Coleen Rooney's kids' storage station is perfect for small spaces – and we've found a budget-friendly version

Following the Disney+ release of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, we have been cordially offered both a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the high-profile court case, as well as a glimpse into the Rooney household.

Although the docuseries' intention is to unveil the ins and outs of the viral four-year-long dispute which endearingly took on the name Wagatha Christie, we admittedly can't help but keep a watchful eye on how Coleen brought her small kids' bedroom ideas to life with the cutest kids' storage station.

Coleen Rooney kids' storage station

In the third and final instalment of the docuseries, Coleen is seen buttoning up her son's school blazer, with an all-in-one kids storage station spotted behind her.

It was only in the shot for a brief moment, but best believe it instantly caught our eye as a clever storage solution for a small space, given its multi-functional design. The storage station consisted of a clothes rail, shelving, and a kid-friendly mirror.

So irrespective of whether you're looking to organise your little one's wardrobe or are in desperate need of extra toy storage, it's pretty much a one-stop shop for all your kiddie needs.

On the clothes rail hung the Rooney children's outerwear coats and grey crates were placed on the shelves to help separate and organise the Rooney kids' bits and bobs further. Coleen is even seen using the top shelf as a charging station for her sons' electronic devices.

We think this clever storage also makes for an easy way to fake a tidy house if you need a go-to spot to store away your kids' things quickly, while still being small enough for your kid to venture into it themselves without an adult's helping hand.

With the festive reason on the come up, this could very well be a lovely, little gift to keep in your back pocket to surprise your child with this Christmas.

This all-in-one kids' storage station could very well spark your little one's imagination to play dress-up, or just simply encourage them to learn how to tidy up after themselves with a piece of kit that isn't double their size.