white option as it’s neutral enough to pair with pretty much anything.

Apart from the fact that it’s a non-iron bedding set - the care instructions advises it is ‘not suitable for ironing’ - one major selling point for us is the textured finish, achieved by all-over intricate quilting of various patterns. That really sets apart this machine-washable design from most bland and neutral sets to dress your best duvet cover and pillows.

And customers can’t stop to sing its praises either as one says, ‘Gorgeous bed linen! Couldn’t recommend more highly. Non iron, perfect. Just buy it!’ While another writes, ‘Duvet cover is quilted which makes it sit lovely on the bed. I love it as it dresses up the bed giving it a hotel feel. It is heavier than a normal duvet cover so maybe not suitable for warm nights but lovely and cosy for when it’s a bit cooler. Washes well and minimal ironing required (if any).’

There are a couple of downsides to the set to keep in mind though. One is that it’s made from synthetic materials - the top is crafted from polyester, while the reverse layer is made from a polycotton blend. This is a dealbreaker for some but of no importance at all to others. In all fairness, the synthetic composition is probably the main reason why it needs no ironing. We all know how prone to creases the likes of cotton and linen are.

The other potential issue is the inaccurate sizing reported by customers. It apparently runs one size too large. But as long as you’re aware of this prior to buying, you should be fine. ‘I'm very happy with this set. However, I'm glad I looked at reviews as it does come up large. I took the risk of ordering a double for a king size quilt and fits perfectly,’ writes one existing customer.

But that’s certainly something we can live with given the benefits and zero effort required.