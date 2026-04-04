5 fast-growing pink perennials to plant in April – the pretty blooms garden experts recommend to fill your garden with colour quickly

Garden experts have revealed five fast-growing pink perennials to plant in April to fill your garden with instant colour.

One of my favourite parts of spring is watching my garden border ideas bloom into life. As this year’s garden trends have emphasised the benefits of a vibrant and colourful garden, we’re seeing a real desire for colour in our flower beds.

If you’re a fan of pretty pink flowers, you’ve definitely landed on the right page, as these fast-blooming perennials are perfect for adding a splash of pink colour to your garden as we head into the warmer months.

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1. Peonies

How could we not begin with peonies? These dramatic, showy blooms are an obvious favourite amongst gardeners, and while growing peonies can sometimes be a little tricky, we think they are definitely worth it.

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‘When Peonies are planted in spring, they can establish very quickly. They produce beautiful pink blooms that tend to be on the large side. I recommend planting them in full sun or partial shade, and they need free-draining, fertile soil. They also should be sheltered away from particularly strong winds,’ explains Richard Barker, gardening expert at LBS Horticulture .

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2. Bleeding hearts

If you’re looking to add impact, this whimsical cottage garden plant is perfect. And guess what! It thrives in damp, shady gardens.

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‘April is the sweet spot for planting these. They have a very high 'wow factor' for such a reliable grower. The way those perfectly formed pink hearts dangle from arching stems adds a bit of old-school charm to a shady corner. They have their growth spurt early on in the year, so planting now means you get to enjoy that elegant look while the rest of the garden is still waking up,’ comments Liam Clearly, gardening expert at Old Railway Line Garden Centre .

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3. Coneflowers

You’ll be pleased to know that coneflowers are a perennial that thrives on neglect , so they are suitable for the most novice of gardeners. These beautiful flowers bloom in rich, pink tones, so if you like brighter pinks, this is a flower for you.

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‘These are great border plants, and bloom in pink. They'll establish themselves quite quickly and should return every year with the right care. Coneflowers are also loved by bees, so have a positive impact on their immediate environment. If you're planting Coneflower, then I recommend planting in a sunny location that has well-draining soil,’ says Richard.

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4. Phlox

Creeping phlox is a popular choice as they are excellent at surprising weeds and has a surprisingly calming effect due to its sweet, soft scent and gentle colourways. Liam recommends ‘McDaniel's Cushion' because of its beautiful colour.

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‘I love this for the sheer intensity of its colour. It’s a low-grower, but it moves quickly and forms a solid cushion of evergreen foliage. When it hits its stride in late spring, it practically disappears under spurts of vibrant pink flowers. It’s the perfect choice for softening the edges of a path or a stone wall, turning a hard boundary into something soft and glowing in no time at all,’ says Liam.

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5. Geraniums

Both Richard and Liam recommend geraniums if you want to add a burst of pink to your garden this summer.

Richard recommends Cranesbill Geraniums, stating: ‘These are hardy geraniums that produce pink blooms from later on in spring and into the summer. They thrive in partial shade and can spread incredibly fast, and are also very low maintenance.’

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Meanwhile, Liam is a fan of Geranium macrorrhizum 'Bevan's Variety'.

‘For anyone dealing with a patch of bare earth they want covered quickly, this hardy geranium is my go-to. It’s a fantastic spreader that creates a dense, aromatic carpet of foliage topped with deep magenta-pink flowers. It doesn't just sit there; it actively claims its space, which is exactly what you want if you're trying to crowd out weeds. Plus, the scent of the leaves when you brush past them is incredible,’ he says.

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Will you be using the bank holiday to fill your garden with pretty pink perennials?