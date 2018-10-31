Add a splash of colour and pattern to your dining room with wonderful wallpaper

Looking for dining room wallpaper ideas? A dining room is a great place to experiment with wallpaper, especially if you are lucky enough to have a separate room in which to create the perfect ambience for entertaining.

Patterned wallpaper can totally transform a room within a day. With the right preparation and research, using colour and pattern is a rewarding way to make the most of any room. Better still, you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve a fresh and exciting new look. Our ideas are the perfect guide to bringing a little (or a lot) of wow to your walls… so go on, what are you waiting for?

1. Create an illusion with Trompe L’Oeil

Gone are the days when buying wallpaper means choosing between either stripes or floral patterns. ‘Illusion’ wallpaper can now be used to make a real statement, and you can find a design as individual as you are. With new printing techniques, a wide range of Trompe L’Oeil wallpapers can now be easily found online and at popular DIY stores, and it’s easy to create a bold look, or add a special focal point to your scheme. This wallpaper gives the impression of real wood panels for a cosy, country cottage appearance.

2. Brick it up

Get the look of a city warehouse or urban loft with a faux brick wallpaper. Great for adding texture and a rustic appeal, it works here when covering all the wall, and is complemented by industrial-style metal and wood furniture. Pretty, country-style linens and accessories help to soften the overall look.

3. Pretty up with blowsy florals

Bring the outside in with a breath of fresh air to your walls. This creamy backdrop is given summery charm with a delightful repeat of meadow flowers. Pretty yellows, dusky pinks and sky blues add subtle colour, which are picked out with matching cushions and crockery.

4. Introduce a classic stripe

Give your scheme a tailored yet feminine look with smart stripes. Vertical lines can increase the feeling of height in small areas and by choosing a gentle colourway you will create a calming yet orderly atmosphere, perfect for a calm and considered dining room.

5. Paper with pattern

If you’re using a boldly patterned wallpaper on one wall, keep the rest of the scheme simple by using just two or three colours that complement the pattern. Paint the rest of the walls stark white so the pattern stands out, and opt for pared-down dining furniture that blends into the dining room scheme.

6. Keep it simple

Wallpapering an entire dining room with a highly patterned paper can be overwhelming, so try decorating a panel of wall for a quieter but equally eye-catching effect. Continue the colours of the wallpaper around the room and onto the table setting, chair covers and window dressing for a co-ordinated look.

7. Introduce a theme

A dining room is a great place to experiment and can provide a real talking point when entertaining guests. If you’re looking for a quirky and unique dining room look, why not think outside the box and go for a theme that you love. Choosing a print that reflects your interests will add a personal touch to your space and can bring a new lease of life to a plainer room.

