This clever hack turns the ordinary fridge into a mini gallery wall – and it's super affordable to recreate

Kitchens are not complete without a fridge, but admittedly they're not the prettiest appliances to look at. They're big, bulky, and pretty underwhelming as far as visual assets go in a cooking space. So, when we saw this hack to turn your fridge into a mini gallery wall, we were all ears.

While most don't tend to pay any mind to a fridge's appearance, decorate them right and it's a guaranteed way to instantly make your kitchen look more expensive. Although decorating a fridge with magnets from places you've visited and some of your favourite photos isn't out of the ordinary, did you know that there's a way for you to curate your display elegantly?

The secret is simple: putting your photos into frames in true gallery wall style. Better yet, mix and match gold-finished frames to nail the luxe look further.

The clever hack, initially shared by content creator and home decor enthusiast, Meg Acuna (@meg.acuna) received a lot of love on Instagram, garnering over 6.4 million views with fans praising the easy DIY project in the comments.

One fan writes, 'That is so cute! I definitely need that update for our fridge 😍' while another says, I love this! I'm obsessed with gallery walls but don't have a spot for one right now. Definitely doing this.'

To get the look, all you need is an assortment of mini frames (the more mixed and matched, the better), some gold Rub 'n Buff (or gold paint), and a sticky adhesive to mount it to your fridge. If your fridge holds a magnet, you can attach a magnet to the backside of the frame otherwise something like a Command strip will do the job.

We think this project easily lends itself as a beginner upcycling opportunity for old frames lying around your house, or picking some up from your local charity shop as you'll be changing the look of them anyway.

'Using gold paint or Rub 'n Buff works brilliantly to change what may appear to be quite a boring frame or piece of furniture into a more luxury piece,' remarks Sophie Clemson, co-founder and director of The Living House. 'The gold works really well if you like the transitional style of mixing old with new.'

Alternatively, if gold isn't your style, Ally Dowsing Reynolds, co-founder of home decor brand and retailer Dowsing & Reynolds suggests painting them the same colour as your walls or picking up your room's accent colour to create a beautiful little attention to detail. This is sure to create flow and tighten up your kitchen colour scheme further.

Ally also suggests keeping the spacing between your frames equal (a tip we've previously picked up to achieve the perfect gallery wall) and mixing up the alignments of the frames to make it extra visually engaging.

All in all, it's attention to detail to these little things that are often overlooked that makes for a home that exudes a sense of sophistication, irrespective of your budget. And there's nothing like a little DIY magic to elevate the mundane and make it that tad more extraordinary.