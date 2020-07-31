We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

At Ideal Home, we realise that there is so much more we can do to champion diversity, both through the articles on our website and the pages of our magazine. That’s why we are throwing our support behind two initiatives that are intent on building a more diverse community in design.

This is not us paying lip service to the cause – we realise that this is a deep and widespread issue and are passionate and committed to making a change and widening our lens.

We’d like to take this opportunity to actively encourage submissions from people of Black, Asian and Ethnic Minorities. Perhaps you are a writer or photographer who would like to work for our brands, or an aspiring writer or stylist looking for work experience. Then please get in touch – we are excited to hear from you. We’d also love to welcome home owner that would like us to feature their home on our pages or website. And, of course, BAME makers, creatives, interior designers, shop owners and product designers. If you think you can contribute, please get in touch with our Editorial Director directly, by emailing vanessa.richmond@futurenet.com

Design For Diversity

Ideal Home has signed up to the Design For Diversity Pledge. Conceived by journalist Kate-Watson Smyth and interior designer Rukmini Patel, it’s part of a nationwide campaign to promote inclusivity within the interiors industry.

Design for Diversity – the pledge

By placing the Design For Diversity sticker on our website, we undertake to uphold the following:

1. Visibility

We pledge that our channels – our websites, blogs and social media – will at all times endeavour to include people of every colour and gender and sexuality.

2. Opportunity

We pledge to seek out Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic candidates to interview for roles that arise in our businesses. We will always hire the best person for the job, but we will endeavour to bring more diverse candidates through the process. We stop short of positive discrimination and we reject tokenism.

3. Accessibility

We pledge that any events we hold – be they panel discussions or talks, dinners, receptions, or media events – will endeavour to include people of all colours and genders.

United in Design

We are throwing our support behind United in Design, a charitable organisation founded by interior designers Sophie Ashby and Alexandria Daubney to address the lack of diversity within the Interior Design industry.

In signing up to United in Design, we promise to unlock doors and encourage others within the industry to share their wealth of expertise, time, advice and guidance with those who need it most. We will start with education — school outreach programmes, apprenticeships, career guidance and mentorship.

Visit unitedindesign.com to discover more.