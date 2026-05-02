6 drought-tolerant shrubs to plant in May for a climate-resilient garden – these varieties thrive in warm weather

There’s a lot of potential for this summer to be as hot as it was last year, so it’s wise to start thinking about plants that can tolerate those conditions. If you’re on the lookout for new plants to build a climate-resilient garden, there are plenty of drought-tolerant shrubs you can plant in May to build a climate-resilient garden.

The best drought-tolerant plants are those that can survive periods of hot, dry weather with minimal maintenance. That’s an invaluable quality during hosepipe bans and sweltering summer days – and many shrubs are strong contenders.

These are the best drought-tolerant shrubs you can plant this May before temperatures rise.

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What you'll need

1. Cistus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Learn how to grow rock roses (Cistus) for papery, poppy-like blooms that are as resilient as they are attractive. They’re one of the best drought-tolerant shrubs if you’re looking to add colour to your garden (if you choose a bright pink variety like Cistus × purpureus from Crocus, anyway).

‘Cistus is one to get in now, before the ground dries out,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘Its papery blooms in white, pink or purple appear from May to July, and being native to Mediterranean scrubland, it copes with the driest conditions.’

Rock roses are also among the best drought-tolerant plants for pots, if you're short on garden border space.

Where to buy Cistus:

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Crocus: Cistus × hybridus is a popular choice for stunning white blooms.

Cistus × hybridus is a popular choice for stunning white blooms. Thompson & Morgan: Cistus creticus produces masses of pink flowers with yellow centres.

2. Lavender

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Lavender earns its place on any list of the best Mediterranean plants. It's a drought-tolerant shrub that can be planted in May for a host of sensory and wildlife benefits (especially if you go for a variety like English lavender 'Hidcote' from YouGarden).

'Lavender needs little introduction, but May is the ideal moment to get it in the ground as the soil is warm enough to encourage root growth before the dry heat of summer arrives,' says Julian. 'It's one of the most popular drought-tolerant plants in the UK.'

Where to buy lavender:

Gardening Express: Pick up a pair of French lavender trees for £34.95.

Pick up a pair of French lavender trees for £34.95. Thompson & Morgan: Grow this lavender collection for a mixture of purple and white flowers.

3. Ceanothus

(Image credit: Future PLC/Annaick Guitteny)

Ceanothus is one of my mum's favourite drought-tolerant shrubs. I actually bought her another one for Mother's Day – Ceanothus 'Victoria', which you can buy from Thompson & Morgan – and it's just about to burst into clouds of fluffy blue blooms.

If you haven't planted Ceanothus already, Julian says it's one of the best drought-tolerant shrubs to plant in May. You'll just need to wait out its establishment stage and give it plenty of sunshine (it's a shrub that thrives in full sun).

'Ceanothus planted in May will spend the summer quietly rooting into a sunny wall or fence, ready to put on a spectacular show of dense blue flowers the following spring,' explains Julian. 'This Californian native thrives in a sheltered sunny spot.'

Where to buy Ceanothus:

YouGarden: Ceanothus repens is my mum's other go-to Californian lilac. It's perfect for smaller spaces.

Ceanothus repens is my mum's other go-to Californian lilac. It's perfect for smaller spaces. Crocus: Ceanothus 'Concha' is a popular variety for larger garden borders.

4. Rosemary

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Learn how to grow rosemary if you're looking for an easy-care herb that thrives in hot weather, thanks to its Mediterranean origins. It's one of the best drought-tolerant shrubs you can plant in May.

'A great hardy, drought-tolerant shrub to plant before summer is rosemary,' says Chris Bonnett, plant expert and founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk. 'These require little watering and are great low-maintenance options that offer lovely fragrant scents around the garden.'

Where to buy rosemary:

Crocus: Choose between rosemary plants and seeds.

Choose between rosemary plants and seeds. YouGarden: Order a standard rosemary, shaped like a tree.

5. Pittosporum

(Image credit: Getty Images / Santiago Urquijo)

Pittosporum is a staple drought-tolerant shrub, and one that stood strong in my mum's garden border throughout my childhood (Pittosporum tenuifolium 'Variegatum', which you can order from Crocus, is the variety we had).

'Pittosporum is worth getting in early while the soil still holds some moisture,' says Julian. 'These evergreens earn their keep all year round in a border and are fairly drought-tolerant once established. You need to keep them sheltered from cold, drying winds, and they'll largely look after themselves.'

Where to buy pittosporum:

Thompson & Morgan: Pittosporum tenuifolium 'Golden Ball' has a compact habit, so it's perfect for smaller gardens.

Pittosporum tenuifolium 'Golden Ball' has a compact habit, so it's perfect for smaller gardens. Dobies: Pittosporum tobira produces flowers with a honey scent.

6. Hebes

(Image credit: Getty Images / Geraint Rowland Photography)

Hebes provide a splash of colour in the garden, and if you're looking for a drought-tolerant shrub to plant in May that flowers and has attractive foliage, they're one for the list. This hebes collection from Gardening Express offers a vibrant selection of plants.

'Hebes are the reliable all-rounder of the group, and May planting gives them just enough time to anchor themselves before any dry spells hit,' says Julian. 'A New Zealand native, they handle dry conditions well, offering evergreen structure and spikes of purple, white or pink flowers.'

Where to buy hebes: