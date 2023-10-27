This IKEA light has been transformed into a stunning disco ball – and it's simply genius

Weekend plans on pause, everyone – this IKEA disco ball hack is just begging to be tried. And although it may take some time, you don't need any special skills or equipment.

We're always up for an IKEA hack here at Ideal Home. And while it may seem as though we've seen them all, people's ingenuity never fails to delight us. This latest project was shared by Cesar Munir on his TikTok over two videos, the first of which questioned why no-one else had ever done this before (same, Cesar), and the second showing how he achieved the final look.

The IKEA disco ball hack

What you'll need

IKEA PS 2014 From £75 at IKEA Choose the option with a silver interior to achieve the full disco ball effect when you try this hack Self-adhesive mirror tiles £7.99 at Amazon We're currently obsessed with these, and constantly looking for new places to turn into mini disco moments Silver spray paint £9.86 at Amazon Cover the exterior of the shade in silver paint so that any gaps between the tiles are covered up

It's more than likely that if you don't have an IKEA PS 2014 light in your home, that you know someone who does. It's a clever product that allows you to choose how much dramatic a shape you feel like, along with how much light you want to add to a space. But the IKEA disco ball hack proves we've been resting on our laurels by thinking that's all it could do.

Step-by-step

In the video, Cesar demonstrates how he created the disco ball by first taking apart the sections of the light and spray painting them silver. While this may seem pointless given that it'll be covered, this will help you achieve a professional finish as there won't be any white sections glinting from the edges or in the gaps of the tiles.

The TikTokker used the version of the shade which is silver inside, but if these are out of stock in your area and there are only those left with white interiors, then make sure you spray both sides of each section.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Georgia Burns)

Next, he used rolls of self-adhesive mirror tile tape to cover these sections. You can cut these into shape pretty easily, but do make sure you think with your DIY project hat on and put on protective gloves and safety goggles before you do this as the tiles can be surprisingly sharp and cutting them, of course, has the risk of small pieces flying around.

Once this is done, all you need to do is reassemble the sections of the shade and there you have it – a disco ball! Not only is this for a fraction of the price of a classic one but, honestly, it's cooler than a regular one thanks to the ability to open and close the sections.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

And it's far from just being us who are all over this hack – the comments section is on fire with people obsessed with the look. ‘IM SCREAMING I HAVE THIS LIGHT AND IVE BEEN WANTING A DISCO BALL THANK YOU' said (or shouted) one commenter.

‘How is this not something someone else has done already?! 1,000,000 points for creativity!’, added someone else.

Another commenter pretty much summed it up for us, though. ‘Oh this is it. Running to Ikea. Thank you’

With that in mind, it might just be time to plan a few kitchen discos in the near future...