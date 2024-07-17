Forget Prime Day, I’m a Sleep Editor and this Habitat bed frame is the only deal I’m considering shopping today

Amazon Prime Day is currently in full swing, but as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor I've scoured the discounts and other than some Simba bedding deals that are well worth snapping up if you're on the hunt for a new pillow or a mattress topper, I haven't yet seen anything that's tempted me to part with my cash.

Instead, it's this Habitat Chiltern Spindle Bed Frame deal that's caught my eye.

To set the scene, I've had my eye on ercol's Teramo Bed Frame for as long as I can remember. To my mind, it's the perfect bed, combining a minimalist contemporary design with the timeless appeal of wood.

However, just like the best mattresses, the best bed frames don't come cheap, which is exactly why the ercol bed has remained on my wishlist rather than ending up in my bedroom.

The ercol Teramo Bed Frame is actually on sale at Furniture Village right now. But, even with a reduction from £1465 to £1172 for the double, sadly it's still out of my budget.

So imagine my excitement when I came across a Habitat alternative *and* it's now discounted in the Argos furniture sale from £400 to just £320 for the double!

Of course, there are some major differences between the two pieces of furniture.

The ercol bed frame is crafted from solid oak, whereas there's no mention of what type of wood the Habitat Chiltern bed frame is made from. And at this price, I would imagine it's very unlikely to be solid oak, which means the ercol option is likely to be the stronger and more robust design.

Instead, the look of the Chiltern bed is achieved through veneers, but that does mean there are more colour options available, with an oak, walnut or black finish available.

There's also sustainability to consider. Habitat says that the Chiltern bed frame is made from FSC certified wood, meaning the materials used for this product are responsibly sourced.

However, ercol not only ensures the wood used to make its furniture is FSC certified, but also states it complies with UK Timber Regulations and has GIB (Grown in Britain) certifications. This means timber is locally sourced which helps to keep the supply chain as short as possible.

And, of course, there are some design differences too, with the ercol bed featuring a turned spindle top to the headboard and more tapered legs, whereas the Habitat option features a curved top and bottom bar.

Whichever one ends up in my bedroom, one thing is for sure, these are two of the best furniture deals I've seen today, so if you too are considering where to buy a bed, I think you could do a lot worse than considering one of these options.

For now, I'm off to do some quick sums to see which one I'll be sleeping on in the foreseeable future!