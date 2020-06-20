We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We have a stylish solution to perfect the pristine white look for every dining room, no matter the household. Our white dining room ideas cover all lifestyle choices, from modern grown-up dining to family-friendly set ups for mealtimes.

There are no limitations when it comes to decorating with white, just consideration for how to make it work best for your home. From white hallways to white living rooms this fresh shade provides a blank canvas to create the look you want for any room.

It’s the ideal colour to brighten small spaces and refresh architectural details.

How can I add warmth to a white dining room?

If you like the cleanliness of white but not so much the starkness, you might be asking how to add warmth.

This can be achieved in a manner of different ways – most easily with simple furniture choices. As main focus of this room is the table and chairs, choose pieces made from natural wood to instantly raise the colour temperature.

Add textures and layers to soften the look and make it feel more cosy. You can do this by way of table linens or seat coverings and cushions – we love a Scandi-style sheepskin draped on a chair moment!

Carefully placed table lamps also helps to flood the space with instant warmth.

White dining room ideas

1. Use an all white scheme to make accessories pop

Take white all the way from floor to ceiling – paint coving, woodwork, walls and floors to create a seamless, space-enhancing scheme. Colourful accessories and artwork will become mini masterpieces against the all-white backdrop. Try adding a textured rug to cosy up the look.

2. Use panelling to make white more expressive

Stop a plain white wall from feeling flat and lifeless by embracing a textured surface. Wood panelling is a great way to add interest to a wall without having to opt for colour or pattern.

Creating a panelled feature wall welcomes a rustic touch to this dining room. The look is further enhanced by french-style ceramic pendants and country farmhouse style furniture.

3. Compliment on-trend finishes with white

Sometimes your white dining choices might just apply to the furniture and surrounding surfaces. If you are a fan of modern aesthetics, such as exposed brickwork and metal framed windows you might be looking for a neutral shade to anchor the scheme.

White is that shade. This neutral tone, means it can be used for all manner of different styles – it looks equally as at home in a minimalist decor as it does in a country-style scheme. Making it the perfect base for more statement features.

4. Shed more light to make white shine bright

Because white is devoid of pigment it’s highly reflective. Using directional light can help to make the white appear even brighter, an ideal trick if you are decorating a small dining space.

Lighting is key for creating ambience in any dining space of course, so think about the look you wish to create. Hang pendants directly over the dining table to create an intimate feel.

5. Add colour to white with a gallery wall

You can’t accuse this white space of looking stark! Not only have the owners of this family home applied the trick of using wooden furniture, they have also added an impactful gallery wall. A black-and-white rug ties the black frames and white walls together, for a deliberate and stylish overall impression.

6. Go with the flow with a subtle coastal theme

White is the obvious backdrop for a coastal-themed room, but many dismiss the look as being too twee. But coastal doesn’t have to mean anchors and model lighthouses/beach huts/bird sculptures at every turn.

In this stunning space, a striped tablecloth and painterly fishy runners set the scene, and worn wood, grassy house plants and the odd shell d the rest. See, coastal can be classy…

7. Welcome a white dining area to feel child-friendly

Don’t be put off from choosing an all-white dining room colour scheme simply because you have children. While it’s a minimalist look it doesn’t mean it can only be used in a minimalist apartments with no ‘stuff’. The clinical white affect helps to create a clean space to deal with dining, if there’s mess to be made it’s easily spotted and cleaned away. Choose wipeable white surfaces to help keep the look pristine for longer.

This brilliant plain canvas is also perfect for adding punchy colours to inject personality – a good style to make it more of a fun space for kids.

8. Make it monochrome with black accessories

Black and white go together like beans and toast – made for each other some would say! If you are looking to add an accent colour but don’t want to enter a colourful spectrum, black is the hue to choose. It’s understated enough that it won’t distract from the minimalist nature of a white colour scheme.

If you are happy to add black accessories for a more decorative element try adding ticking stripes, on a neutral linen background to add a more of a country feel to the look.

9. Use white as a base for bolder accent colours

Brilliant white can help to make bold pigments really pop, especially those of primary colours. In this white dining room pillar box red chairs and a matching chevron patterned fabric blind add a welcome vibrancy to the decor.

Modern design lights stand out in a bold blue acrylic, that will cast a coloured glow onto the blank canvas white walls.

10. Set the scene with a feature wall

That’s one way to get your guest talking! A striking feature wall is priceless for a dining room decorating scheme, because it not only sets the scene it provides a great conversational piece.

From statement floral wallpapers to a night skyline, such as above, this is the room you can have fun with a feature wall. If it’s perhaps more of entertaining space rather than everyday dining, the more striking the better.

Perhaps if it’s used on a daily basis, a bold statement might prove too distracting – especially if it’s where the family gather to talk about their days etc.

11. Add personality with artwork

White doesn’t have to mean devoid of personality. After all white walls are a staple in art galleries to provide the best backdrop to showcase the masterpieces. With this in mind why not add personality to your white dining area by hanging framed artwork – with contributions from the whole family.

So not to distract from the colour scheme choose white frames to create a more seamless feature wall. As seen above, a feature wall is a great way to make your dining space feel more intimate – and get the conversation flowing.

12. Keep it minimal for a modern edge

If you want your white colour choice to feel like that of a modern art gallery, choosing the right furnishings is key. Keep the space free of clutter and make furniture both minimal and captivating. The use of mesh metal chairs around this oval dining table signify a purpose and add all the right elements of contemporary style.

How can I brighten my small dining room?

White is the ideal colour choice if your dining room in small. The brilliance of white is its ability to make even the smallest of spaces feel airy and light, in turn making the room feel more spacious.

A pure brilliant white is devoid of pigment, meaning it’s ideal to reflect light. It’s this quality that helps to create the illusion of a bigger space.

