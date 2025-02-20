I asked 6 interior stylists and designers about their favourite IKEA hacks – this is the one that kept coming up

Who doesn’t love IKEA?! I'm a huge fan of the Swedish brand’s simple, versatile pieces of furniture and affordable price points. But more often than not, a new or secondhand IKEA piece will need a little update to make it fit your home and style, whether that’s through a fresh lick of paint or some more intensive DIY. There are so many IKEA hacks online (not all good) so I asked a handful of interior stylists and designers about their favourite IKEA hack.

IKEA hacks are the various methods people come up with to transform their flatpack pieces of furniture into something more elevated and unique. They can range from easy DIY projects to more complex build-ins. ‘IKEA offers a wide selection of versatile pieces that can be easily transformed with a bit of creativity,’ says interior designer Julie Anne Burch. ‘The beauty of IKEA furniture is its adaptability – you can turn something mass-produced into a one-of-a-kind piece that reflects your personal style.’

But when asking interior stylists and designers, there was one clear IKEA hack winner that kept coming up – and perhaps unsurprisingly enough, it’s an IKEA BILLY bookcase hack.

What’s the most popular IKEA hack among interior stylists?

IKEA’s BILLY bookcase is one of the retailer’s bestselling pieces – and it’s the target of many an IKEA hack like this TikToker’s blue library of dreams. The stylists’ and designers’ favourite thing about this hack is that you can make a budget-friendly piece like this one turn into something with a built-in look that would otherwise cost thousands of pounds.

‘The BILLY bookcase is a classic, but the real trick is making it look bespoke,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘A bit of MDF panelling and crown moulding can turn it into a ‘fitted’ library for a fraction of the cost of joinery. Paint it in a heritage shade - think Farrow & Ball’s De Nimes or Little Greene’s Slaked Lime - for that polished, high-end look.’

Laurie Davidson, interior stylist of Stylemakers, agrees, ‘As stylists, we love to take IKEA pieces and get creative with them. For me, the ultimate IKEA hack has to be those using the BILLY bookcase to achieve shelving that looks bespoke and built-in. Adding some doors and wood trim to the top and bottom just gives them a really high-end look, especially when they're painted to match your decor and have some wall lights fitted too.'

What are the favourite interior stylists’ IKEA hack runner ups?

Giving the plain IKEA IVAR cabinet a makeover is another popular hack among interior stylists and designers alike – and it’s a much easier one compared to the BILLY hack.

‘I love flipping an IVAR cabinet into a statement sideboard with slatted wood detailing,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.

Alex agrees, ‘IVAR’s pine finish is great for customisation. I love adding reeded glass doors or painting it in a deep moody tone like Railings by Farrow & Ball, then pairing it with aged brass handles. It’s an easy way to bring character to a modern space while keeping that timeless, organic feel.’

And while the other might not be as drastic as most IKEA hacks, simply knowing how to paint IKEA furniture and change the hardware is the stylists' and designers’ go-to method to transform an IKEA piece without too much effort.

‘Simple modifications like painting the entire piece or just certain sections in a bold or unexpected colour can make a big impact. Swapping out standard handles for unique, decorative hardware, or adding custom fabric to doors or panels, are also great ways to personalise and elevate the look,’ Julie Anne Burch advises.

Laurie of Stylemakers concludes, ‘The beauty of these projects is that if it goes wrong, it hasn't cost you a fortune, and you have the opportunity to turn a low-key item into something more luxe looking.’