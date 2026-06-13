WHO LIVES HERE? Shell and Grant live here with their three children, plus Percy the English bull terrier, Treacle the cat, rabbits Bagel and Brioche, and Indian Runner ducks Waffle, Maple, Popcorn, Pretzel and Waddle.

When Shell and Grant first moved into their Cornish barn conversion, the garden was a vast, open space that was completely untouched, but packed with potential.

‘One of the biggest selling points when we bought the barn was the amount of land that came with it,' says Shell. ‘But that's exactly what it was… land.'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

Formerly a farmer's field, the plot had poor soil and no structure or landscaping. ‘It felt incredibly exciting, but also a bit daunting.'

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Their previous home, a three-bedroom country cottage, had a small, shaded garden, so the openness of the new plot immediately captured their imagination.

(Image credit: Future/James French)

‘We loved the sense of space,' says Shell. ‘There was room for the children to run around, room to grow our own food, and the chance to make outdoor living a part of everyday life.'

From the outset, the couple wanted a garden that would support family life. ‘Having so much space to work with, we were able to divide the garden into clear areas, each with its own purpose,' says Shell.

It's wildlife-friendly, with planting chosen to support bees, birds and insects

A large patio close to the barn was top of the list, designed for relaxed entertaining and complete with an outdoor kitchen, alongside plans for a dedicated vegetable garden.

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The children also had their say, with a pool that has become a favourite spot from spring through summer.

With the overall layout in place, attention turned to the patio by the barn, thoughtfully arranged around olive trees that now act as a soft focal point within the space.

‘I fell in love with them instantly,' says Shell. ‘They give the space a relaxed, Mediterranean feel.'