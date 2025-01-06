Where to donate bedding - 5 places that will accept your old bedding and help those in need this winter
Don't let your old bedding end up at a landfill
The weather is predicted to be freezing this coming week, so I’m sure we’re all feeling extra grateful for our cosy bedding sets. However, this isn’t the reality for everyone, and as the cold nights are incoming we should lend a hand to our neighbours, that is where donating bedding comes in.
IBedding isn't the easiest thing to get rid of, and if you trying to work out what to do with an old duvet. Even the best pillows and best duvets have their day but luckily, there are plenty of charities, shelters and community programmes that are in much need of your old bedding this winter - provided it's in good condition, free from rips and stains.
‘Throughout the winter months it can be extremely cold so it's therefore important that instead of throwing away your old bedding you donate it to charity shops, second-hand stores and homeless shelters so it can be reused by those who desperately need it,’ comments Lee Trethewey interior expert at Sustainable Furniture.
Here’s how you can help those in need this winter.
1. Take your old bedding to the charity shop
‘Charity shops and second-hand stores are a great place to donate old bedding so that it can be resold and reused. This extends the lifespan of the bedding as well as contributing money to charitable organisations. Prior to donation it's a good idea to check with the charity store to make sure that they accept bedding, as some items are not accepted in certain charity shops. Additionally, it's crucial to ensure that the bedding is in good condition without holes and rips before donating it,’ says Lee.
Charities that accept bedding as donations include The Salvation Army, Oxfam, The British Red Cross, Crisis and Shelter. You could even reach out to see if charities were looking for a specific type of bedding - such as brushed cotton, thick blankets or warmer togs.
2. Donate to your local homeless shelter
Over winter, homeless shelters will also be looking for extra bedding and blankets to help support those out on the streets during the cold weather.
‘This ensures that individuals without a stable home will have warm bedding,’ says Lee.
You could reach out to your local homeless shelter directly to see if they are in need of extra bedding, or alternatively reach out to charities focused on ending homelessness such as St Mungo’s. Online tools such as Homeless Link can be used to find shelters local to you looking for donations.
3. Use Dunelm’s Textile Takeback Scheme
‘At The Fine Bedding Company we suggest you use Dunelms in-store recycling take back scheme - they accept all brands,’ recommends Laura Keay, Sustainability Director at The Fine Bedding Company.
Dunelm has partnered with The Salvation Army to create the Textile Takeback Scheme, whereby you can donate your old textiles (including bedding) either in-store or via post. Items that are up to scratch will be donated to good causes and reused, or if the bedding isn’t reusable, it will be recycled. The scheme is free of charge and ensures your bedding is going to a good cause.
4. Take old bedding to animal shelters
It’s not just people who benefit from a nice set of bedding, our furry friends could do with some extra warmth, too.
‘Many local animal shelters use pillows as bedding for their furry friends - they're the ideal size as a cosy bed for small cats and dogs, so this would be a great option if you’d prefer to donate the pillows,’ says Mark Tremlett, Founder of Naturalmat.
You can also get in touch to see if they’re also expecting extra blankets, too. Charities such as the RSPCA, Battersea Cat’s and Dog’s Home and the National Animal Welfare Trust all accept bedding donations. Alternatively, you could contact your local vets, who will be able to guide you or may even be accepting donations themselves.
5. Try your local community
They say charity starts at home so why not reach out to your local church, community centre or youth service to ask about donations? Many of these organisations will run collection drives where they push for certain donations.
Your local community hub will have plenty of information online and in person about the local charities in your area.
Furthermore, Facebook Marketplace or Gumtree are also good sites for giving away old bedding. You could even try your local area Facebook group to see if a neighbour is in need of bedding.
Your old bedding will have a huge impact to those who need it the most. Instead of taking it to a landfil, giving your bedding a second lease of life and benefit the community at the same time.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
