This beautiful Christmas decoration trend using a tomato paste tube is going viral on TikTok – the results are stunning
TikTok takes easy DIY Christmas decor to the next level – and all you need is an empty tomato paste tube
As we’re past the halfway mark through the month of November, it can mean only one thing – getting ready for Christmas is on! And that starts with decorating. It’s no secret we love an easy and affordable DIY hack so when we came across these TikTok-viral Christmas decorations made with nothing but empty tomato paste tubes, we were ecstatic.
TikTok is clearly taking DIY Christmas decor ideas to new heights turning food waste into gold leaf-looking metallic decorations. While some are making Christmas garlands, others turn this food waste into bow-shaped Christmas tree ornaments a la Matilda Goad’s Mini brass bow decorations which will set you back £45 for a set of four. While this DIY version is virtually free.
Now we know what you're thinking. Because we were all thinking the same thing - wouldn't the inside of my tomato paste tube be silver though? Surprise, surprise, it wouldn't. We've tested it ourselves and even though the outside trim of the tubes are sometimes silver, the interior is shiny and gold.
DIY Christmas decor made with a tomato paste tube
Is this tomato paste tube hack the ultimate budget Christmas decorating idea? We think so as everything you need you will most likely already have at home. Plus it’s a wonderful way to turn waste into something useful and beautiful - think of it as upcycling for beginners.
We first came across this hack through @thekwendyhome in her TikTok video, which was inspired by @_hausimwald_, fashioning a leafy garland from a tomato paste tube, reminiscent of Nkuku’s Tula Christmas garland sold at John Lewis. Wendy is killing it with her homemade Christmas decor lately (and especially garlands) as we’ve already swooned over her door garland hack using a tension rod.
@thekwendyhome ♬ Twinkling Lights (Reimagined) - Auni
What you'll need
- Tomato paste tubes like these ones from Amazon
- A pair of scissors like this one from Amazon
- A needle like these ones from Amazon
- A wire like this one from Amazon - only necessary if you're making a garland
- Glue like this one from Amazon - you will only need it if you're making the bow decorations
In the caption of her tomato paste garland, Wendy further inspires our imaginations to run wild, ‘This upcycled garland is such a beautiful diy. Let’s give a tube of tomato paste a new lease on life! It is perfect for your autumnal decor, Thanksgiving and for Christmas. It gives me all the cozy cottagecore feelings. The possibilities are endless. Imagine cutting out your own Merry Christmas garland or any letter garland. You can do little moons and stars. Or even little mushrooms.’
Or if you want individual decorations instead, you can take inspiration from @genevavanderzeil and her little bow ornaments. ‘Did you know that inside tomato paste tubes is gold foil that can be used for all sorts of crafts? I only just found that out. I’ve been wanting to make some cute brass bows to use as Christmas decor on the tree, on cards and on presents and as soon as I saw this brassy material I knew it would be perfect,’ Geneva wrote in her caption.
@genevavanderzeil ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - Shingo Takahashi
So what are you waiting for? Grab your tomato puree tube and some scissors and get DIY-ing.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
How to soundproof a home office – professional tips to help you work in peace
Stay focused and productive when you're working from home with expert ideas to keep your office quiet
By Andrea Childs
-
IKEA has given the iconic HEMNES chest of drawers a colourful update – it's right on trend for 2024
The white IKEA HEMNES dresser is a classic, but it's been given a refresh we love even more
By Sara Hesikova
-
Lights, doorbell, action – it sounds cool but is smart home security any good?
Protect your home with one seamless system
By Sponsored