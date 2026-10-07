These Amazon Prime Day picks will help you organise your kitchen for less – 8 buys I would pick for a weekend declutter
From pan lid storage to Lazy Susans, these storage solutions target every part of your kitchen
Autumn is the perfect time to take stock of your kitchen and spend a weekend doing a good ol' declutter. As we spend more time inside throughout the winter, and much more time cooking from scratch, making sure the insides of your cupboards and drawers are clutter-free will make life much easier.
Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is here, which means that some of my favourite organisation tools are even more affordable. Tidying can only get you so far, and sometimes you need to invest in storage solutions that will keep your kitchenware organised for the long haul.
These 8 kitchen organisation picks all combat different frustrations around your cooking space, so that in no time at all, all of your kitchen storage ideas will function seamlessly.
Struggling for space? These small kitchen storage ideas will help you declutter for the new season.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).