What are Oxford pillowcases? Where to buy this quiet luxury item for a hotel-worthy sleep

rustic farmhouse bedroom with four Oxford pillowcases on the bed.
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)
Oxford pillowcases are the little luxury you should add to your bedroom if you want to feel like you're sleeping in a hotel room.

It doesn’t get much better than sleeping in a posh hotel bed. Oxford pillowcases are one way of making a bed look more luxurious without breaking the bank. An Oxord pillowcase has a decorative border around the edge, it can be fitted over all the best pillows on the market to add a touch of elegance to your bedding.

There are plenty of affordable Oxford pillowcases available from the best places to buy bedding - but what exactly sets this style of pillowcase apart from a standard pillowcase?

What are the benefits of an Oxford pillowcase?

‘For a restful night's sleep, we are firm believers in investing in good quality bed linen, and pillowcases are no exception,' says Mark Tremlett, Founder of Naturalmat. 'Oxford pillowcases stand out as a timeless favourite for their blend of style and practicality.'

‘Named after their original use of Oxford cloth, this style of pillowcase can easily be identified by its wide-stitched hem, typically measuring between 5 to 10 cm. The decorative border creates the illusion of a larger pillow, being particularly effective on bigger beds, helping to fill the space, and creating a more polished look.’

A bedroom with walls painted in soft peach and with a pillow headboard above the bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

An Oxford pillowcase is certainly easier on the eye, but it also has structural benefits, too, by helping your pillow maintain its shape.

‘Like standard pillowcases, they also help to protect the pillow and due to their reinforced edges, can often be more durable,’ says Emily and Jonathan Attwood, Founders of scooms.

Oxford cloth is known for being thick and durable, but Mark also suggests using other materials, which can also improve your sleep. ‘The modern Oxford pillowcase is available in a variety of materials, but we recommend choosing a natural fabric such as organic cotton. Renowned for its hypoallergenic and breathable properties, organic cotton offers a gentle and soft touch that’s kind to your skin, promoting a restful and comfortable night's sleep,’ he says.

Shop Oxford pillowcases

Luckily, Oxford pillowcases are not hard to come by when looking for where to buy bedding. These are a few of our favourite high street picks.

Portloe Oxford Pillowcase
Portloe Oxford Pillowcase

Opt for bold patterns if you want to inject some personality to your bedding.

Pair of Plain-Dye Oxford Pillowcases - 200 Thread Count - Natural
Pair of Plain-Dye Oxford Pillowcases - 200 Thread Count - Natural

These pillowcases are crafted from 200 thread count premium cotton for added softness and comfort.

Organic Mulberry Silk Oxford Pillowcase, Natural Cream
John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Oxford Pillowcase

For added luxury, invest in a silk pillowcase. With beauty benefits as well as a better night's sleep, it's the ultimate luxury pillowcase.

2pk Pure Brushed Cotton Oxford Pillowcases
2pk Pure Brushed Cotton Oxford Pillowcases

Brushed cotton is perfect for the winter months due to their soft and cosy feel.

Habitat 400tc Egyptian Cotton Oxford Pillowcase Pair - White
Habitat 400tc Egyptian Cotton Oxford Pillowcase Pair - White

Egyptian Cotton has a luxuriously soft feel that is comfortable to sleep on - guaranteeing you a restful night.

Canova Oxford Pillowcase – Single
Canova Oxford Pillowcase – Single

The navy trim on the pillowcase adds an extra elegant touch for a hotel feel.

The Oxford pillowcase is an easy way to add a splash of extra luxury to your bedding. With wellness remaining a core trend in 2025, a little luxury is one way to take care of ourselves - so why not treat yourself to a bed fit for a king or queen?

