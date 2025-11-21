Let the games begin! I’m seeing backgammon sets used as home decor in every stylish person’s home – these are the most beautiful ones to invest in
Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one
I don’t know about you, but I’m a big board game fan. But few board games are as innately aesthetically pleasing as backgammon; chess is a close second. So it’s perhaps not so surprising that many have taken to using chic, well-made and well-designed backgammon or chess sets as home decor to adorn their living rooms with.
I’ve been seeing this home decor trend pop up in many stylish people’s homes – with backgammon sets taking the spotlight. When the H&M Home x Palm Heights collection launched this summer, the pretty bright yellow £40 backgammon set was one of the first pieces to sell out, within hours of release.
Now with Addison Ross, the homeware brand known for its bobbin salt and pepper mills and wireless lamps, launching its own range of beautiful backgammon sets this month, it’s clear this is a living room trend that’s here to stay.
‘For us, launching backgammon now is about more than a game – it’s about encouraging those moments of connection and creating beautiful objects that bring joy into everyday living,’ say Sarah and David Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross. ‘Backgammon is a beloved family game that we’ve played for years, so launching our own backgammon collection felt incredibly natural – almost like inviting every Addison Ross customer to pull up a chair in our family living room.’
And with the festive season coming up, there’s never been a better time to invest in a stylish backgammon or chess set – whether it’s to gift to a loved one or treat yourself and play with your family and friends over Christmas and the hosting season leading up to it.
Top backgammon set picks
If ever in doubt when looking for stylish-looking board games, go to Printworks. And backgammon sets are no exception - this set is the perfect example. As well as available through its own website, you can shop Printworks chess backgammon sets through H&M (like in this case), Selfridges and more.
Why are backgammon and chess sets trending?
Most of the backgammon sets favoured for decor use tend to be on the bolder, more colourful side – as both the Addison Ross sets and the aforementioned sellout H&M Home x Palm Heights one exemplify. But why are backgammon and chess sets specifically becoming so popular right now?
‘They have been popping up everywhere, especially in living rooms that lean toward a curated, collected feel,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘People are looking for pieces that signal personality and analogue pleasure in a very digital world, and these games deliver that beautifully. They also tap into the current interest in vintage-inspired items, craftsmanship and materials like stone, wood and lacquer.’
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Sarah and David at Addison Ross add, ‘We were seeing chess and backgammon sets increasingly used as decorative objects. There’s also been a real resurgence in board games as part of home life, and we think it speaks to something deeper happening culturally. People are genuinely craving connection – with friends, with family, and with each other in ways that don't involve screens.’
Top chess set picks
How to style them in your home
A chic backgammon or chess set is the perfect addition to any living room which looks especially great styled on either a coffee table or a sideboard as Sienna at Flitch explains.
‘A well made set adds instant character, acting as both a sculptural object and a subtle invitation to slow down. A chess or backgammon set looks great on a coffee table paired with a low stack of art books and a small vase to keep things balanced. They also work well on a sideboard or console where the board can remain set up without getting in the way of everyday life. If the design is especially striking, placing it on an ottoman tray in the sitting room can turn it into a quiet focal point that softens the whole space.’
Are you going to be adding a set to your shopping basket?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.