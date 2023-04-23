Ever wondered what to do with old duvets? We've got the answer

Knowing what to do with old duvets can leave a lot of us feeling stumped; we don't want to simply throw them away so that they end up in landfill, but it can sometimes feel like the easiest option. But there are actually some eco-friendly ways to dispose of your old duvet that require minimal effort, as well as creative ways to reuse them first.

Even if you invest in one of the best duvets, there will likely come a time when it needs replacing. Instead of taking it to the tip, there are two routes you can down that will leave you feeling less guilty about your carbon footprint. You can either responsibly dispose of it so it gets reused by someone else, or you can find a way to put it to use around the home.

'While a duvet may eventually break down over time, they can release harmful chemicals produced by the synthetic materials they are made from which can be harmful for the environment,' says Rachel Marshall, Brand Manager, Bensons for Beds (opens in new tab).

'With this in mind it's always recommended to look for alternative uses for your old duvets whether that be in the home or through donations.'

What to do with old duvets

As well as covering all the ways you can dispose of your old duvet, our guide also shares some handy hacks about ways you can repurpose your duvet around the home. Here's everything you need to know about what to do with old duvets.

(Image credit: Floks )

Ways to dispose of your old duvet

1. Donate it to an animal shelter

'A great way to get rid of your old duvet is to contact your local animal shelter,' says Rachel. 'Many welcome old duvets and bedding to repurpose for pet bedding. Not only will you reduce waste but you'll be giving a much-deserving cat or dog a cosy place to sleep!'

Your local animal shelter will likely gratefully accept your old duvet. If you can't find a shelter nearby, ring up some local animal charity branches instead. RSPCA and Dogs Home Trust gladly accept old duvets, as do many others.

(Image credit: Belledorm)

2. Donate it to a homeless shelter

Many homeless shelters will also accept old duvets. Just make sure your duvet is clean before you donate it - you can learn how to wash a duvet relatively easily. Check the care label to see if it's machine washable, and if not, soak it in the bath with some laundry detergent.

Always ring ahead before turning up to your local homeless charity to see if they accept duvets. They tend to be particularly glad of them in the winter months.

3. Compost it

(Image credit: Belledorm)

Yes, some duvets can be composted! If you have a compost bin and a wool duvet with no synthetic fibres, you've got a nice solution for what to do with old duvets, and it's one that your garden plants will benefit from.

'If you choose a wool duvet with an organic cotton cover, it will last for years and then biodegrade back into the soil at the end of its life, leaving no trace on the planet', explains Sophie Platts, Founder, Floks (opens in new tab).

'If placed in a compost environment to break down it can take as little as three months for the wool and between one week and five months for organic cotton. It will also add nutrients back into the soil.'

You can even just cut up your old duvet and place it directly into the soil, where it will naturally decompose over time.

4. Take it to a textiles recycling scheme

You can take your old duvet to a textiles recycling scheme, such as the Dunelm Textile Take Back Scheme (opens in new tab) or the H&M Garment Collecting Programme (opens in new tab). Again, the duvet should be washed first, and bagged up before it's dropped off.

This is a much more environmentally-friendly alternative to throwing your old duvet away; the materials from the duvet will be repurposed into something else, so you know your preloved bedding isn't just contributing to landfill.

Ways to reuse your old duvet

(Image credit: Floks)

1. Save it for your next move

'One of the best uses for an old duvet is to keep it aside when you move home,' says Rachel from Bensons for Beds. 'Old duvets make great padding for putting around furniture or fragile items.'

You'll be grateful you kept your old duvet when the time comes to move house. You won't have to buy protective covers or extra blankets to ensure safe passage for your items. Store your old duvet in the attic, preferably in some sort of bag, or use your under stairs storage ideas if you have room.

2. Use it as a camping base

Any keen campers in the family? Your old duvet makes the perfect base to lay down in your tent underneath your sleeping bag. You're guaranteed to have a much better sleep than if you were sleeping on the hard floor. Plus, it's not so important which tog duvet it is when it's laying under rather than over you.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

3. Make your own cushions

Why not upgrade your sofa cushion ideas by repurposing your old duvet? 'If you're feeling creative you could use your old duvet for the filling in throw cushions,' Rachel suggests. 'Simply fold and cut squares to your desired size and insert into your favourite cushion cover.'

Aside from saving your duvet from going to landfill, this handy little hack will save you some money too, as you'll only need to purchase cushion covers instead of the filling as well.

Do charities want old duvets? It's mainly animal charities that will accept old duvets, as they can be reused to make beds for animals being sheltered. 'If anyone is looking to get rid of their old duvet they could contact their local Dogs Trust rehoming centre or other animal rescue,' says Julia Youd, PR Officer, Dogs Trust (opens in new tab). 'At Dogs Trust we don’t accept duvets filled with feathers for obvious reasons!' 'There are also a number of charities that are working to supply emergency bedding items to UK homeless and local animal shelters who can be grateful for old duvets and towels,' says Catherine Morris, Managing Director, Tielle Love Luxury (opens in new tab). 'As a general rule, the following organisations welcome the following linen items:

Salvation Army Trading - Bed-linen

Reuse Network - Cushions, pillows

Homeless.org - Tool to find local housing shelters for donations

RSPCA - bedding, towels, blankets

National Animal Welfare Trust - Blankets, towels, bedsheets

(Image credit: Future PLC)