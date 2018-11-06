Grey is the versatile and much-loved neutral that will work well in any room

Looking for grey dining room ideas? Grey is still very much the colour of the moment, and it is a shade that works perfectly well in the dining room. Breathe new life into your dining space by choosing a grey combination to suit your style. From moody dark grey to light pastel grey, here we show you how to choose and update your dining room with grey.

1. Create a bright, fresh feel

Frosty shades of pale blue lay beneath these calming, cool grey hues. Cool, light greys are perfect for a small but sunny room where the light can make deeper colours too intense, while boosting its feeling of space. Be inspired by Nordic country interiors and use warm mid-grey on the walls in a dining nook as an alternative to white. Add natural rustic elements for texture and warmth, such as wooden candlesticks and a selection of hand-made tableware.

2. Pick the right shade

For an off-white option, soft dove grey is an understated yet smart backdrop for other monochrome shades in a dining room. Team greys with plenty of natural wood and muted accessories for a smart, chic feel.

3. Go for a darker shade of grey

Grey is the perfect backdrop for a gallery of cool and quirky artwork. To recreate this look fill empty wall space above a dining room cabinet with an arrangement of artwork. Create a triangular display, lining up the bottom row with the top line of the furniture, then filling in above with frames at staggered heights. A grey scheme works particularly well with a bright, punchy colour. Yellow is my personal favourite, as shown in this room.

4. Combine grey with wood

We have seen the revival of grey in interiors over the last seasons but this time it’s combined with wood tones to instantly add warmth and depth. Grey can give a calm and relaxed feel to the home, and is a fresh alternative to the classic neutral palette and acts as a great backdrop to introduce splashes of other colours.

5. Think about position

Grey has many different undertones depending on the shade. Rooms that are south-facing are full of light throughout the day making them warmer in tone. To maximise the space you have, grey colours with hints of soft blue are a great way to accentuate the room even further as they contrast the natural warm tone. North facing rooms have a slighter colder light throughout the rest of the day and as such, could benefit from using a warmer tone. Think about the placement of your room before you reach for the paint can as the overall look of one paint will be completely different in two rooms of opposing sides.

6. Pare it back

Opt for pared-back furniture and accessories. Grey teamed with wood has a naturally Scandinavian feel, so select pieces that will complete the Nordic look. Choose simple, clean lines when mixing two contrasting tones for an elegant, unfussy look.

