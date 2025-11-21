I don’t know about you, but I’m a big board game fan. But few board games are as innately aesthetically pleasing as backgammon; chess is a close second. So it’s perhaps not so surprising that many have taken to using chic, well-made and well-designed backgammon or chess sets as home decor to adorn their living rooms with.

I’ve been seeing this home decor trend pop up in many stylish people’s homes – with backgammon sets taking the spotlight. When the H&M Home x Palm Heights collection launched this summer, the pretty bright yellow £40 backgammon set was one of the first pieces to sell out, within hours of release.

Now with Addison Ross, the homeware brand known for its bobbin salt and pepper mills and wireless lamps, launching its own range of beautiful backgammon sets this month, it’s clear this is a living room trend that’s here to stay.

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

‘For us, launching backgammon now is about more than a game – it’s about encouraging those moments of connection and creating beautiful objects that bring joy into everyday living,’ say Sarah and David Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross. ‘Backgammon is a beloved family game that we’ve played for years, so launching our own backgammon collection felt incredibly natural – almost like inviting every Addison Ross customer to pull up a chair in our family living room.’

And with the festive season coming up, there’s never been a better time to invest in a stylish backgammon or chess set – whether it’s to gift to a loved one or treat yourself and play with your family and friends over Christmas and the hosting season leading up to it.

Top backgammon set picks

Why are backgammon and chess sets trending?

Most of the backgammon sets favoured for decor use tend to be on the bolder, more colourful side – as both the Addison Ross sets and the aforementioned sellout H&M Home x Palm Heights one exemplify. But why are backgammon and chess sets specifically becoming so popular right now?

‘They have been popping up everywhere, especially in living rooms that lean toward a curated, collected feel,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘People are looking for pieces that signal personality and analogue pleasure in a very digital world, and these games deliver that beautifully. They also tap into the current interest in vintage-inspired items, craftsmanship and materials like stone, wood and lacquer.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alison Lovett)

Sarah and David at Addison Ross add, ‘We were seeing chess and backgammon sets increasingly used as decorative objects. There’s also been a real resurgence in board games as part of home life, and we think it speaks to something deeper happening culturally. People are genuinely craving connection – with friends, with family, and with each other in ways that don't involve screens.’

Top chess set picks

How to style them in your home

A chic backgammon or chess set is the perfect addition to any living room which looks especially great styled on either a coffee table or a sideboard as Sienna at Flitch explains.

‘A well made set adds instant character, acting as both a sculptural object and a subtle invitation to slow down. A chess or backgammon set looks great on a coffee table paired with a low stack of art books and a small vase to keep things balanced. They also work well on a sideboard or console where the board can remain set up without getting in the way of everyday life. If the design is especially striking, placing it on an ottoman tray in the sitting room can turn it into a quiet focal point that softens the whole space.’

Are you going to be adding a set to your shopping basket?