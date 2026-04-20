Adding a parasol to your garden or patio is both practical and, if you choose right, it can make your outdoor space a lot more stylish. But there are so many parasols available to choose from that it can be an overwhelming task – but I’ve spent hours searching for the best parasols in the most popular categories and have found 20 that I feel comfortable recommending to you.

Parasols are a garden shade idea that continues growing in popularity as John Lewis reports that searches for parasols have increased by 250% compared to the same time last year. And there are a lot more stylish parasols to choose from this year compared to previous years, which includes the most on-trend styles like striped parasols, retro-inspired ones, as well as parasols with fringed trims.

‘Fringe is the biggest parasol trend I’m seeing this year,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at homeware and outdoor furniture brand Laura James, which also makes garden parasols. ‘A beautiful nod to the 70s, fringe has started appearing on parasols at luxury hotels and beach clubs that are creating a vintage or retro-inspired feel.’

But while your parasol should ideally protect you from rain and shine, the best of the best parasols combine practicality with style – and the likes of the Dunelm Shanghai Parasol do just that. No wonder that not one but two Ideal Home editors have invested in one of these.

Best tilting parasols

Best fringed parasols

Best overhanging parasols

Best striped parasols

Best wind-up parasols

How to choose the best parasol for your garden

Similarly to buying the best garden furniture for your space, when shopping around for a new parasol, there are a few things to look out for, too.

Material

Given the unpredictable British weather, make sure that the structure of your garden parasol is sturdy enough to withstand the elements. For this reason, I’d avoid parasols with flimsy, plastic poles even though those tend to be more budget-friendly.

‘You need to ensure the pole is solid enough to not simply blow over in the windy British weather. I recommend going for parasols with a wood or steel pole, as opposed to plastic,’ Chloe at Laura James advises.

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Similarly, the fabric the parasol is made with should ideally be water repellant and thick enough to offer substantial UV protection. If the material’s too thin, the sunrays might just go right through it. ‘It’s important that a shade offers a good level of UV protection and is in a fabric that offers some water resistance, with strong aluminium ribs and central pole that will hold up on a breezy day,’ explains Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Style

There are several different styles of parasols available and different ones will work for different outdoor spaces. From an aesthetic perspective, you might want to consider whether you’re after a simpler, neutral design or something bolder and decorative like a striped parasol or a fringed one.

‘Pretty retro-style parasols are continuing in popularity this season,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says. ‘The two-tone green fringed Retro parasol has a statement onion top and dainty fringed edge for a hint of fun poolside with your lounger or simply paired with a daybed or deckchair on the lawn.’

But aside from aesthetics, the style you choose is also about considering practicality. Think about everything from the opening system - the wind-up system with a crank is considered the easiest to manoeuvre which is why I’ve included the four best wind-up parasols above - to whether you need a tilting parasol for added flexibility.

‘A parasol which can be tilted and adjusted is ideal for more permanent seating and dining areas to provide protection throughout the day without having to reposition everything,’ Danielle explains.

Chloe at Laura James adds, ‘Check if the parasol has the kind of opening mechanism you’re looking for. A crank mechanism is the easiest, in my opinion, but there are also manual push-up parasols which can be more affordable, alongside those with a pulley and pin system.’

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

Size

Lastly, make sure that the parasol you’re buying is the right size for your garden. As with any garden furniture ideas, you don’t want anything that’s either too small or too big. So always measure first and buy second.

‘If the parasol is to provide shade for alfresco dining, look for designs that are large enough to cast shade over both the table and the chairs around it with ease,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox concludes.