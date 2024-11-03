The 5 things every stylish scandi-inspired kids' bedroom needs, according to a professional home stylist
These design ingredients are the key to creating a stylish space for children
Think of Scandinavian style and you’ll likely conjure images of neat schemes with blonde wood, clean lines and a neutral colour palette – but what about when it comes to a child’s bedroom?
As a professional interior stylist, I can confirm that the same ethos works here too, with unfussy décor and practical furniture all key parts of a Scandi kid's bedroom. However, after styling many homeware shoots I've also found that you can have a little more fun with it.
Sweet motifs or paint effects on walls, wall-hung storage baskets, and small displays of chosen toys or books will all combine to create a cosy bedroom little ones will love to spend time in.
Need some inspiration? Read on for my key ingredients to a super-stylish Scandi kid’ bedroom…
1. Streamlined furniture
Scandi style is renowned for being simple in design, embracing light tones and minimalistic shapes, so bear this in mind when choosing furniture for a kid's room. Soft curves, pale wood and pieces that are easy to move around will keep your child’s room feeling streamlined and functional.
2. Cosy flooring
Minimal styling doesn’t have to mean bland – adding plenty of textures will help your child’s room feel nice and snug, especially underfoot. A shapely rug will add a cosy vibe but, again, keep colours soft and neutral rather than too bright or colourful.
3. Unfussy walls
Wallpaper ideas and paint effects can be used in Scandi kids’ bedrooms, but it’s important to keep them as simple as you can. For example, while this wallpaper features a sweet teddy bear pattern, the print isn’t too busy, and the neutral colours help balance it out. Finish the look with shelving and a peg rail to hang a favourite outfit.
4. Useful storage
Having a dedicated home for toys, clothes and shoes will ensure a tidy bedroom, which is important if you’re going to embrace that clean Scandi style. Storage baskets are ideal for keeping the room clutter-free, and if you don’t have much space, you could always hang them on the wall or place them on a shelf, as a smart toy storage idea.
5. Light colour palette
While Scandi looks are usually pale in colour, that doesn’t mean you have to stick to white, grey or beige. As long as you keep the rest of the room light, a colour brought in through paint or accent.
Get the look
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
