How to host a ‘friendsmas’ dinner – 9 ways to create a memorable evening for your chosen family to mark the festive season

Friendsmas dinner should be all about creating a fun and friends-filled experience before heading off for the Christmas holidays

A dining table set up in the kitchen decorated for a Christmas dinner with a seasonal tablecloth, Christmas crackers, candlesticks and paper trees
(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)
Jump to category:
Sara Hesikova
By
published

You don’t choose your family. But you do choose your friends – and very often our friends become something of a chosen family to most of us. So it only makes sense to celebrate the festive season with them too, at least before we all part ways and go to our respective families for the Christmas holiday – and that, my friends, is what many refer to as ‘friendsmas’. So if you are looking to host one this year, I’ve put together a few friendsmas dinner ideas to help you make this get-together one to remember.

This wonderful Christmas idea will allow you and your friends to get together and be merry for one last time this year, perhaps exchange gifts (Secret Santa, anyone?), eat good food, reflect on the year and most importantly, have fun together.

‘While family Christmas is steeped in tradition (and perhaps a touch of formality), friendsmas is your chance to break all the rules,’ says Samantha Picard, Balsam Hill ambassador and founder of @tablescapeluvr. ‘Think of Friendsmas as Christmas's more relaxed cousin. It's that magical gathering before the actual holidays where friends come together to celebrate their chosen family. Usually happening in early to mid-December it's the perfect excuse to exchange gifts, share amazing food, and create memories before everyone heads off to their family Christmas celebrations.’

And this is how to go about creating the most enjoyable and stylish friendsmas for your chosen family if you’re hosting one this season. It’s going to be one for the books!

1. Create a drinks bar

A scalloped drinks trolley with cocktail essentials and Christmas presents with a large armchair next to it

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

A friendsmas dinner usually has a relaxed, party vibe – and what better way to get the party going than with some Christmas-themed cocktails? That’s why creating a designated space like a drinks bar where your friends can also help making these is the best way to go, whether that’s using a drinks trolley or a cleared console table.

‘Let's spice things up – literally! Create a signature spicy margarita bar with dried lime garnishes and chili-rimmed glasses. Set up interactive stations around your space like a DIY cocktail corner,’ Samantha at Balsam Hill says.

Angel Skillman, Shades of Cool London founder, adds, ‘I also love to create a signature festive cocktail or mocktail alongside wine and beer, something like spiced mulled wine or a cranberry and rosemary fizz at Christmas is always a winner.’

2. Whip up a series of sharing plates

A dining table with a banquet seating covered in colourful printed tablecloths and sharing platters

(Image credit: Future PLC/Laura Edwards)

Friendsmas is not a time for a formal dinner with organised courses. Instead, sharing platters passed around the table are more in keeping with the chilled vibe of the occasion.

‘For food, forget the formal sit-down dinner – think generous sharing plates that encourage mingling and conversation,’ Samantha advises.

Angel of Shades of Cool London continues, ‘Friendsmas should always feel effortless and fun as it's a celebration of friendship rather than a formal dinner party. My main tip would be not to overcomplicate it which will lead to stress. This can be done by keeping the food and menu simple, serving dishes that are easy to prepare and share, such as platters, or even doing a potluck-style feast where everyone contributes and each brings their favourite dish or snack.’

3. Have fun with the colour scheme and theme

A dinner table set for Christmas with a candle and rainbow bauble centrepiece

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

I love a traditional Christmas colour scheme of red and green. But if that’s not necessarily your cup of tea or if you want to create a theme that’s a bit more playful and out there, friendsmas is the perfect time to do it and experiment a little.

‘If you want to go more colourful don't be scared of combining unexpected colours like greens with pops of pink or gold accents for a festive but fun look, friendsmas is a chance to be playful and have fun,’ Angel says.

The Christmas disco trend is also a great theme to incorporate into your festive celebration with friends. ‘Channel your inner disco this year with mixed metallics! Layer your table like a pro, starting with a shimmering foil fringe runner and mix and match gold and silver place settings,’ Samantha says.

4. Set up a mini Christmas tree for Secret Santa

A tabletop Christmas tree next to a lit candlesticks and a pile of small presents

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘If you've got room, set up a small tree with maximal decorations,’ Samantha at Balsam Hill suggests.

If you’re not spending Christmas day at home but rather are going to stay with family, you likely won’t be putting up your best artificial Christmas tree. But putting up an inexpensive miniature tree like this one from Argos on top of the living room sideboard where it won’t take up any extra floor space won’t hurt either. Especially if you are exchanging presents with your friends, as this will be the perfect place to put them.

5. Use photos as decor

A rustic dining table with a glass and floral plate with a polaroid picture used as a place setting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Forget name cards – using pictures of your friends as place settings is so much more fun and adds that lovely personal touch that they are sure to cherish.

‘I love hosting my friends at Christmas time and always hope to make it an evening they won’t forget,’ says ceramic artist Esma Dereboy. ‘This year, I have decided I am going to have photos as name-cards and I am going to handwrite a little note to each guest with a memory from the past year. Something they can take away from the evening as a memory keepsake.’

But shared pictures can be used as decor in several different ways. ‘Another fun idea is to decorate your Christmas tree with photos of your favorite memories with your guests from the past year,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. ‘I think polaroids are perfect for this as they add a charming, vintage vibe.’

6. Create a centrepiece with dinner candles

A table with a gingham tablecloth decorated with candlesticks, pinecones and a bowl filled with baubles

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

Dining room lighting ideas are very important to get right in order to create the right ambience – and you can always rely on lit-up candlesticks to provide a cosy and intimate atmosphere while also creating a beautiful Christmas table centrepiece idea.

‘When it comes to decorating a festive tablescape, I think less is more. Focus on candlesticks – you can find candlestick holders at all different heights to add layers,’ Esma recommends.

7. Incorporate the bow trend

A dinner table set up for a Christmas meal with a bow-shaped napkin on the plate

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Bows are one of the biggest Christmas decor trends of this year – but they’re also one of the easiest Christmas (or friendsmas) decor ideas that will instantly elevate your tablescape.

‘Add some drama with oversized velvet bows in rich jewel tones as napkin holders,’ Samantha at Balsam Hill suggests.

But you can adorn your plates with napkins folded into a bow, tie ribbons into bows around the stems of wine glasses or incorporate a bow-shaped candle holder like this one from The Range. There are so many different ways to get creative with this trend!

8. Keep it simple

A green dining room decorated for Christmas with large stars hanging from the ceiling and the table set for Christmas dinner

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

When it comes to the best Christmas table decor ideas for your friendsmas celebration, it’s best to not overcomplicate to maintain that casual feel – but also so that you can easily pack the decor away if or when games are to be played.

‘If your group is likely to dive into lively card games or party activities, consider keeping your table decor simple. A pre-made table runner and easy-to-move placemats can add style without creating too much fuss when it’s time to clear the table. You’ll thank yourself that you didn’t choose something more elaborate when you’re trying to pack it away to create space for games,’ Chloe at Laura James says.

9. Don’t forget about Christmas crackers

A dining table set for a Christmas dinner with a scalloped, red-trimmed placemat and coordinating napkin and a Christmas cracker on top of the plate with red bows

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

Last but not least, top your friendsmas tablescape with Christmas crackers to keep a bit of the Christmas tradition part of your seasonal celebration. Not to mention it’s one of the most fun Christmas traditions – so why wouldn’t you include it?

‘You cannot forget the Christmas crackers - this year I am going traditional with some chic gold crackers - they never fail to bring a sense of joy to a festive tablescape,’ Esma Dereboy explains.

Your friendsmas must-have checklist

John Lewis Anyday Hem Drinks Trolley, Loch Blue
John Lewis Anyday Hem Drinks Trolley

I've been in love this drinks trolley ever since seeing it at the John Lewis press showcase earlier this year - and it will sure come handy during a friendsmas celebration when preparing cocktails.

Anthropologie Ricky Serving Platter
Anthropologie Ricky Serving Platter

Friendsmas is the time for sharing plates - but in order to do that, you'll need to stock up on some sizeable serving platters. I say this from experience. And, of course, the chicer they are the better - case in point, this pink and red design from Anthropologie.

Argos Home 3ft Small Christmas Tree
Argos Home 3ft Small Christmas Tree

I can't even believe I'm saying this but you can get this faux Christmas tree from Argos for just £5. A bargain if there ever was one!

TBCo Checkerboard Cotton Placemats, Set of 2
TBCo Checkerboard Cotton Placemats, Set of 2

Placemats will instantly dress the table without you having to put much effort in - especially if they look as good as these checkered TBCo ones with a scalloped edge, coloured in the trending burgundy and pink shades.

instax mini 12 camera
instax mini 12 camera

Whether you like the idea of using polaroids as your place cards or you want to capture the evening's memorable moments, the instax mini 12 camera is the perfect tool. I have one and love it dearly!

John Lewis Sugar & Spice Who Am I Game Crackers, Pack of 6
John Lewis Sugar & Spice Who Am I Game Crackers, Pack of 6

These John Lewis Christmas crackers are not just any old crackers. They're special - equipped with an extra game of 'Who Am I?' And who doesn't love a game?!

The Range Bow Taper Candle Holder
The Range Bow Taper Candle Holder

Bow-shaped candle holders are all the rage this festive season. But while both Flying Tiger and Søstrene Grene are sold out of theirs, The Range still has thhis baby in stock...for now.

Dunelm Twisted Taper Candles
Dunelm Twisted Taper Candles, Set of 2

As already mentioned, burgundy is one of the trending colours this Christmas. and these twisted tapered dinner candles from Dunelm would pair beautifully with that black bow-shaped candle holder.

Cox & Cox Cotton Embroidered Berry Table Runner
Cox & Cox Cotton Embroidered Berry Table Runner

Going for something simple with your table runner - especially if your placemats are quite a statement like the TBCo ones - can look really chic. I love this subtle nod to the Christmas season with the red berry embroideries.

Merry friendsmas to all that celebrate and their friends! Make it a good one.

TOPICS
Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸