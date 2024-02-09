This genius hack turns a plain IKEA cabinet into a gorgeous, bespoke storage unit – it's nailing the fluted motif trend

All things 'fluted' are quickly gaining popularity, fluted glass being the originator of it all. However, the fluted motif goes beyond just glass, extending to other furnishings, too – and this gorgeous upcycled IKEA cabinet is bang on trend for the highly-coveted look.

Admittedly, there's nothing we love more than an IKEA hack, and this upcycling project is our latest obsession. This relatively easy DIY project takes the Swedish brand's BESTA storage cabinet, giving it a bespoke makeover by adding DIY fluted panelling and new gold hardware, instantly elevating the flatpack classic.

Tom Revill, creative director at Plank Hardware explains that incorporating the fluted motif on cabinetry offers a 'contemporary twist on classic design elements' like kitchen cabinets or built-in storage units and is a 'versatile and visually striking way to enhance living spaces'. If you've got a dated dresser or neglected IKEA piece lying around, this is a beginner-friendly upcycling idea worth considering.

Melanie Lissack Interiors' IKEA BESTA cabinet transformation (Image credit: Melanie Lissack / @melanielissackinteriors)

IKEA BESTA fluted cabinet hack

Interiors and DIY enthusiast, Melanie Lissack (@melanielissackinteriors) flipped a plain BESTA shelf unit with doors into a gorgeous fluted lilac cabinet with a marble top.

Before

Melanie Lissack Interiors' IKEA BESTA cabinet transformation (Image credit: Melanie Lissack / @melanielissackinteriors)

As the cabinet didn't come with handles, rectifying that was her first port of call, drilling holes in both cabinet doors.

Then, came the task of sourcing the appropriate materials for the fluted detailing. While there are a couple of options – such as MDF, plywood, or PVC (which are all viable for panelling a wall, too) – Melanie used Orac Decor's 3D wall panelling for this project, as they're lightweight and wouldn't make the cabinet doors top heavy. She cut the panels to size and attached them to the BESTA doors using an adhesive.

Melanie Lissack Interiors' IKEA BESTA cabinet transformation (Image credit: Melanie Lissack / @melanielissackinteriors)

To make for a seamless finish, Melanie caulked all around the square edge between the joined-up pieces of fluted panelling. Next, she took on the task of painting IKEA furniture. Following best practices for any DIY paint idea, she started with two generous coats of primer on the entire unit before painting the cabinet a beautiful lilac shade.

After

Melanie Lissack Interiors' IKEA BESTA cabinet transformation (Image credit: Melanie Lissack / @melanielissackinteriors)

Once the paint cured, Melanie attached the cabinet handles. She opted for statement gold hardware to add character to her project, finishing it off with an off-cut of a marble kitchen splashback for the tabletop.

What results is singlehandedly one of the most eye-catching cabinets (which you can guarantee is completely unique to you). Genius, if you ask us.

Get the look

Commenting further on this IKEA hack and the fluted cabinetry trend, Tom says, 'By following these DIY steps, people can achieve the intricate look of fluted cabinetry without the need for professional installation.'

'It's rewarding and budget-friendly to give old things a new lease of life with some creativity and hard work.'