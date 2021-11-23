We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday sofa deals are landing early this year, with many big-name retailers already launching their Black Friday sofa sales and offering some hefty discounts on sofa beds and seating, which is great news if you’re in the market for one of these big-ticket items of furniture.

To save you some legwork, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday sofa sales on the Ideal Home team’s radar, along with keeping a running tally of all the interior decor sales worth knowing about in our Black Friday deals and Black Friday furniture deals hub.

Of course, a deal is only good value if it really works for you, so before we all get too starry-eyed over big discounts and swoon-worthy upholstery, we’d recommend checking out our guides to the best sofas and best sofa beds for a round-up of our tried and tested favourites, plus, some buying advice. After all, when it comes to seating, comfort is as big a consideration as price.

Once you’re ready to shop, come back on here to find the best sofa deals available this month.

Black Friday sofa deals 2021: the sofa sales live now

Our A-Z of the Black Friday sofa deals and Black Friday sofa bed deals you’ll want on your radar.