Every garden has its showstopper plants and flowers that sit centre stage and grab the attention, whether it’s a gorgeous rose or a delicate peony. But while they might look fantastic, many of these plants can be pretty high-maintenance to look after, which isn’t ideal if you’re stretched for time or are a novice gardener.

In contrast, some fantastic shrubs seem to thrive on neglect, requiring very little in the way of care and attention, but just quietly getting on with it. Whether low-growing evergreen shrubs that add shape and structure to garden beds and borders, or flowering shrubs that add a splash of colour, these low-maintenance plants need very little TLC but are often the hidden stars of the garden.

‘Not every garden needs constant attention, and some shrubs are perfect for gardeners who prefer low-maintenance planting,’ says Emma Fell, Head of Horticulture at Hillier Garden Centres. ‘These tough, resilient plants will reward you with foliage, flowers or berries year after year, even if you don’t fuss over them.’

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1. Viburnum tinus

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‘Viburnum tinus is an evergreen fragrant shrub that produces clusters of pink buds in late autumn, which open to white flowers through winter, followed by dark berries,’ suggests Emma. ‘It’s tough, adaptable and grows happily in sun or partial shade.’

‘Only light pruning is required – just remove any dead wood or shape lightly after flowering. Its glossy foliage keeps your garden looking structured even in the quieter months.’

Where to buy viburnum tinus:

2. Brachyglottis Sunshine

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Hardy, incredibly low-maintenance and drought-resistant plant, brachyglottis is sometimes referred to as the ‘car park shrub’ as it will survive pretty much anywhere and is often found planted in commercial settings like car parks and service stations.

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But despite its workhorse reputation, brachyglottis more than earns its spot in the garden. A silver-grey-leaved evergreen with leaves that sparkle in sunlight and pretty yellow flowers that attract insects, its soft colouring and bushy structure make it a great filler plant that can play a crucial role as background foliage in borders, allowing flowers and other plants to shine.

Where to buy brachyglottis sunshine:

3. Choisya ‘Sundance’

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‘Choisya, also known as Mexican orange blossom, is a fragrant, evergreen shrub with bright yellow foliage that brings a cheerful splash of colour to the garden year-round,’ suggests Emma.

'Choisya produces clusters of scented white flowers in late spring and often again in summer. Thriving in moist, well-drained soil, it tolerates heat, drought and neglect, and requires very little maintenance beyond a light trim after flowering when pruning choisya to encourage bushy growth.’

Where to buy choisya sundance:

Primrose: Add colour to your border with Choisya ‘Sundance’, from £20.79 in a range of sizes.

Add colour to your border with Choisya ‘Sundance’, from £20.79 in a range of sizes. B&Q: Or try this small 9cm potted Choisya Sundance Mexican Orange, £10.49.

4. Sambucas nigra

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For good looks - with minimal effort required - Sambucus nigra (common elder) is hard to beat. A bushy, large shrub or small tree, with glossy purple/black leaves and flat sprays of small, creamy white flowers (followed by small black berries), it looks striking set in a border with its dark foliage creating a dramatic contrast against neighbouring greenery.

Super easy to grow, Sambucus nigra likes full sun or shade and will tolerate a range of different soil conditions, from damp to chalky and can be grown as a shrub for pots or in the ground. No routine pruning is necessary, although dead, damaged or crossing stems can be cut out in winter or early spring.

Where to buy sambucas nigra:

5. Escallonia

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‘Escallonia is a versatile, tough shrub that thrives in full sun or partially sheltered positions,’ says Emma. ‘Its glossy leaves are paired with pink, red or white summer flowers that attract pollinators, and it tolerates pruning well if you do want to shape it. Escallonia is highly forgiving, making it perfect for busy gardeners.’

An evergreen flowering shrub that blooms for months, escallonias can also come in useful as a screening plant for anyone needing a little more privacy in the garden, grown as an informal flowering hedge, or simply planted against walls and fences to add height. Maintenance is minimal, with no need for regular pruning unless being grown as a hedge, when a little shaping might be needed from time to time.

Where to buy escallonia:

6. Fatsia Japonica

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Often described as ‘bulletproof’, Fatsia japonica is a great choice of evergreen shrub for anyone wanting to create a tropical planting scheme. With glossy, palm-like leaves, it will give year-round colour in the trickiest of shady spots, as well as full sun, sheltered or exposed positions.

Also known as the castor oil plant, fatsia japonica doesn’t require much in the way of pruning or maintenance, but with older, more established plants that are starting to get too tall, simply remove any overly large or long stems in springtime to maintain the plant's shape.

Where to buy fatsia japonica:

7. Hydrangea Paniculata

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When it comes to flowering shrubs, hydrangeas are one of the most popular and suitable for even the most inexperienced of gardeners. When it comes to which hydrangea to choose, then Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight’ is a pretty safe bet. Robust, reliable, resilient and with the ability to flower all season long, it's perfect for beginners or time-poor gardeners.

Hydrangea paniculata produces dense, cone-shaped flower clusters that open pale lime green, before turning creamy white and then soft pink as the season progresses. Requiring minimal maintenance, hydrangea paniculata thrives in full sun or partial shade, isn’t fussy about soil type and is also one of the best hydrangeas for small gardens with its strong, upright stems that prevent flopping.

Where to buy hydrangea paniculata:

Crocus: Try the compact and colourful Hydrangea Paniculata Sundae Fraise, £14.99.

Try the compact and colourful Hydrangea Paniculata Sundae Fraise, £14.99. Suttons: Or go for the delicate pink and white tones of Hydrangea 'Living Strawberry Blossom', £9.

Will you be planting any of these low-maintenance plants in your garden? Or let us know if you have any other favourites.