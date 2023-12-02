Paper Christmas decorations are trending – and you can easily make them for free with these 3 hacks
These are the 3 unconventional DIY paper Christmas decorations using everyday items hiding in your kitchen cupboard
Decorating your home for Christmas is one of the most fun parts of the run-up to the holidays. And the best part is that really no rules apply. Especially if you decide to get creative and make your own, putting your own personal stamp on your Christmas decor. But whether you want to save on materials or are in a pinch for time, these DIY paper Christmas decorations crafted from everyday kitchen items are both cute and easy to make.
DIY Christmas decor ideas are not only a great way to save money on your seasonal decorations, it’s also a great opportunity to immerse yourself in an artistic project and get the whole family involved for some quality time spent together. Not to mention the eco-friendly factor.
And this couldn’t be more true than when using something already hiding in your kitchen cupboard like cupcake cases or coffee filters. As that’s exactly what these decorating hacks are made with, mimicking one of the biggest Christmas tree trends of this year, which is paper decor.
3 easy DIY paper Christmas decorations
These clever hacks populating the likes of Instagram and TikTok might be some of the best budget Christmas decorating ideas we’ve come across this festive season. Because let’s face it, we’re now fully in it.
‘Christmas is the perfect time to get creative with your decor, and what better way to do so than try your hand at DIY? It’s such a great way to add meaning and a more personal touch to your decorations,’ says Rachel Miles, head of home and garden at eBay UK. ‘You can get the whole family involved and create memories to look back on.’
So let’s get our essentials ready and dive right in.
What you’ll need
- Glue like this one at Amazon
- Paper doilies like these ones from Amazon
- Cupcake cases like these ones from Amazon
- Coffee filters like these ones from Amazon
1. Paper doilies
Usually a buffet go-to, paper doilies are an inexpensive material to turn into snowflake or star-shaped Christmas decorations much like Bethany Joy of @realitydaydream has done, sharing a step-by-step guide in her Instagram reel.
‘I love doing holiday crafts with my kiddos, and it’s extra special when it’s cute enough to use as actual Christmas decor,’ she says.
And cute enough it sure is. Not to mention easy. Just fold your doilies, glue them together and fan them out. And voila!
A post shared by BETHANY JOY SY |diy•renovation•parenting| (@realitydaydream)
A photo posted by on
2. Cupcake cases
As we go through these, you might start noticing a trend or a pattern of similar techniques and material being used for each one. But all of them have a slightly different look due to the variously shaped starting material. A paper doily snowflake, for example, will look quite different from a cupcake case bauble a la @jennas_living on Instagram.
And yet, both use the same method of glueing each case in the middle before glueing them together and fanning them out again. Even though Jenna uses a glue gun in her reel, that is not necessarily needed and you can use the same paper glue as for the other hacks. These are also great to make some of the best Christmas garlands with.
A post shared by Jenna mit Daniel +Kids + 🐈 (@jennas_living)
A photo posted by on
3. Coffee filters
Making Christmas ornaments out of coffee filters again involves almost the same process as making them from cupcake cases. But we’re obsessed with the earthy brown colour that coffee filters usually come in, perfect for a Scandi Christmas look as shown by @letter.poetry on TikTok. However, if you’re not a fan of it, there’s always the option of painting them any colour you like. And that goes for the other two as well.
@letter.poetry ♬ Originalton - Jana❤️
So are these hacks genius or what?!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
David Domoney warns against falling for this mistake when buying potted Christmas trees
Opting for a pot-grown tree this Christmas? Take note of these tips
By Jullia Joson
-
How to balance radiators - the little-known household task experts swear will slash your energy bills this winter
When was the last time you balanced your radiators?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Christmas gifts under £100 - top treats your loved ones this year
If it's gorgeous gifts under £100 mark that you're looking for, you've come to the right place. Get through your gift list with help from this brilliant round-up of potential presents, from some of our favourite brands
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
How to hang Christmas lights around windows - 5 easy ways to make your house look merry and bright
No nails? No problem!
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to hang a garland around your front door for some Christmas curb appeal in 5 easy steps
Now is your chance to take your doorscaping up a notch
By Lauren Bradbury
-
These pretty DIY wreath ideas are easy to make – and all you need is a few things from your kitchen
It’s perfect for a DIY project or if you’re in a pinch
By Sara Hesikova
-
A savvy DIYer just demonstrated how to replicate Anthropologie’s £68 bauble set for £20
This DIY TikTok Christmas bauble hack is the perfect dupe for Anthropologie’s £68 set – and it couldn’t be easier
By Sara Hesikova
-
This beautiful Christmas decoration trend using a tomato paste tube is going viral on TikTok – the results are stunning
This is DIY Christmas decor on the next level
By Sara Hesikova
-
This viral DIY door garland hack sold Amazon out of tension rods - here's how to get the look for Christmas
It's now back in stock and in the Black Friday sale
By Holly Cockburn
-
Stacey Solomon just DIY-ed a larger-than-life Nutcracker – this is what you need to make your own
It’s sure starting to look a lot like Christmas at Stacey's house
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to make a Christmas cracker from a napkin - just like Angel Strawbridge's
Dazzle your diners with these beautiful Christmas crackers using things you already have lying around the house
By Katie Sims