The 7 best blossom trees to plant in March for big fluffy springtime blooms

The first blooms of spring always make our hearts sing, so why not inject some of that magic into your own garden with one of the best blossom trees?

Even if you have a small garden you can plant it up with the best cherry blossom trees for a small garden. But while these are the most famous of the flowering trees, it's by far from the only option for those who want a little springtime colour in their outdoor space; there are so many different varieties that promise an abundance of delicate whites and pastels.

'For the wow factor of big flouncy flowers in a small garden, look no further than a Chinese dogwood', says award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore.

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award-winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity for her private and commercial clients.

'If you're working with a medium-sized space and want a double-petaled look earlier in the year, try the Prunus Kanzan,' she continues.

'Alternatively, if you need a potted version for a courtyard, balcony, or container garden, you can try an apple tree with a dwarf root stack or a wild-look crab apple, or even a Cherry Kojo-no-mai for something very small and very pretty.'

Whether you're on the hunt for the best trees for small gardens or you have a bit more space to play with, here are some of the other varieties that experts advise you to plant before the end of March if you want a truly spectacular blossom tree of your very own.

1. Crab Apple (Malus ‘Evereste’)

Happy and hardy in any decent well-drained soil in full sun or partial shade, the crab apple Evereste variety – available at Crocus – is tough as nails.

'Mostly trouble-free and low-maintenance, it offers country-style charm coupled with outstanding scented white blossom in early summer and burnished autumn fruits useful for culinary wizardry,' promises Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'A free-flowering beauty for city, cottage, country and wildlife gardens, it can also be wall-trained into attractive fans or espaliers where space is short,' he adds.

2. Flowering Almond (Prunus glandulosa ‘Alba Plena’ or ‘Rosea Plena’)

Another of the best blossom trees, albeit one of the most underrated, is the pretty-as-a-picture flowering almond.

'This one is a compact, delicate shrub that bursts into soft, fluffy double flowers in white or pink, making it perfect for small spaces, borders, or patio pots,' says Morris.

'It thrives in full sun with well-drained soil and benefits from regular pruning to maintain its shape.'

3. Lilac (Syringa vulgaris)

With its glossy, heart-shaped leaves and sweet perfumed flowers, it's little wonder that many rate lilac as one of the best blossom trees.

'I love its clusters of highly fragrant, lilac-coloured flowers because they attract pollinators like bees and butterflies,' says Steven Bell of Ethan Mason Paving.

You can pick up a Syringa vulgaris 'Katherine Havemeyer' from Crocus if you fancy something that flowers in May and June.

'It can be grown as a shrub or small tree, making them great for smaller gardens. They can also work well in pots if regularly pruned and maintained,' adds Steven.

4. Magnolia ‘Soulangeana’ (Saucer Magnolia)

It's definitely time to learn how to choose the perfect magnolia tree for your garden, because it's one of the best blossom trees around.

'It's not a cherry, but a must-have!' says Morris. 'Famed for its enormous pink, white, or purple tulip-like flowers that appear before the leaves, creating a stunning display, a magnolia is a timeless beauty for small to medium gardens.'

He notes that most magnolias (including this one from Crocus) will prefer a sheltered spot with moist, well-drained, slightly acidic soil, so be sure to check the pH of yours before you get planting.

5. Pear Blossom (Pyrus calleryana ‘Chanticleer’)

One of the easiest fruit trees to grow for low-effort harvests year after year, pear trees are also counted among the best blossoms, too.

'Compact in size, making it perfect for smaller gardens or as a feature tree in a courtyard, pear trees bring with them the promise of clusters of fragrant, white flowers come springtime,' says Steven.

Try, then, something like the Callery pear 'Chanticleer' from Crocus – but remember this low-maintenance lovely prefers well-drained soil and full sun.

6. Hawthorn ‘Paul’s Scarlet’ (Crataegus laevigata ‘Paul’s Scarlet’)

Also counted among the best blossom trees is the not-so-humble Hawthorn ‘Paul’s Scarlet’ from Crocus.

'This tough, disease-resistant tree is covered in vivid pink, double blossoms in spring, loved by pollinators, and later provides berries for birds,' says Morris.

'It’s really adaptable and thrives in most soil types in full sun or partial shade, though it’s best suited to small or medium gardens rather than pots.'

7. Amelanchier (Amelanchier lamarckii)

Yet another option that thrives in pots every bit as well as it does in soil, the snowy June berry (available from Crocus) is one of the best blossom trees for small gardens by a country mile.

'This is a super multi-season tree, with delicate white star-like flowers in early spring, followed by bronze-tinged new leaves and stunning autumn colour,' says Morris.

'It thrives in moist but well-drained soil and can be grown in full sun or partial shade, making it perfect for small gardens and even large containers.'

FAQs

What is the prettiest blossom tree?

The cherry blossom is widely considered to be the prettiest blossom tree, thanks to their delightful and incredibly photogenic spring flowers.

'If you have a medium-sized sunny garden and have always longed for the graceful charms of cherry blossom, you could do no better than growing a Mount Fuji cherry,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Making a pleasing mounding flat-topped shape, it blooms before its light-green leaflets fully mature, and should be smothered in fragrant white blossom from around mid-April.'

What is the best compost for cherry blossom trees?

The best compost for planting cherry blossom trees, especially in containers, is a soil-based compost like Jonne Innes 3, available on Amazon for £14. It is also a good idea to cover the tree with mulch, which you can make or buy from Crocus, to promote moisture retention and suppress weeds.

Now that you know the best blossom trees for big fluffy springtime blooms, all that's left for you to do is decide which one you want to plant in your own garden.