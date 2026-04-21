How to fertilise your peonies in April – garden experts share their top feeding tips for bigger, better blooms

Peonies are an all-time favourite of mine with their vibrant pink, showy blooms and fragrant scent. While there’s much to love about peonies, their delicate nature and short bloom time can be a drawback, but since showing them some extra TLC with fertiliser and watering, my peonies are blooming bigger and better… and now is the prime time to fertilise peonies, according to the experts.

While in previous years, I’d pretty much left my peonies alone (aside from adding plant supports) after reading up on how and when to fertilise peonies and then deciding to give fertiliser a go, the results spoke for themselves, with my peonies noticeably bigger and stronger-looking than before.

‘While many garden favourites are just hitting their stride in April, peonies are entering their most dramatic blooming phase and preparing to anchor the summer garden,’ explains Shelley Davies, flower expert at Flying Flowers. ‘Show these perennials some care this month, and it’ll help your peonies thrive through the warmer weather and maintain their resilience, ensuring they return with spectacular, pillowy blooms year after year.’

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1. Why apply fertiliser to peonies

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,When it came to fertilising the peonies in my garden the first time, I experimented on two similar-sized plants, applying fertiliser to one but not the other. The peony that had been fed grew larger and bushier initially and then when the blooms arrived, the colour looked more vibrant too, which convinced me that the fertiliser was having the desired effect.

Peonies are heavy feeders with roots that grow deeply and spread out widely, and natural nutrients can be hard to find deeper down, especially if the soil conditions are poor. So, enriching the soil with fertiliser helps to improve the quality and get the best out of the plants with bigger, more vibrant blooms and stronger stems when it comes to how to keep peonies blooming for longer. Fertilising also supports healthy root development and helps the plant recover after flowering.

2. When to apply fertiliser

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So while the benefits of why we should fertilise peonies seem obvious, the timing of when to fertilise peonies is important too, and there are two key times: early spring and early summer.

Feeding peonies in April as the new shoots emerge from the ground (but before flower buds start to show) helps to support the current year’s growth, enhance hardiness and promote root development.

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The second time to fertilise peonies is after the flowers fade in early summer, which helps replenish nutrients and supports the plant for the next year. And while it might be tempting to apply fertiliser again, it isn't necessary. Peonies don’t require additional feeding, as over-fertilising could be one of the reasons why a peony is not flowering properly.

3. Give plants a tidy first

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While giving your budding peony plants a helping of fertiliser in early spring is key if you want stronger, healthier blooms, clearing away any old and dead foliage and tidying around the young plants first is a must.

‘April is a vital window for tidying peonies, a task centred on clearing winter debris to champion new growth and ward off pests,’ says Shelley. ‘Now is the time to remove old foliage and ‘clear the crown’ by lifting dead leaves from the plant’s centre, which boosts air circulation and prevents mould.’

‘While some gardeners choose to sanitise their plants with rubbing alcohol to prevent fungal diseases, extreme care must be taken to avoid damaging the delicate, asparagus-like new shoots.’

4. Apply fertiliser carefully

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‘Once the initial tidying is complete, consistent nourishment and hydration become the priorities as your peonies begin their spring surge,’ says Shelley. ‘To ensure a spectacular display, add a low-nitrogen, slow-release fertiliser (like GrowChem's fish, blood and bone fertiliser, £9.99 at Amazon) which will encourage heavy budding rather than just leafy growth.’

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‘For the best results, sprinkle the fertiliser in a ring around the plant’s outer edge (this is where the feeder roots are), ensuring it doesn’t touch the stems directly to avoid chemical burn. Work it into the ground using a hand rake or your fingers, making sure to wear gardening gloves.’

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5. Boost with coffee grounds

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‘As a sustainable boost, a handful of coffee grounds every four weeks can act as a gentle stimulant for both the soil and the gardener,’ suggests Shelley.

Used coffee grounds provide a slow-release source of nitrogen, which helps leaf development, while the grounds can also attract earthworms and boost soil health.

6. Water thoroughly afterwards

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‘Following fertilisation, a thorough watering is essential to help those nutrients penetrate the root zone,’ advises Shelley. ‘Keep a close eye on the unpredictable British April weather, though. If a dry spell hits, prioritise deep, infrequent soaks to reach the roots, whereas if the classic spring rains have arrived, a light top-up is all that’s required to maintain the perfect moisture balance.’

7. Support the emerging blooms

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'Peonies are the ‘drama queens’ of the garden, and those show-stopping blooms definitely need a little extra support to stay upright and keep them from flopping,' says Shelley. 'There are plenty of ways to prop them up, from ready-made cages (this peony frame is a great buy, £26.99 at Amazon) to a simple DIY setup of bamboo stakes and twine. If you’ve been pruning your shrubs recently, you can even use those old branches to weave a natural support system that disappears as the foliage grows.'

'One thing to keep in mind is to never tie your peonies too tightly. Crowding them into a bunch creates a ‘suffocation trap’ where moisture gets stuck and mould can move in. It’s always better to use a few extra supports to let the plant keep its natural shape rather than forcing all the blooms into one tight, unhappy bundle.'

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Put in some effort with your peonies in springtime, and you'll reap the rewards with brighter, better blooms.