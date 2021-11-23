Black Friday sofa deals are landing early this year, with many big-name retailers already launching their Black Friday sofa sales and offering some hefty discounts on sofa beds and seating, which is great news if you’re in the market for one of these big-ticket items of furniture.
To save you some legwork, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday sofa sales on the Ideal Home team’s radar, along with keeping a running tally of all the interior decor sales worth knowing about in our Black Friday deals and Black Friday furniture deals hub.
Of course, a deal is only good value if it really works for you, so before we all get too starry-eyed over big discounts and swoon-worthy upholstery, we’d recommend checking out our guides to the best sofas and best sofa beds for a round-up of our tried and tested favourites, plus, some buying advice. After all, when it comes to seating, comfort is as big a consideration as price.
Once you’re ready to shop, come back on here to find the best sofa deals available this month.
Black Friday sofa deals 2021: the sofa sales live now
Our A-Z of the Black Friday sofa deals and Black Friday sofa bed deals you’ll want on your radar.
Barker and Stonehouse | SALE NOW LIVE
There’s up to 20% off Barker and Stonehouse’s wide selection of sofa and sofa beds right now, including savings on leather Chesterfields, stylish velvet seating, and contemporary fabric 2 and 3-seaters.
Darlings of Chelsea | SALE NOW LIVE
One of the first sofa specialists to go big on Black Friday discounting, Darlings of Chelsea has up to 70% off sofas, sofa beds, and seating from the 10th to the 30th of November 2021.
Furniture Choice | SALE NOW LIVE
Home to a wide range of furniture styles at relatively affordable price points, Furniture Choice’s prices have just got even better with the start of the brand’s up to 40% off Black Friday sale.
Furniture Village | SALE NOW LIVE
The brand’s official Black Friday sale has now launched, with up to 50% off selected sofas and sofa beds creating some deals that are well worth shopping.
Furniture123 | SALE NOW LIVE
The brand’s Black Friday sale is already live with up to 40% off sofas and sofa beds, including 2-seater, 3-seater, chaise, and corner sofa options.
Home Essentials | SALE NOW LIVE
Home Essentials’ Black Friday sale is now live, and thanks to up to 40% off its wide range of sofas (and a smaller number of sofa beds) the brand now offers 2-seater sofas starting from £399 and 3-seaters from just £499.
MADE | SALE NOW LIVE
MADE’s Black Friday sale has begun with up to 30% off contemporary sofas and sofa beds, including the brand’s great value Haru sofa bed, as featured in our guide to the best sofa beds.
Oak furnitureland | SALE NOW LIVE
Getting in on the sale action early, Oak furnitureland has already launched its Black Friday sales, with up to 20% off living room furniture – much of which can also be delivered well before Christmas – including a wide selection of sofas.
OnBuy.com | SALE NOW LIVE
OnBuy offers products from thousands of retailers under one online roof, and November will see a different selection of deals hit down each week. This week it’s home and lifestyle, which means selected furniture at up to 30% off, including some extremely cheap sofas and sofa beds from as little as £95.99.
ScS | SALE NOW LIVE
Sofa prices are always low over at ScS, but at the moment you can nab even more of a bargain with up to 50% off a wide selection of sofa styles, from crushed velvet 3-seaters to leather recliners.
Snug | SALE NOW LIVE
If you’re hoping to score a Black Friday sofa bargain and get delivery in time for Christmas, then Snug is your best bet. The brand offers next-day delivery on all of its sofas and sofa beds and currently has up to 25% off a wide range of styles.
Sofa.com | SALE NOW LIVE
The Holly sofa from Sofa.com is one of our top picks for both style, comfort, and affordability (read more in our guide to the best sofas), and it now has a saving of £150 in Sofa.com’s up to 15% off Black Friday sale. Race you to the checkout.
The best Black Friday sofa deals: the Ideal Home edit
Looking to update your living room? You can be sitting pretty for less with our edit of the best Black Friday sofa deals.
Prices from low to high:
Joni 3-seater sofa |
£599 £395 at ScS
If affordable is the name of the game then you can’t get a lot cheaper than this sofa offering from ScS. The versatile design will work in a classic or contemporary home and it’s available in 4 neutral colourways.
Orson 3-seater sofa | From
£829 £649 at MADE
Perfect for a period property, the Orson sofa features classic roll-back arms and turned wooden feet. Its compact width and narrow seat mean it works well in a small living room, whilst the current discount makes the price an attractive proposition too.
Nebraska sofa | From
£849 £649 at Oak furnitureland
Small but perfectly formed the 2-seater Nebraska sofa is also available in a whole host of larger options, from classic 3-seater to chaise sofa, corner sofa, and even a sofa bed. Plus, it’s currently part of Oak Furnitureland’s up to 20% off sale.
Jack sofa |
£1119 £599 at Sofa.com
A part of Sofa.com’s collaboration with British fashion brand Jack Wills, the Jack sofa is a stylish mix of mid-Century modern and contemporary design, and – with up to 50% off in the brand’s Black Friday sale – it’s currently a very good deal.
Frederik chaise sofa |
£929 £749 at MADE
MADE’s sofa collection can be on the firmer side, but there’s no denying that it combines style and affordability to perfection. Already a great price for a chaise sofa, the luxe-look velvet upholstered Frederik now has discount that makes it even harder to resist.
Holly sofa | From
£1000 £850 at Sofa.com
One of the top buys in our guide to the best sofas, the Holly sofa is comfortable, stylish and affordable, and even more so with 15% off in Sofa.com’s Black Friday sale. The compact design also comes in a huge range of sizes and colour options, with multiple grey fabric options alongside colour-popping velvets.
Brondby corner sofa |
£1469 £1099 at Furniture Village
Available in fabric or leather upholstery, the compact Brondby corner sofa is ideal for smaller homes, offering spacious seating without taking up too much floor space. Match with the coordinating footstool to gain some useful hidden storage, plus extra seating.
Odyssey large split sofa |
£1945 £1649 at Barker and Stonehouse
Deep feather and foam-filled cushions make this spacious sofa the ideal place to snuggle up. Choose from ten shades, including the sea-green Atlantic, dusky Rose or neutral Marble and Latte.
The best Black Friday sofa bed deals: the Ideal Home edit
Want multifunctional? Host guests without the need for a dedicated guest bedroom with our top picks from the Black Friday sofa bed sales.
Prices from low to high:
Haru single chair bed | From
£229 £199 at MADE
The Haru sofa bed features regularly in our guides to the best sofa beds and best chair beds due to its stylish good looks and best-in-class affordability. It’s a fairly firm option, but if you’re looking to add some extra sleeping space to a kid’s bedroom or the home office, this deal is well worth snapping up.
Haru small sofa bed | From
£349 £299 at MADE
So good we included it twice, the (slightly) larger version of the Haru is also in MADE’s up to 30% off sale. It’s a tight squeeze for two – the larger true double sadly isn’t in the sale – but does offer a more comfortable sleeping space if you’re looking for an affordable crash pad for guests.
Mimi 3-seater sofa bed | From
£899 £849 at Furniture Village
The Mimi 3-seater sofa bed from Furniture Village was already a good price, and now even better in the Black Friday sale. Available in 3 neutral shades of fabric upholstery, the 6cm pull-out mattress may not be the deepest we’ve come across, but if budget is key then this is an affordable option to consider.
Weymouth sofa bed | From
£1552 £1009 at Darlings of Chelsea
Now with over £500 worth of savings and available in loveseat, 2-seater or 3-seater sofa bed, along with matching non-sleeper sofas of the same size, the Weymouth’s curved scrollback arms add refined elegance to an interior. A 12cm deep pull-out mattress offers enhanced comfort for your guests.
Esprit chaise sofa bed with storage |
£1299 £1099 at Furniture Village
If you want a little extra legroom (plus some useful hidden storage) then a chaise sofa bed makes a multifunctional solution for the living room. This pull-out option from Furniture Village has a 6cm deep mattress and is available in 3 neutral fabrics.
Bluebell sofa bed | From
£1535 £1305 at Sofa.com
If you’re looking for classic design then Sofa.com offers elegant sofa beds in a whole range of timeless upholstery options, from woven neutrals to colour-popping velvets. The Bluebell sofa bed is a bestseller for a reason, read more in our round-up of the best sofa beds you can buy.
Nicoletti Alcova leather sofa bed | From
£2605 £1895 at Furniture Village
Looking for a leather sofa bed? This Italian-made sofa bed with its contemporary slim arms and 13cm deep pull-out mattress could well fit the bill. Available in stone, black, white, and chocolate brown, all with some very decent discounts, it’s a smart solution for the lounge or home office.
Cloud Sundae corner sofa bed | From
£3449 £3104 at Snug
Corner sofa beds can be a tricky number to track down, so we’re pleased to see the Cloud Sundae from Snug is currently included in the brand’s up to 25% off sale. Snug’s self-assembly sofas are all available with next-day delivery options, and the flat-pack design makes for easy manouevre into rooms with awkward access.
A-Z of Black Friday sofa sales we predict will launch soon
There are no sales live yet, but based on previous years we think these stores are likely to offer some good Black Friday sofa discounts.
We’ll be keeping this page updated as more sales go live, so if you have your eye on a particular piece you might want to bookmark this page to stay in the know.
Dreams | Predicted start date: Friday 26th November
Although it specialised in all things bedroom, Dreams also offers a good selection of reasonably priced sofa beds, including our favourite, the Galway sofa bed for a RRP of £899. Will it go in the Black Friday sale? We’re hoping so.
What is Black Friday?
The term Black Friday originated in the US to denote the first day following Thanksgiving when retailers would cut prices to draw holidaymakers to shop their store’s sales. Driven by global brands, the price-slashing event soon crossed the pond, and now Black Friday – closely followed by Cyber Monday – has become one of the UK’s biggest sale extravaganzas.
The event has also spread to encompass more than one day, with many retailers starting their ‘Black Friday’ events earlier and earlier to try to get ahead of the competition.
Although it’s always wise not to be too influenced by sale marketing – after all, it’s not really a bargain if you don’t need it, however good the reduction is! – Black Friday can still offer a great opportunity to snap up some big-ticket items for the house.
As well as keeping an eye on the best Black Friday sofa deals here, you might also want to browse our guides to the best Black Friday furniture deals and Black Friday bedding deals to save some more hard-earned cash whilst investing in your home.
Want a sofa in a hurry? If getting a sofa delivered before the festivities kick-off is more important than a discount, here’s where to buy a sofa in time for Christmas