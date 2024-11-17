How to make a bed look more luxurious - a step-by-step guide to creating the ultimate hotel-inspired sleep-space

There is nothing like the feeling of sleeping in a posh hotel bed; getting cosy under the crisp white sheets, pillows layered up behind you, knowing you don't even have to make it again in the morning. So knowing how to make a bed look more luxurious is going to massively help you create those same feels at home (but full disclosure, it is going to make it harder to get out of each morning!)

When we're looking for bedroom ideas, we often think of fancy hotels we might have visited, or a celebs sprawling mansion, or even a department store trying to sell us the dream set-up. And what they all share, is a bed fit for a Queen, that you can't help but want to dive straight in to.

So to ensure you know just how to make a bed look more luxurious in your own home, we've compiled this handy step-by-step guide, as well as asking some of the industry's top experts to share their knowledge too. In just a few minutes you'll learn how to dress your bed like a pro, from knowing where to buy bedding, to how to make your bed feel like a cloud.

1. Factor a frame

'Your bed is the central focus in your room, so which style of frame you go for will have a huge impact on the look and feel of your room,' says Interior Stylist Maxine Brady.

It might seem obvious but in order to make a bed look more luxurious, you first have to address the actual bed itself! Four-poster beds have long been reminiscent of a hotel set-up, but if your bedroom is on the small side or has low ceilings, this might not be the best choice for you. But fear not, even a simple divan bed can be dressed up to the nines and with the right styling and bedding, can look a million dollars.

'If you love that vintage style – look for a frame with an upholstered or painted frame. If you want that modern, minimal look then a large oversized headboard is for you. If you have a small bedroom, then an ottoman bed is the dream! I have just bought one for my spare room where I can now stash my props for shoots in the lift-up storage compartment- it’s fab.'

'However, if you are looking to buy a new bed – allocate the biggest part of your budget to your mattress NOT the bed frame,' advises Maxine. 'Your mattress has the biggest impact on your sleeping patterns more than anything else.'

Which leads us nicely to step number two...

2. Start with a comfortable base

Not only are you going to want to make a bed look more luxurious, you're going to want to it feel that way too, which means starting with the best mattress. While a new mattress is no doubt an investment buy, it's one that will be worth every penny for ensuring ultimate comfort and something that just can't be cheated.

Ideal Home's very own Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood says, 'A good mattress should last seven to ten years, but there are lots of reasons you might need to swap out a mattress sooner, and whilst adding one of the best mattress toppers to your existing mattress may solve some sleep issues, a topper doesn't solve everything.'

Whinnie Williams, Interior Design expert at Dreams agrees. 'Creating a bed that feels soft, cosy and cloud-like, starts with choosing the right mattress.'

'Thankfully, the Dreams’ Sleepmatch machine, makes this a breeze, helping you to find the ideal fit for your sleep style, whether you’re after firm support or that dreamy, cloud-like softness.'

3. Indulge in a dreamy duvet

Next up, you'll need to think about treating yourself to the best duvetst and pillows, to ensure you make a bed look more luxurious.

Emily and Jonathan Attwood, Founders of scooms advise, 'You want to start with choosing high quality, naturally filled duvets and pillows. Especially in the colder seasons, going for a higher tog duvet will instantly make your bed look more inviting and get that all-important cloud-like look and feel.'

Maxine agrees, 'You can not beat a good quality duvet for giving your bed a fluffy, luxurious look.'

'Swapping your duvet cover will make you sleep deeper and for longer. Plus a fluffy one looks lush when styled with fresh linen sheets. It’s worth investing in a good duvet as it will last you for years.'

'Don't forget your pillows too' add Emily and Jonathan, 'doubling up with four pillows will give that depth and make the bed more inviting.'

'Oh yes, pillows are just as important as your duvet', agrees Maxine. 'You'll need one to sleep on that will support your head comfortably so that you don’t wake up with a crooked neck. I would advise natural-filled ones as they are more responsive. If you suffer from allergies, then look out for ones that are hypoallergenic.'

'I also like large oversize square pillows which I use to support myself when reading in bed. They also look great when styled on the bed - as you can choose pillowcases in a pattern or colour for visual interest.'

4. Set the scene with sheets

Once you've got the basics of a comfortable mattress and the best duvets and pillow covered, it's time to select the best bedding sets and sheets for your bed.

Emily & Jonathan advise, 'You then want to choose high quality bed sheets. 100% Egyptian cotton sheets in classic white are the perfect choice as they'll bring a crisp, classic look evocative of the finest luxury hotels, whilst a high thread count will add that supreme softness and comfort.'

Emma Price, founder of Interior Design company Fable & Willow adds, 'As a general rule of thumb, the higher the thread count, the thicker and more luxurious the bedding, which is a crucial factor to always bear in mind when shopping around for your sheets.'

Whinnie agrees that to get that all important plush-hotel vibe and make a bed look more luxurious, you need to opt for white. 'When it comes to bedding, you can't go wrong with crisp, high-quality white sheets. A clean, tailored look is a staple in luxury hotels and creates a fresh, relaxing base for your space.'

However if you're keen for some colour in your bedroom, Whinnie also adds,' The Quiet Luxury trend that we've seen a lot of this year, often embraces the use of soft, quiet tones in the bedroom. But trends like the Unexpected Red Theory and whimsical décor show there's still room for colour in luxurious spaces.'

'Even with a neutral base, you can make a statement with rich jewel tones like deep purples, sumptuous blues, and velvety greens—colours fit for royalty. Consider a bold feature wall or upcycle furniture with leftover paint.'

5. Lean into layers

'The key to making your bed look luxurious and more inviting is layering', say Emily and Jonathan. 'This will create that sumptuous, cloud-like look and feel, helping you get cosier.'

'Opt for layers with beautifully tactile textures - think wool throws, washed cotton or linen bedspreads and cushions in velvets, silk or linen. Keep the look tonal in whites, off-whites and earthy neutrals for a minimalist feel, or allow your personality to shine through with bursts of colour and pattern.'

'This layering of textures, heights, and subtle colours creates a luxurious, inviting look that’s all about balance and comfort.'

Whinnie suggests, 'Use different textures on your bed like throws, drapes, and pillows to create depth. Dress your bed with a duvet, adding textural throws and cushions for visual charm—which can be removed if you get too warm.'

Maxine is a big fan of the layered look too. 'Once you’ve dressed your bed with cosy linens and a thicker duvet, finish off the look with a velvet quilt or a couple of throws.

'Choose ones made from super cosy wools and knits that you can drape over the end of your bed, or style up on a chair nearby – handy for cold evenings. Blankets and throws are a great way to inject colour into your bedroom, for a luxury look.'



6. Herald a headboard

Our final step to ensure you make a bed look more luxurious, is a cracking headboard idea. Headboards are something than can be added to most beds retrospectively and come in a huge variety of shapes and sizes.

Emma advises, 'Having a handmade headboard that complements the room instantly brings the wow factor. Seeing as beds tend to be the main focal point in bedrooms, it makes sense to make them really stand out with a statement headboard that’s got plenty of height, is shaped, piped and has been expertly trimmed.'

Whinnie adds, 'Plush headboards in jewel tones can add instant grandeur, enabling you to keep walls subtly luxurious while making your bed a standout feature.'

FAQS

How to make your bed like the Ritz?

'Layering is definitely the secret to making your bed Ritz-worthy, says Emma. 'Making sure all of the sheets fit perfectly, from the valance sheet to the linen, makes all the difference too; it really helps create that perfectly crisp finish.'

'And no luxury bed is complete without a handmade throw or bed runner adorned with beautiful features, such as intricate stitching, eye-catching tassels and trims or double-sided fabric, for instance, velvet on one side and a dainty floral pattern on the other.'

Whinnie adds, 'Oversized cushions are key, too - they add that extra touch of plushness and make the bed feel both cosy and polished.'

'But in my opinion, to bring that indulgent Ritz feel to your own bedroom, it’s all about getting the details just right. Start with mood lighting -layering different light sources creates that warm, welcoming vibe. A pair of bedside lamps will add soft, ambient light that instantly adds depth and cosiness.'

'To add even more depth, go for a mix of textures and layers on your bed. Think plush throws and blankets in varying fabrics such as cashmere or chunky knits. A thick duvet combined with chunky, high-loft pillows completes the Ritz-inspired bed, adding a sense of weight and warmth that’s both comforting and luxurious. With these elements, you’ll achieve a bed that feels inviting, lavish, and expertly styled, capturing the essence of a five-star hotel every night.'

Maxine adds, 'I’m a huge fan of linen sprays for my bed. I have a lavender spray for my sheets which I use every morning when I make my bed. Why? The sheets will feel fresher for longer, lavender is a natural sleep aid and it gives a real boutique-hotel vibe to the room!'

How to make your bed feel like a cloud?

'The secret to creating a ‘Princess and the Pea’ bed undoubtedly depends on the type and amount of bedding you choose,' says Emma.

'Using multiple layers to make your bed will also instantly make it feel super comfy and bouncy. There really are no rules when it comes to dressing beds – you can have as many layers as you like; sheets, duvets, throws, runners, blankets in all different textures and thicknesses.'

Whinnie advises, 'Go for a thick, fluffy duvet cover to wrap yourself in comfort without feeling weighed down- essential for that ‘floating on a cloud’ vibe. For the bedding, a teddy bear fabric set is perfect if you want the ultimate in snuggliness. Or, if you're after something a bit more luxurious, try a silky luxury set that’s smooth and soft without losing any of that cosy factor.'

'Layering cushions in different shapes and sizes adds that plush, inviting look that practically begs you to dive in. And to complete the look, keep the colour palette cool and neutral: soft whites and breezy blues create a calm, serene feel that’s ideal for a cloud-inspired retreat. With these finishing touches, your bed will be a warm, inviting space you’ll never want to leave.'

Maxine shares a little styling secret. 'As a magazine stylist, on photo shoots we often double up the duvet to make them look extra fluffy. And use bubble wrap to fill the corners of cushions so they look picture perfect!!'

'Don’t forget to pile up your pillows. I love lots of squishy ones for reading in bed, plus they'll give the perfect cloud-like vibe to your bed.'

So now you have a guide to creating the most luxurious bed imaginable, will you be taking full advantage of the Black Friday deals and transform your sleep space?

We know we will be!