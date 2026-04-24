I'm a H&M Home-obsessed Editor who checks their website daily, and I've been waiting for their Riviera collection to drop – these 12 picks are already on my wishlist

Even though the weather is only just starting to warm up and the sun is only just starting to rear its head in the UK, H&M Home has me summer-ready with its new Riviera collection. Launched just this week, the H&M Home summer 2026 collection is all about beachy vibes inspired by the lifestyle and aesthetic of the Italian coast.

I’m a big fan of H&M’s homeware – I regularly obsess over the super stylish and expensive-looking H&M Home lamps, and I just bought this wooden H&M wall shelf defined by its clean lines to display my mugs and glassware. But it’s this newly released Mediterranean-themed collection that’s sure to become my new obsession.

Referencing the Italian Riviera, the range is filled with motifs like deckchair stripes seen across everything from beach towels and matching terry cotton cushions to side plates with a playful ‘Ciao’ slogan written across (I need those plates in my life, and luckily they’re only £3.99 a pop), all of which come in several colourways of stripes from red to blue, green to yellow.

(Image credit: H&M)

With the coastal chic style making a comeback and becoming one of the biggest home decor trends of the year, this range also heavily champions seashells which can be seen on everything from salad servers to cocktail picks, and even taking on the form of a serving bowl.

Following the huge success of last year’s H&M Home collaboration with Palm Heights and its backgammon set which sold out pretty much instantly, the brand is bringing back the stylish and affordable set, available in a blue and a black/beige colourway.

Which one of these summer-ready pieces is your favourite? Are you into the seashell and fish motifs or are olives and stripes more your thing? I honestly can’t wait for summer now, especially as these pieces are perfect for al fresco living and dining.