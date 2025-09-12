Autumn is in the air and, unlikely as it may sound, that means it’s time to start stocking up on spring bulbs – so I thought I’d pull together a list of the very best places to buy spring bulbs.

If you’ve been wondering when to plant bulbs for spring, you can get some bulbs in the ground from September – and in my opinion, picking out the varieties you want to grow is one of the best parts. Of course, you could pop to your local garden centre and have a browse – but if you’re hoping to order them online, you’re probably wondering where to buy spring bulbs (or, at least, the best places to start).

Whether you’re looking for reliable favourites or classics in shapes and colours you've never seen before, here are some of my favourite places to shop for spring bulbs.

1. Crocus

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Just one look at Crocus’ bulbs homepage will take your breath away – it’s beautifully laid out, and pretty much a portal to whichever spring flowers you want to grow in your garden, from classic tulips and daffodils to alliums, hyacinths and irises. There’s a huge selection available, including some really unique varieties, like Narcissus ‘Night Life’ (£7.99 for five bulbs).

You can even shop by colour, so if you’re hoping to grow spring bulbs for cut flowers, it’s easy to pick out a colour scheme.

I’m also a huge fan of Crocus’ new season tulip collections, like the Head Gardener’s Species Tulip Collection, which you can buy from £14.56. Or, if you’re looking for something a little more subtle, the Crème Fraiche Tulip Collection starts from £22.95 (just don’t plant your tulip bulbs yet!).

2. Thompson & Morgan

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Thompson & Morgan is another great place to buy spring bulbs, and you can browse each type of bloom from a dedicated bulbs and tubers page, or take a look at the bestselling varieties further down the page.

If you’re new to planting daffodils, you can start with the Narcissus Collection (from £14.99), or go for something a little different, like Narcissus ‘Citrus Sorbet’ (also from £14.99!), for colour and fragrance.

I bought some of my very first vegetable seeds and onion sets from Thompson & Morgan, so I know they’re a trusted brand – and I can’t wait to try out their spring bulbs!

3. Gardeners Dream

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Manders)

Gardeners Dream is another one of the best places to buy spring bulbs and tubers – there’s a huge range of varieties to choose from, and a handy category picker along the top to help you filter by flower.

There are even some rarer spring-flowering bulbs available, like camassia and muscari bulbs (which are a real feast for the eyes) – but, of course, there are plenty of old favourites to choose from as well, like daffodils and crocus bulbs.

I’ve got my eye on Tulip ‘Silver Cloud’, but honestly, it’s hard to choose with such a big selection available (I’m not complaining, though!).

4. J. Parker's

(Image credit: J. Parker's)

J. Parker’s 2025 bulb range has landed, and it’s safe to say it’s impressive. With over 2,500 different varieties to choose from (yes, really!), you’ll be absolutely spoilt for choice – so the sky’s the limit if you’re looking to shake up your spring flower displays.

The range also includes some of my favourite (and best-selling) varieties, like Tulip ‘ Angelique’ (£7.99 for a pack of 10 bulbs) and Allium sphaerocephalon (£4.99 for a pack of 50 bulbs).

Plus, J. Parker’s is a bulb specialist, so you can guarantee you’ll grow quality (but affordable) spring flowers.

5. Gardening Express

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gardening Express is home to almost every plant imaginable at affordable prices, and it’s got a solid flower bulbs section, too.

If you’re in need of some planting design inspiration, there’s a page dedicated to designer collections which create showstopping displays when planted together. There’s also an impressive range of bulb planting tools and accessories to choose from, if you’re in need of some new kit.

Wherever you choose to shop, stocking up on spring bulbs now means you'll thank yourself when your garden bursts into colour next year.

And if you're interested in adding an extra surprise come spring, you'll not regret planting these unusual bulbs.