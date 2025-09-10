6 of the most unusual spring bulbs to plant this autumn that will surprise you when they bloom

In the market for some truly unusual spring bulbs? While tulips, crocuses, and daffodils tend to (ahem) spring to mind first, you can – and should – absolutely shake up your planting scheme by looking beyond the classics.

It’s a lot to think about, of course, especially if you’re only just figuring out when to plant bulbs for spring (to help you out, it’s generally one of the best jobs to do in the garden in September). Thinking outside the box, though, is a great way to inject some texture, drama, and even a little eccentricity to your garden borders.

From chequerboard fritillaries nodding gracefully under trees to spiky alliums that look more punk rock than RHS Chelsea, these bulbs prove that spring planting doesn’t have to be predictable. With that in mind, then…

6 unusual spring bulbs to plant this autumn

We know, we know: it feels safer, less daunting to stick to your tried-and-tested list of the best bulbs to plant in September. If you want to turn heads, though, it pays to be adventurous with your planting scheme!

These unusual spring bulbs are certainly striking. Better still, many thrive in those shady corners or damp spots that daffodils can’t handle, making them every bit as practical as they are beautiful...

1. Snake's Head Fritillary

When it comes to unusual spring bulbs, you can’t go wrong with a pretty perennial – and Snakes Head Fritillary, from £4.99 for 10 bulbs (available at Crocus), are exactly that.

‘They have purple and white chequered-patterned, bell-shaped flowers which look like they are nodding on slim stems,’ promises Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

We have good news for lazy gardeners; Snakes Head Fritillary naturalise well if the seedheads are left to mature.

‘They thrive in moist, shady borders and even under trees, and bulbs should be planted about 10cm deep and 10cm apart during autumn,’ adds Morris.

2. Summer Snowflake

It’s all too easy to mistake this sweet white bloom for one of the pretty snowdrop varieties out there. ‘Don’t be fooled, though, as Summer Snowflakes grow taller and are overall more robust,’ says Morris.

Noting that the white petals of this unusual spring bulb 'also have green tips and they flower in spring despite the name,’ he advises you to 'plant in moist, rich soil about 10cm deep and 15cm apart’.

‘They will grow best in sun or part shade,’ he adds. Again, you can pick up summer snowflake bulbs from Crocus easily enough.

3. Large Camas

Originating from North America, these striking blooms are perfect for cut flowers if you plant en masse.

‘Camassia have become very popular, perhaps due to the abundance at RHS Wisley or because they have been shown in recent show gardens,’ says Morris. ‘They are shaped like purple stars on tall spires, which add great dimension to borders.’

He suggests you plant in autumn in full sun or part shade about 10-15cm deep and 15cm apart, noting that they require moist but well-drained soil and will grow well in clay soil.

Hedge your bets and pick up Crocus’s Camassia bulb collection if you want to try out a handful of varieties in your own garden.

4. Crazy Hair Allium

Forget the traditionally elegant alliums, you know and love; Morris says that this unusual spring bulb’s tiny purple flowers are ‘overshadowed by unruly “tentacles” which look a bit like out of control hair’.

‘They are different, funky and a talking point for any gardener, so plant in full sun in any well-drained soil, about 10cm deep, and wait for the conversations to begin,’ he adds.

You can buy Crazy Hair Allium from Thompson & Morgan – and relish the fact it’s one of the best plants to deter aphids from roses as you do so (plant strategically!).

5. Hyacinth 'Midnight Sky'

If you recently binged all of Wednesday on Netflix, we suspect you’ve got a newfound love for flowers with black petals (unleash your inner goth in all of its glory, we say!) – which means the first and original black hyacinth is one for you.

‘Hyacinths are not exactly an unusual spring bulb, but Hyacinth ‘Midnight Sky’ is,’ says Morris meaningfully. ‘It’s almost jet black and brings some drama into spring flowering borders.’

He adds that this one is ‘full of fragrance, as you would expect from a hyacinth, and, when planted around other colourful bulbs, can bring in some deep contrast’.

Pick up a packet of Hyacinth 'Midnight Mystic' bulbs from Thompson & Morgan, and follow Morris’ advice to plant them in full sun or part shade in well-drained, loamy soil about 10-15cm deep and 10cm apart.

6. Schubert's allium

Another day, another allium – but it’s easy to see why Christopher O’Donoghue of Gardens Revived has earmarked this as one of the unusual spring bulbs to add to your arsenal.

‘Allium schubertii is one of those plants that makes people stop and stare, because it’s like a firework frozen mid-burst,’ he says.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

‘I love dotting them through borders as focal points. They’re architectural, playful, and a little bit outrageous, which is exactly what a spring garden needs,’ he raves.

You can pick up Allium schubertii bulbs from Crocus in packs of five or 10.

FAQs

What month should you plant spring bulbs?

If you’re wondering what month you should plant bulbs, you’re in it: Christopher O’Donoghue of Gardens Revived has September pegged as the sweet spot for most.

‘The soil is still warm from summer, which helps roots establish quickly before winter sets in. If you leave it too late, the ground becomes cold and waterlogged, which can cause bulbs to rot before they get going,’ he explains.

Are there any bulbs I can plant now?

There are plenty of bulbs you can plant now; autumn is very much the season for spookiness and getting your garden planted and ready for spring!

‘Daffodils, crocuses, fritillaries, and alliums all go in over September for a brilliant spring display,’ says Gardens Revived’s Christopher O’Donoghue.

‘The one exception is tulips, which I always recommend waiting to plant until November, once the weather is colder. That way you avoid tulip fire disease.’

And just like that, you have a list of unusual spring bulbs to give your beds and borders a fresh twist. Plant them this autumn and thank yourself in spring; good luck with all your rare beauties!