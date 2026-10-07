These Amazon Prime Day picks will help you organise your kitchen for less – 8 buys I would pick for a weekend declutter

Autumn is the perfect time to take stock of your kitchen and spend a weekend doing a good ol' declutter. As we spend more time inside throughout the winter, and much more time cooking from scratch, making sure the insides of your cupboards and drawers are clutter-free will make life much easier.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is here, which means that some of my favourite organisation tools are even more affordable. Tidying can only get you so far, and sometimes you need to invest in storage solutions that will keep your kitchenware organised for the long haul.

These 8 kitchen organisation picks all combat different frustrations around your cooking space, so that in no time at all, all of your kitchen storage ideas will function seamlessly.

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Struggling for space? These small kitchen storage ideas will help you declutter for the new season.