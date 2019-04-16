There’s something particularly charming about a well-placed garden bench. Whether it’s at the bottom of the garden overlooking a breathtaking view beyond, or on a small patio purely to maximise space a garden bench can serve so many valuable purposes.

We’ve round-up an edit of the best garden benches to help set the scene for the ahead summer.

Our pick of the best garden benches

1. Best colourful garden bench – Salsa two-seater, John Lewis

For a modern take on a garden bench there’s this fabulously flamboyant range by John Lewis. To add a further modern edge, this stylish seat is labelled as an outdoor sofa rather than a bench – but we say it has the same qualities. The steel and rattan construction is both durable and weather-resistant, meaning you can even leave it outside all year round for convenience.

As part of the House by John Lewis range this design offers premium style credentials at a great price point. This comfortable woven design is sure to enliven any outdoor space.

Dimensions: H81.5 x W117 x D67.2cm

Buy now: Salsa 2-Seater Garden Sofa, £120, John Lewis

2. Best value metal garden bench – Country metal bench, Wilko

We’ve found the best country chic garden bench on a budget. Trusty Wilko always offers great style at great value. The elegant powder-coated steel frame in black is perfect to add a touch of English countryside charm to any outdoor space.

With the trend for dark garden wood stains the black frame is ideal to seamlessly blend in.

Dimensions: H90 x W120 x D50cm



Buy now: Country Metal Garden Bench, £75, Wilko

3. Best small metal garden bench – Rosedale bench, Marks & Spencer

Add a touch of Parisian style to your garden with this petite two seater garden bench. Featuring an ornate Parisian inspired filigreed design, this cream bench will create a classic look for your garden. The design is also available in an attractive Sage Green and Grey to add a further decorative touch. The design, ideal for small gardens, comes complete with a lightly padded seat cushion to enhance the comfort.

Dimensions: H97.5 x W105.5 x D55cm

Buy now: Rosedale Bench, £149, Marks & Spencer

4. Best modern metal garden bench – Prastholm bench, IKEA

To create a modern aesthetic with a metal bench, this design has a durable and easy-care powder-coated steel frame, combined with a solid wood seat. The mix of industrial materials gives this bench a stylish, natural look that oozes cool. This bench is ideal for modern patios and balconies where the exterior has a contemporary feel.

Dimensions: H79 x W113 x D52cm

Buy now: Prastholm Bench, £110, IKEA

5. Best traditional wooden garden bench – Harriet park bench, Robert Dyas

To recreate the style of your favourite park there’s this stylish bench. Designed to emulate the look of a classic park bench, the curved design provides a welcoming spot to sit and relax. The FSC wood has been pressure treated to resist rot, ensuring it’s in mint condition to be enjoyed for many years to come.

Dimensions: H70 x W83 x D120cm

Buy now: Harriet Park Bench, £149.99, Zest4Leisure at Robert Dyas

6. Best wooden garden bench with table – Rue bench, Wayfair

What’s not to love about a bench with a clever hidden integrated table that pulls out to accommodate food and drinks? When the table’s not in use you simply fold it down and use as a standard bench.

This bench is made of Eucalyptus, one of the most sturdy and robust types of wood, with properties similar to teak. While the weatherproof wood does not require any special care it is advised to use a standard caring oil for solid wood, in order to keep it looking good for as long as possible.

Dimensions: H90 x W158 x D59cm

Buy now: Rue Garden Bench, £163.99, Wayfair

7. Best wooden sleeper garden bench – Forest bench, Very

Sometimes simple is best, as this railway sleeper-style wooden bench proves. If you don’t require a backrest this simple design is the ideal solution. Boasting a sturdy, solid mixed wood construction this sleeper bench is perfect to sit and take the height off while out in the garden – proving a much-needed place to break in between gardening.

This compact deign is perfect for small gardens. To add further value The pressure treated wood comes with a 15 year anti-rot guarantee.

Dimensions: H45 x W120 x D20cm



Buy now: Forest Garden Sleeper Bench, £69.99, Very

8. Best woven garden bench – Acapulco sofa, QVC

Amanda Holden has extended her lifestyle range this summer, to include more outdoor furniture pieces. This attractive woven sofa is perfcet for those who want to add a splash of vibrant colour and comfort to their outdoor space. The interweaving rattan style binding creates a supportive yet flexible base, while a washable seat pad provides extra cushioning.

Size dimensions: H83 x W127 x D75cm



Buy now: BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Acapulco Sofa Garden String Chair, £132, QVC

Let the humble garden bench be the perfect finishing touch to your outdoor space.